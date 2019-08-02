As Boot Barn Hldgs (BOOT) Market Value Rose, Elk Creek Partners Has Trimmed Its Holding; Aviance Capital Management Lowered Holding in American Electric Power Co (AEP) as Market Value Rose

Elk Creek Partners Llc decreased its stake in Boot Barn Hldgs Inc (BOOT) by 11.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elk Creek Partners Llc sold 50,019 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 392,530 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.56 million, down from 442,549 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elk Creek Partners Llc who had been investing in Boot Barn Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $862.70M market cap company. The stock decreased 7.52% or $2.46 during the last trading session, reaching $30.3. About 1.19M shares traded or 37.65% up from the average. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) has risen 34.00% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.00% the S&P500. Some Historical BOOT News: 16/05/2018 – BOOT BARN HOLDINGS INC BOOT.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $27 FROM $22; 17/05/2018 – Boot Barn 34.1% Owned by Hedge Funds; 15/05/2018 – Tiger Management Buys New 2.9% Position in Boot Barn; 22/04/2018 – DJ Boot Barn Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BOOT); 24/04/2018 – Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. Acquires Three-Store Boot Chain In Texas; 15/05/2018 – Boot Barn Holdings Sees FY19 Same-Store Sales Growth of Mid-Single Digits; 15/05/2018 – BOOT BARN HOLDINGS INC BOOT.N SEES FY 2019 SHR $0.92 TO $1.02; 15/05/2018 – Boot Barn Holdings Expects to Open 23 New Stores in FY19; 15/05/2018 – BOOT BARN HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY NET SALES INCREASED TO $170.8 MLN, DRIVEN BY A 12.1% INCREASE IN SAME STORE SALES; 09/05/2018 – Columbus Circle Investors Buys New 1.1% Position in Boot Barn

Aviance Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in American Electric Power Co Inc (AEP) by 82.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aviance Capital Management Llc sold 71,903 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 15,426 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29 million, down from 87,329 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aviance Capital Management Llc who had been investing in American Electric Power Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $89.03. About 966,746 shares traded. American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has risen 24.73% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AEP News: 30/05/2018 – GRIDLIANCE SAYS SETTLEMENT ALSO PRESERVES TCEC’S RIGHT TO SERVE RETAIL ELECTRIC LOAD IN ITS SERVICE AREA; 26/04/2018 – American Electric Power 1Q Profit Falls 23%; 16/04/2018 – AEP: Settlement Includes SWEPCO, Louisianca PSC, Walmart; 26/04/2018 – Moody’s upgrades Indiana Michigan Power to A3, outlook revised to stable; 26/04/2018 – American Electric Power Sees 2018 EPS $3.71-EPS $3.91; 16/04/2018 – AEP Unit in Louisiana Settlement Supporting Wind Catcher Project; 08/05/2018 – Arkansas Public Service Commission Approves Wind Catcher Project; 16/05/2018 – American Electric Power Co. May Face Pressure, Industry Falls; 26/04/2018 – American Electric Power Sees FY Adj EPS $3.75-Adj EPS $3.95; 11/05/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC RAISES COOK 2 REACTOR TO 12% FROM 0%: NRC

Aviance Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.20 billion and $668.25M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Broadcom Inc Com by 25,985 shares to 27,423 shares, valued at $8.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 49,571 shares in the quarter, for a total of 408,435 shares, and has risen its stake in Vaneck Vectors Mortgage Reit Income Etf.

Analysts await American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, down 3.20% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.25 per share. AEP’s profit will be $597.50 million for 18.39 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual earnings per share reported by American Electric Power Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold AEP shares while 258 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 246 raised stakes. 352.66 million shares or 1.31% less from 357.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.48, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 21 investors sold BOOT shares while 55 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 29.21 million shares or 2.66% more from 28.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.