As Boot Barn Hldgs (BOOT) Market Value Rose, Holder Shellback Capital LP Has Upped Its Position; As D R Horton (DHI) Stock Rose, Account Management Lowered Holding

Account Management Llc decreased its stake in D R Horton Inc (DHI) by 51.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Account Management Llc sold 98,825 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.56% . The institutional investor held 92,525 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.83M, down from 191,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Account Management Llc who had been investing in D R Horton Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $49.78. About 2.71 million shares traded. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 5.10% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – SLIGHT INCREASE IN RATES ARE REALLY FUELING DEMAND, PRICES CONTINUE TO MOVE SLOWLY, SEE LONG SUSTAINED HOUSING MARKET – CEO ON CONF CALL; 23/04/2018 – KHOURY SEES 60% UPSIDE FOR DR HORTON AT SOHN CONFERENCE; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton Raises FY18 Guidance for Cash Flow From Ops to at Least $800M Excluding Forestar; 26/04/2018 – Homebuilder D.R. Horton tops profit estimates, sees strong demand; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – IN FISCAL 2019 EXPECT FORESTAR TO GENERATE $300 MLN TO $350 MLN IN REVENUE AND ACCESS PUBLIC MARKETS FOR ADDITIONAL GROWTH CAPITAL; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – IN FISCAL 2020 EXPECT FORESTAR TO GENERATE $700 MLN TO $800 MLN IN REVENUE; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC QTRLY REVENUES $3,794.7 MLN VS $3,251.3 MLN; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC QTRLY SHR $0.91; 23/04/2018 – LONG POND’S KHOURY PITCHES DR HORTON AT SOHN CONFERENCE

Shellback Capital Lp increased its stake in Boot Barn Hldgs Inc (BOOT) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shellback Capital Lp bought 350,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 700,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.61M, up from 350,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shellback Capital Lp who had been investing in Boot Barn Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.05B market cap company. The stock increased 7.21% or $2.31 during the last trading session, reaching $34.35. About 771,217 shares traded. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) has risen 34.00% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.00% the S&P500. Some Historical BOOT News: 02/05/2018 – Intrinsic Edge Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in Boot Barn; 15/05/2018 – Boot Barn Holdings 4Q EPS 24c; 15/05/2018 – BOOT BARN HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY NET SALES INCREASED TO $170.8 MLN, DRIVEN BY A 12.1% INCREASE IN SAME STORE SALES; 15/05/2018 – Boot Barn Holdings Sees FY EPS 92c-EPS $1.02; 09/05/2018 – Columbus Circle Investors Buys New 1.1% Position in Boot Barn; 24/04/2018 – BOOT BARN- PURCHASED INVENTORY ENTERED INTO NEW LEASES WITH STORES’ LANDLORD AND OFFERED EMPLOYMENT TO LONE STAR TEAM AT ALL 3 STORES LOCATIONS; 15/05/2018 – Boot Barn Holdings Sees FY19 Same-Store Sales Growth of Mid-Single Digits; 16/05/2018 – BOOT BARN HOLDINGS INC BOOT.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $27 FROM $22; 15/05/2018 – BOOT BARN SEES 1Q EPS 10C TO 12C; 22/04/2018 – DJ Boot Barn Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BOOT)

Shellback Capital Lp, which manages about $423.03M and $841.33M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Canada Goose Holdings Inc by 40,000 shares to 5,000 shares, valued at $240,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Golden Entmt Inc by 45,177 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 238,398 shares, and cut its stake in Mesa Air Group Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.48, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 21 investors sold BOOT shares while 55 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 29.21 million shares or 2.66% more from 28.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 232,537 are owned by Balyasny Asset Management Llc. Jennison Assocs Ltd Liability Com has 0.01% invested in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT). Fifth Third Commercial Bank has 0% invested in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) for 15,192 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0% in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT). D E Shaw And Com Inc owns 136,826 shares. Voya Invest Mngmt Limited Co has invested 0.03% in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT). Waddell & Reed Fincl holds 686,814 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo And Mn has invested 0% of its portfolio in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT). Walleye Trading Ltd has 0% invested in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT). Tudor Inv Et Al holds 37,961 shares. Putnam Invests has 0.01% invested in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) for 157,436 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys has 0% invested in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT). Northern Corp holds 529,780 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Shellback Capital Limited Partnership stated it has 2.45% of its portfolio in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT). Driehaus Cap Llc reported 646,810 shares.

More notable recent Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Tariff Worries Create Another Opportunity In Boot Barn Stock – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Revisiting Boot Barn After The Holiday Season – Seeking Alpha” published on March 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Boot Barn Stock Soared 109.3% in the First Half of 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 31, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Chipotle, Nutanix And More – Benzinga” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.63 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 67 investors sold DHI shares while 179 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 300.56 million shares or 2.68% more from 292.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc Asset Mgmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) for 40,262 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers holds 4,655 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Virginia-based Quantitative Inv Limited Liability Company has invested 0.04% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Boston holds 0% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) for 29,400 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.01% or 47,767 shares in its portfolio. Retirement System Of Alabama, Alabama-based fund reported 511,132 shares. Fincl Advantage holds 220 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Strs Ohio reported 34,048 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt owns 0.04% invested in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) for 1.48M shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Com Ny stated it has 0.08% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Marco Investment Management Ltd Liability, a Georgia-based fund reported 8,500 shares. Eqis Cap Mngmt Inc holds 19,870 shares. Profund Advsr Ltd Llc invested in 0.01% or 5,460 shares. Kelly Lawrence W And Associate Ca invested 3.16% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI).

Analysts await D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.25 earnings per share, up 2.46% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.22 per share. DHI’s profit will be $456.18M for 9.96 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual earnings per share reported by D.R. Horton, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.79% negative EPS growth.