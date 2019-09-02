As Bok Financial (BOKF) Valuation Declined, Shareholder George Kaiser Family Foundation Trimmed Holding by $40.50 Million; Causeway Capital Management Upped Ing Groep N V (ING) Position by $1.31 Million as Share Price Declined

Causeway Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ing Groep N V (ING) by 11.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Causeway Capital Management Llc bought 109,253 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.97% . The institutional investor held 1.03M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.48M, up from 918,340 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Causeway Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ing Groep N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $9.55. About 2.33 million shares traded. ING Groep N.V. (NYSE:ING) has declined 27.21% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.21% the S&P500. Some Historical ING News: 13/03/2018 – REG-ING Supervisory Board withdraws remuneration proposal; 14/05/2018 – ING Global Rate Forecasts as of May 14 (Table); 05/04/2018 – Banks facing losses on American Greetings buyout debt; 13/03/2018 – REG-ING completes acquisition of majority stake in Payvision; 13/03/2018 – ING Supervisory Bd Withdraws Remuneration Proposal; 09/05/2018 – Argentine Turn to IMF For Loan a `Harsh Reality Check’: ING; 14/05/2018 – The exchange was performed in 24 hours, HSBC and ING said; 09/03/2018 – ING CHAIRMAN TO EXPLAIN CEO PAY RISE PROPOSAL TO PARLIAMENT:ANP; 25/04/2018 – POLYMETAL POLYP.L – POLYMETAL AND ING PARTNER ON SUSTAINABILITY-LINKED LOAN; 30/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms ING Belgium’s Pandbrieven at ‘AAA’; Outlook Stable

George Kaiser Family Foundation decreased its stake in Bok Financial Corp (BOKF) by 14.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. George Kaiser Family Foundation sold 500,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.13% . The institutional investor held 2.97 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $241.89M, down from 3.47 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation who had been investing in Bok Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $76.14. About 98,434 shares traded. BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) has declined 15.01% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BOKF News: 23/05/2018 – BOK LEE: RECENT DECISION TO DISCLOSE FX INTERVENTION DETAILS WON’T BE MISUSED BY SPECULATIVE INVESTORS; 23/03/2018 – BOK Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – BOK: GROWTH EXPECTED TO BE IN LINE WITH APRIL PROJECTION; 16/05/2018 – S.KOREA TO DISCLOSE NET FX TRANSACTIONS BY GOVT AND BOK; 23/05/2018 – BOK LEE: S.KOREA’S ECONOMY OVERALL CONTINUED STEADY GROWTH; 16/05/2018 – S.KOREA TO DISCLOSE REPORT ON FX INTERVENTION ON BOK HOMEPAGE; 11/04/2018 – BOK LEE: FX RATES SHOULD BE DETERMINED BY MARKET, WILL ACT SHOULD VOLATILITIES SEEN; 11/04/2018 – BOK: CPI TO BE IN MID 1% RANGE FOR SOME TIME; 23/05/2018 – BOK LEE: TRUE EXTERNAL UNCERTAINTIES HAVE RECENTLY INCREASED; 23/05/2018 – BOK LEE: FX RATES SHOULD BE DETERMINED BY MARKET

Analysts await BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.92 EPS, up 7.26% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.79 per share. BOKF’s profit will be $133.85 million for 9.91 P/E if the $1.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual EPS reported by BOK Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.52% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.08, from 2.04 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 22 investors sold BOKF shares while 63 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 27.83 million shares or 2.24% more from 27.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio reported 9,875 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bluemountain Management, a New York-based fund reported 467 shares. Northern Corp holds 0% or 202,957 shares. Deutsche Bank Ag reported 82,179 shares. 3,844 are held by Westwood Gru. 136,438 were accumulated by Avenir. Wellington Management Group Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.01% in BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF). 2,100 are owned by Commonwealth Commercial Bank Of. Bancshares Of America Corporation De reported 0% stake. Gsa Prtn Llp holds 0.1% in BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) or 11,887 shares. Lsv Asset Mgmt invested in 0.01% or 52,300 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md reported 710,902 shares stake. Fdx Advisors reported 3,780 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Utd Cap Advisers Limited Liability Co holds 2,991 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Victory Cap Management holds 42,620 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Causeway Capital Management Llc, which manages about $27.14 billion and $9.90 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Carnival Plc (NYSE:CUK) by 26,821 shares to 234,851 shares, valued at $11.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL) by 1.72 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9.42M shares, and cut its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL).