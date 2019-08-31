As Bok Finl (BOKF) Stock Value Declined, Broadview Advisors Has Cut Its Position by $765,450; As Chevron New (CVX) Shares Rose, Advisory Alpha Has Increased Holding

Broadview Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Bok Finl Corp (BOKF) by 20.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadview Advisors Llc sold 9,450 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.13% . The institutional investor held 35,760 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.92 million, down from 45,210 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadview Advisors Llc who had been investing in Bok Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $76.14. About 98,434 shares traded. BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) has declined 15.01% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BOKF News: 23/05/2018 – BOK LEE: EXTRA BUDGET TO HAVE POSITIVE IMPACT ON ECONOMY; 25/04/2018 – BOK FINANCIAL 1Q EPS $1.61, EST. $1.52; 11/04/2018 – BOK LEE: SEE LITTLE LIKELIHOOD OF S.KOREA GETTING CURRENCY MANIPULATOR LABEL BY U.S; 23/05/2018 – ALL 18 ECONOMISTS SURVEYED FORECAST NO CHANGE IN BOK RATE; 23/05/2018 – BOK LEE: DON’T SEE POSSIBILITY OF STAGFLATION IN KOREA; 19/03/2018 – BOK member says $3.8 bln jobs package unlikely to affect monetary policy; 25/04/2018 – BOK Financial 1Q Net Interest Rev $219.7M; 23/03/2018 – BOK Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – S.Korea’s parliament approves BOK Governor Lee for second term; 23/05/2018 – BOK LEE: RISING OIL PRICES TO HAVE LIMITED IMPACT ON S.KOREA ECONOMY FOR NOW

Advisory Alpha Llc increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 1.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisory Alpha Llc bought 35 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 1,790 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $216.99 million, up from 1,755 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisory Alpha Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $222.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $117.72. About 4.60M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 09/03/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL- REBRANDING COSTS FOR PRIVATE SERVICE STATIONS AND 6 BLN RAND REFINERY UPGRADE SOME CONDITIONS IN APPROVED SINOPEC MERGER WITH CHEVRON SA; 07/05/2018 – AZZAD ASSET MANAGEMENT – URGES CHEVRON SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE FOR “STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING REPORT ON BUSINESS WITH CONFLICT-COMPLICIT GOVERNMENTS”; 05/03/2018 Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/05/2018 06:59 AM; 23/05/2018 – CANADIAN APPEAL COURT AFFIRMS DISMISSAL OF SUIT VS CHEVRON UNIT; 12/04/2018 – ganadineroamerica: Exclusive: Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from U.S. biofuels law NEW YORK (Reuters) – Global; 25/05/2018 – Subtropical storm Alberto’s landfall expected early next week; 26/03/2018 – CHEVRON: NEW TAX LAW MAKES U.S. MORE COMPETITIVE FOR ACTIVITY; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON VP NERLSON SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CALL; 12/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY SAYS CHEVRON WILL HAVE OPTION TO ACQUIRE 20 PERCENT EQUITY OWNERSHIP OF FACILITY AFTER COMMERCIAL OPERATIONS BEGIN; 23/04/2018 – US News: Exclusive: Arrested Chevron Workers Could Face Treason Charge in Venezuela

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $502,074 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oxbow Advsrs Llc holds 0.29% or 19,190 shares in its portfolio. 79,056 are held by Smith Salley And Associates. Aqr Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0.12% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 895,064 shares. Sigma Invest Counselors has 0.31% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Csat Invest Advisory LP holds 10 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 10,847 were accumulated by Accuvest Global. California-based Tiemann Advsr Limited Co has invested 0.6% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). California-based Check Mgmt Ca has invested 0.02% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Synovus Fin Corp stated it has 0.43% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Moreover, Penbrook Mngmt Ltd has 0.23% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 1,765 shares. Moreover, Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Co has 0.52% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 600,549 shares. 23,753 were reported by Private Wealth Advisors Inc. 39,670 were reported by Tci Wealth Advsrs Incorporated. Focused Wealth Mngmt owns 1,173 shares. Cambridge Advsr Incorporated reported 8,240 shares.

Advisory Alpha Llc, which manages about $200.07 million and $276.20B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T by 245 shares to 6,245 shares, valued at $213.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 35 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,614 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IYW).

Broadview Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.12B and $367.32 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (NYSE:MLM) by 1,500 shares to 2,950 shares, valued at $593,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mgic Invt Corp Wis (NYSE:MTG) by 46,925 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.36 million shares, and has risen its stake in Tivity Health Inc.

Analysts await BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.93 earnings per share, up 7.82% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.79 per share. BOKF’s profit will be $134.55M for 9.86 P/E if the $1.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual earnings per share reported by BOK Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.