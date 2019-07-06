As Bok Financial (BOKF) Stock Price Declined, George Kaiser Family Foundation Cut Stake by $40.50 Million; Freshford Capital Management Stake In Post Hldgs (POST) Was Has Raised

George Kaiser Family Foundation decreased its stake in Bok Financial Corp (BOKF) by 14.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. George Kaiser Family Foundation sold 500,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.40% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.97M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $241.89M, down from 3.47 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation who had been investing in Bok Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.51B market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $77.08. About 108,588 shares traded. BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) has declined 22.29% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.72% the S&P500. Some Historical BOKF News: 07/05/2018 – Fox 23 Oklahoma: Source: OSU to play at BOK Center, Vikings’ home; 21/03/2018 – BOK LEE: DON’T SEE CAPITAL OUTFLOW ON RATE GAP IN RECENT MOVES; 11/04/2018 – BOK LEE: WON STRENGTH COULD LESSEN RATE HIKE ROOM IN SOME WAYS; 20/03/2018 – LEE: BOK WON’T BE RESPONDING MECHANICALLY TO FED HIKES; 23/05/2018 – BOK LEE: S.KOREA’S ECONOMY OVERALL CONTINUED STEADY GROWTH; 14/03/2018 – BOK Financial at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Wedbush Today; 23/05/2018 – BOK Governor: Economy Still on Track to Meet 3% Growth Projected Earlier; 11/04/2018 – BOK LEE: FX RATE TO BE DETERMINED BY MARKET; 09/05/2018 – Rugby-Bok blow as Marx ruled out of June series against England; 23/05/2018 – BOK: DELAYED IMPROVEMENT IN EMPLOYMENT A RISK TO GROWTH

Freshford Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Post Hldgs Inc (POST) by 51.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Freshford Capital Management Llc bought 90,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.61% with the market. The hedge fund held 263,197 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.79M, up from 173,197 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Freshford Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Post Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $108.22. About 266,919 shares traded. Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) has risen 41.79% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.36% the S&P500. Some Historical POST News: 15/05/2018 – Japan Post Holdings FY EPS Y112.97 Vs Loss Y7.04; 02/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS REPORTS NEW SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION OF $350M; 28/03/2018 – Post Holdings Announces Confidential Submission of Draft Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering of its Private Brands Business; 08/03/2018 – POST HOLDINGS INC – TERM LOAN MATURITY DATE OF MAY 24, 2024; 03/05/2018 – Post Holdings: Backs FY Adjusted EBITDA Guidance $1.22B-$1.25B; 27/03/2018 – POST HOLDINGS – FILING AMENDMENT TO FORM 8-K TO PROVIDE ESTIMATES OF CHARGES, COSTS IT EXPECTS TO INCUR IN CONNECTION WITH CLOSURE OF CEREAL MANUFACTURING FACILITY; 15/05/2018 – TABLE-Japan Post Holdings 6178.T -2017/18 group results; 28/03/2018 – Post Holdings Announces Confidential Submission of Draft Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering of its Pri; 03/04/2018 – Post Holdings Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – POST HOLDINGS REPORTS REPRICING OF ABOUT $2.2B TERM LOAN

Freshford Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.21 billion and $521.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp by 43,350 shares to 235,296 shares, valued at $21.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN) by 2.40 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.96M shares, and cut its stake in Jack In The Box Inc (NASDAQ:JACK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold POST shares while 93 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 65.78 million shares or 6.72% less from 70.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Artemis Investment Management Llp has 0.16% invested in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Advisory Services Net Ltd Liability Com owns 133 shares. Systematic Mngmt Lp holds 1,011 shares. D E Shaw Inc holds 589,743 shares. Plancorp Limited Liability Corporation holds 2,297 shares. Moneta Group Invest Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.06% or 6,444 shares. Moreover, Delta Asset Lc Tn has 0% invested in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Anderson Hoagland And accumulated 12,555 shares. Natixis Advsrs LP holds 0.05% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) or 51,737 shares. First Eagle Lc reported 596,477 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Route One Com LP invested in 15.47% or 5.92M shares. Retirement Of Alabama holds 0.08% or 158,559 shares in its portfolio. 47,560 are held by Stifel Fincl. South Dakota Investment Council stated it has 14,810 shares. 853,939 were accumulated by London Co Of Virginia.

More notable recent Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) news were published by: Cnbc.com which released: “Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Adobe, US Steel, and more – CNBC” on June 18, 2019, also Cnbc.com with their article: “Slack CEO, ahead of NYSE debut, predicts the end of company email as we know it in 7 years – CNBC” published on June 20, 2019, Cnbc.com published: “S&P 500 slips from record to close out big week for Wall Street – CNBC” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) were released by: Nypost.com and their article: “Slack starts trading on NYSE with $23B valuation – New York Post” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “After Month In Red, Stocks On A Roll Despite Trade Fears As Jobs Data Loom – Benzinga” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 1 insider sale for $16.25 million activity. $28,157 worth of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) was bought by CALLISON EDWIN H on Monday, February 11. The insider STIRITZ WILLIAM P bought 35,755 shares worth $3.50M.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.08, from 2.04 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 22 investors sold BOKF shares while 63 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 27.83 million shares or 2.24% more from 27.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Principal Fincl Grp Inc Inc has 0.04% invested in BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) for 569,199 shares. Wellington Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership invested in 0.01% or 685,412 shares. Victory Capital Mgmt Incorporated reported 42,620 shares. Millennium Mgmt Lc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) for 254,262 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co invested in 64,605 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% or 2,879 shares. Us Bancorp De owns 3,538 shares. Aqr Management Ltd has invested 0% of its portfolio in BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF). Fincl Bank Of America Corp De stated it has 337,757 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tiaa Cref Mgmt Ltd holds 0% or 62,440 shares. 51,359 were reported by California State Teachers Retirement Systems. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF). Citadel Advisors Ltd Llc owns 7,001 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Teton Advsrs Incorporated has 0.14% invested in BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF). Wedge Cap Mngmt L Lp Nc accumulated 6,301 shares.

More notable recent BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Commit To Buy BOK Financial Corp At $65, Earn 6.5% Annualized Using Options – Nasdaq” on June 14, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday – Benzinga” published on July 01, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “BOK Financial Reports 2017 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results – GlobeNewswire” on January 24, 2018. More interesting news about BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Okta: Upside Limited – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 08, 2018.

Analysts await BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.79 earnings per share, up 2.29% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.75 per share. BOKF’s profit will be $127.89M for 10.77 P/E if the $1.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.67 actual earnings per share reported by BOK Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.19% EPS growth.