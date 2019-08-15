As Bok Financial (BOKF) Stock Value Declined, George Kaiser Family Foundation Has Lowered Stake by $40.50 Million; As World Wrestling Entmt (WWE) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Has Boosted Its Position

George Kaiser Family Foundation decreased its stake in Bok Financial Corp (BOKF) by 14.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. George Kaiser Family Foundation sold 500,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.13% . The institutional investor held 2.97 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $241.89M, down from 3.47M at the end of the previous reported quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation who had been investing in Bok Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $76. About 48,379 shares traded. BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) has declined 15.01% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BOKF News: 30/05/2018 – S. Korea BOK June Business Confidence Survey at 80 (Table); 21/03/2018 – Korean Assets Rallied Last Time BOK Rate Below Fed: Markets Live; 23/05/2018 – BOK LEE: EMERGING MARKET ROUT UNLIKELY TO AFFECT KOREA ECONOMY; 23/05/2018 – LEE: BOK BOARD HELD RATES AS UNCERTAINTIES HIGH; 12/04/2018 – Rugby-Versatile Bok Goosen out of retirement for Cheetahs; 23/05/2018 – Traders Looking for July Hike Clues as BOK Gathers: Markets Live; 20/03/2018 – BOK LEE: WILL CAUTIOUSLY JUDGE ADDITIONAL POLICY ADJUSTMENT; 11/04/2018 – BOK LEE: S. KOREA’S ECONOMY CONTINUING SOLID GROWTH; 16/05/2018 – BOK GOVERNOR LEE SAYS HARD TO BE OPTIMISTIC ON S.KOREAN ECONOMY; 20/03/2018 – BOK LEE: EXTRA BUDGET CAN PLAY ROLE IN SOLVING YOUTH JOB ISSUE

Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp increased its stake in World Wrestling Entmt Inc (WWE) by 2.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp bought 11,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.92% . The hedge fund held 486,900 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.25M, up from 475,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp who had been investing in World Wrestling Entmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.48B market cap company. The stock increased 3.25% or $2.19 during the last trading session, reaching $69.61. About 919,680 shares traded. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) has declined 7.29% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WWE News: 23/04/2018 – WWE® Publishes Revised Historical Trending Schedules; 03/05/2018 – WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT INC QTRLY ADJUSTED OIBDA INCREASED 40% TO $35.2 MLN; 09/04/2018 – World Wrestling Had Seen 2018 Adjusted Oibda At Least $140 Million; 03/05/2018 – WWE RAISES FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE; 29/05/2018 – Nestlé Waters North America And WWE® Announce “Choose Water” Campaign; 03/05/2018 – WWE 1Q ADJ. OIBDA $35.2M, REPORTED PRELIM AT LEAST $30M; 28/03/2018 – WWE® Network Post-WrestleMania® Conference Call; 06/04/2018 – WWE: The World of Wrestling Turns to ‘Wrestlemania 34’ — Barrons.com; 08/04/2018 – WrestleMania® Breaks Records; 08/03/2018 – GOL to Air WWE® Weekly Highlight Shows in Spain

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.08, from 2.04 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 22 investors sold BOKF shares while 63 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 27.83 million shares or 2.24% more from 27.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Inc holds 260,456 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Systems holds 58,509 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Century Companies accumulated 0.01% or 134,604 shares. Raymond James Finance Services holds 0% or 2,931 shares. Polaris Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.04% or 11,964 shares in its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0.01% of its portfolio in BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) for 51,359 shares. Invesco, a Georgia-based fund reported 68,717 shares. Penn Capital reported 7,850 shares. Moreover, Parametric Associate Ltd Liability Corp has 0% invested in BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF). Virginia Retirement System Et Al holds 13,200 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Utd Capital Fincl Advisers Limited Liability has 0% invested in BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) for 2,991 shares. Chicago Equity Prtnrs Ltd Liability Company reported 0.02% in BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF). Maltese Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability accumulated 30,409 shares. Ameriprise accumulated 392,543 shares. 32,597 are owned by Rhumbline Advisers.

Analysts await BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.93 EPS, up 7.82% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.79 per share. BOKF’s profit will be $137.39M for 9.84 P/E if the $1.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual EPS reported by BOK Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.80, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold WWE shares while 62 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 51.07 million shares or 3.46% more from 49.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cim Mangement accumulated 3,984 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Raymond James Assoc accumulated 2,344 shares. 500 were reported by Whittier. Citadel Ltd Liability Company holds 0.07% or 1.68M shares in its portfolio. Gsa Llp reported 15,672 shares. Eagle Boston Investment Inc accumulated 37,715 shares or 1.43% of the stock. Moreover, Citigroup Inc has 0.01% invested in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE). Needham Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Com owns 14,000 shares. Capital Impact Advisors Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 1.02% in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE). Thrivent For Lutherans accumulated 11,245 shares. First Republic Investment Mgmt invested 0% in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE). State Bank Of Ny Mellon accumulated 482,550 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Pinnacle Assoc Ltd holds 0.92% of its portfolio in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) for 471,393 shares. Melvin Capital Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 0.2% or 200,000 shares in its portfolio. Envestnet Asset Management, a Illinois-based fund reported 14,490 shares.

