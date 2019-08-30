As Boot Barn Hldgs (BOOT) Share Price Rose, Elk Creek Partners Has Cut Its Stake by $1.45 Million; Seaward Management Limited Partnership Lifted Position in Ebay (EBAY) by $4.94 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Elk Creek Partners Llc decreased its stake in Boot Barn Hldgs Inc (BOOT) by 11.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elk Creek Partners Llc sold 50,019 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 392,530 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.56 million, down from 442,549 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elk Creek Partners Llc who had been investing in Boot Barn Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $35.57. About 31,920 shares traded. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) has risen 34.00% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.00% the S&P500. Some Historical BOOT News: 15/05/2018 – Boot Barn Holdings Expects to Open 23 New Stores in FY19; 15/05/2018 – Ivy Investment Management Company Buys 3.3% of Boot Barn; 17/05/2018 – Boot Barn 34.1% Owned by Hedge Funds; 15/05/2018 – Boot Barn Holdings Sees FY EPS 92c-EPS $1.02; 22/05/2018 – Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. Announces Closing of Public Offering by Selling Stockholders; 15/05/2018 – BOOT BARN HOLDINGS INC BOOT.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $26 FROM $22; 15/05/2018 – Tiger Management Buys New 2.9% Position in Boot Barn; 24/04/2018 – BOOT BARN HOLDINGS, BUYS THREE-STORE BOOT CHAIN IN TX

Seaward Management Limited Partnership increased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 56.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seaward Management Limited Partnership bought 133,454 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.97% . The institutional investor held 370,190 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.75M, up from 236,736 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seaward Management Limited Partnership who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $40.65. About 243,715 shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 25/04/2018 – EBay Gives Disappointing Outlook, Highlighting Threat of Amazon; 14/03/2018 – Google, Apple face EU law on business practices; 02/04/2018 – EBAY: WOMEN 40% OF GLOBAL WORK FORCE IN 2017 VS. 38% IN 2016; 01/05/2018 – OfferUp went head to head with Craiglist to build a following. Now it’s going after eBay to build a business. A new shipping feature is meant to give more options to buyers and attract new kinds of professional sellers; 11/03/2018 – eBay Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for Mar. 12; 21/05/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: BREAKING: A Campbell-based eBay spinoff’s value is about to go from $150 million to $1.68; 05/04/2018 – EBAY INC EBAY.O SAYS SUKHINDER SINGH CASSIDY SUCCEEDS SCOTT CUTLER; 27/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: eBay Rtgs Unaffctd By Stck Buybk, Contd Grwth; 09/03/2018 – EBay Signs Up R/GA Agency; 16/05/2018 – Australian Investors Buy Santander Mexico, Sell EBay: 13F

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.48, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 21 investors sold BOOT shares while 55 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 29.21 million shares or 2.66% more from 28.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whittier invested in 61,269 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Tci Wealth Advsr, Arizona-based fund reported 33 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon has 152,037 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance New York accumulated 0.01% or 9,264 shares. 829,012 are held by Invesco Ltd. Price T Rowe Md holds 0% or 525,929 shares in its portfolio. Vanguard Gru holds 0% in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) or 2.13M shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Usa) Corporation holds 0.18% or 75,000 shares. Nordea Investment Mngmt reported 171,535 shares. Menta Ltd Liability Corp reported 6,800 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Northern reported 0% stake. Elk Creek Prtnrs Limited Liability Company reported 0.83% in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT). Glenmede Communications Na owns 200 shares. Ameriprise Fincl invested in 487,363 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Us National Bank & Trust De has 2,965 shares.

Elk Creek Partners Llc, which manages about $800.79M and $1.39B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Teladoc Health Inc by 37,882 shares to 165,016 shares, valued at $9.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in R1 Rcm Inc by 94,411 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.78 million shares, and has risen its stake in Surgery Partners Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold EBAY shares while 230 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 711.61 million shares or 3.89% less from 740.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manufacturers Life Ins Company The reported 7.97M shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Ltd accumulated 67,575 shares. Mraz Amerine Assoc invested in 6,365 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Smart Portfolios Ltd stated it has 236 shares. Omers Administration Corporation, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 15,100 shares. Prospector Prtn Lc stated it has 0.99% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Rafferty Asset Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.08% or 130,702 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt holds 0.07% or 21,992 shares in its portfolio. Paloma Partners Management Com holds 0.32% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 353,099 shares. Axa owns 1.88 million shares. Advisory Alpha Ltd, a Michigan-based fund reported 12 shares. Mackenzie Fincl Corporation holds 0.01% or 75,371 shares. Banque Pictet Cie holds 702,476 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Co stated it has 4.15M shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Lc holds 1,807 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $232,736 activity.