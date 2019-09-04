As Bok Financial (BOKF) Stock Value Declined, George Kaiser Family Foundation Decreased Holding by $40.50 Million; T (TMUS) Holder Brighton Jones Lifted Position

George Kaiser Family Foundation decreased its stake in Bok Financial Corp (BOKF) by 14.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. George Kaiser Family Foundation sold 500,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.13% . The institutional investor held 2.97 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $241.89M, down from 3.47M at the end of the previous reported quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation who had been investing in Bok Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.09% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $74.55. About 132,164 shares traded. BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) has declined 15.01% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BOKF News: 23/05/2018 – BOK to Stay Accommodative as Employment Market Sluggish: TOPLive; 11/04/2018 – BOK LEE: S. KOREA’S CPI TO RISE 1.6% IN 2018; 11/04/2018 – BOK LEE: WON STRENGTH COULD LESSEN RATE HIKE ROOM IN SOME WAYS; 30/05/2018 – S. Korea BOK June Business Confidence Survey at 80 (Table); 23/05/2018 – BOK LEE: EMERGING MARKET ROUT UNLIKELY TO AFFECT KOREA ECONOMY; 23/05/2018 – BOK Governor: Economy Still on Track to Meet 3% Growth Projected Earlier; 23/05/2018 – BOK LEE: RISING OIL PRICES TO HAVE LIMITED IMPACT ON S.KOREA ECONOMY FOR NOW; 23/05/2018 – BOK: TO CAREFULLY JUDGE WHETHER NECESSARY TO ADJUST POLICY; 23/05/2018 – BOK LEE: CAPITAL FLOW MORE DEPENDENT ON ECONOMY FUNDAMENTALS; 11/04/2018 – ALL 16 ECONOMISTS SURVEYED FORECAST NO CHANGE IN BOK RATE

Brighton Jones Llc increased its stake in T (TMUS) by 38.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brighton Jones Llc bought 29,776 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The institutional investor held 106,520 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.36 million, up from 76,744 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brighton Jones Llc who had been investing in T for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $77.13. About 1.76 million shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 23/05/2018 – U.S. Senate panel to hold hearing on Sprint T-Mobile merger; 22/03/2018 – T-Mobile Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/05/2018 – Dealbook: T-Mobile Turns to Corey Lewandowski for Sprint Merger: DealBook Briefing; 29/04/2018 – Moody’s: Under New T-Mobile Ownership, Sprint Would Benefit From Reduced Operating and Capital Investment Costs, Lower Leverage, Improved Liquidity; 10/04/2018 – Sprint, T-Mobile Merger Talks Collapsed in Nov. Over Terms; 16/04/2018 – T-MOBILE TO PAY CIVIL PENALTY OF $40M IN FCC SETTLEMENT; 16/04/2018 – T-Mobile to pay $40m to FCC to settle rural call violations probe; 14/05/2018 – Sprint: Consent Solicitation Being Conducted in Connection With Sprint’s Agreement to Merge With T-Mobile US Unit; 30/03/2018 – T-MOBILE US – UNIT ALSO AMENDED TERMS OF ITS $1.5 BLN FACILITY AND ITS $1.0 BLN FACILITY; 21/05/2018 – Boost Mobile Founder Wants T-Mobile, Sprint to Divest Prepaids

Analysts await BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.92 earnings per share, up 7.26% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.79 per share. BOKF’s profit will be $136.68M for 9.71 P/E if the $1.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual earnings per share reported by BOK Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.52% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.08, from 2.04 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 22 investors sold BOKF shares while 63 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 27.83 million shares or 2.24% more from 27.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Century Cos Incorporated reported 0.01% stake. Reinhart stated it has 260,005 shares. Da Davidson has invested 0% of its portfolio in BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF). 685,412 were accumulated by Wellington Management Gru Llp. Stifel Fin holds 37,581 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Blackrock reported 0.01% of its portfolio in BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF). Moreover, Credit Suisse Ag has 0% invested in BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF). Strs Ohio owns 0% invested in BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) for 3,648 shares. Hightower Advsr Limited accumulated 2,719 shares. Martin Tn has invested 0.48% in BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF). Principal Finance Group reported 569,199 shares. Bessemer Group Inc has invested 0% in BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF). Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 7,001 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Renaissance Techs Ltd Com stated it has 171,879 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 4,710 were accumulated by M&T Comml Bank.

More notable recent BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Bargain Bin Stocks: BOKF Now 13.0% Cheaper Than Director Kaiser’s Buy – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “BOK Financial Corp (BOKF) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Are Selling BOK Financial Corporation (BOKF) – Yahoo Finance” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Investigate BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) At US$75.49? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “BOK Financial Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.28, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 50 investors sold TMUS shares while 161 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 263.18 million shares or 0.09% more from 262.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ing Groep Nv has 0.05% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 33,279 shares. Td Asset Mngmt Inc invested in 445,446 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys owns 109,535 shares. Ww Asset Mgmt holds 0.04% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) or 12,184 shares. Advisors Asset Mngmt, Colorado-based fund reported 41,433 shares. Taconic Cap Advisors Lp, a New York-based fund reported 41,042 shares. Prudential Fin reported 835,240 shares. Voloridge Inv Lc stated it has 13,223 shares. Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd invested 0.02% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Invesco Limited holds 7.89M shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Vigilant Capital Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 247 shares or 0% of the stock. Dana Inv Inc holds 1.58% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) or 486,337 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Hldgs Sa holds 0.08% or 145,208 shares in its portfolio. Utah Retirement System holds 0.08% or 58,020 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Cibc Asset Management has 0.04% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS).

Brighton Jones Llc, which manages about $2.52B and $825.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pluralsight Inc Com Cl A by 80,000 shares to 82,476 shares, valued at $2.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf (SPY) by 1,621 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,467 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Russell 1000 Etf (IWB).