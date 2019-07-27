As Bok Financial (BOKF) Shares Declined, Shareholder George Kaiser Family Foundation Has Trimmed by $40.50 Million Its Stake; D-E Shaw & Company Has Raised Its Genworth Finl (GNW) Holding by $3.06 Million as Stock Price Declined

D-E Shaw & Company Inc increased its stake in Genworth Finl Inc (GNW) by 51.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. D-E Shaw & Company Inc bought 1.02 million shares as the company’s stock declined 26.36% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.98 million shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.43M, up from 1.97M at the end of the previous reported quarter. D-E Shaw & Company Inc who had been investing in Genworth Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.02% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $4.05. About 2.60 million shares traded. Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) has risen 6.62% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.19% the S&P500. Some Historical GNW News: 24/04/2018 – Genworth Reduces National Borrower-Paid Monthly and Single Premium Rates; Introduces Adjustors for Co-Borrower and DTI; 07/03/2018 – Genworth Closes $450 Million Senior Secured Term Loan; 01/05/2018 – Genworth Australia Profit Drops; Announces Buyback; 27/03/2018 – Genworth: Transaction Approved by Australia Regulator; 09/05/2018 – GENWORTH AUSTRALIA SAYS GUIDANCE PROVIDED FOR 2018 UNCHANGED; 24/04/2018 – Genworth Short-Interest Ratio Rises 73% to 9 Days; 24/04/2018 – Genworth to Provide Cfius Additional Time to Review and Discuss the Proposed Transaction Between Genworth and Oceanwide; 27/04/2018 – Genworth Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – GENWORTH & OCEANWIDE REFILED JOINT VOLUNTARY NOTICE WITH CFIUS; 01/05/2018 – Genworth MI Canada 3Q Rev $1.12B

George Kaiser Family Foundation decreased its stake in Bok Financial Corp (BOKF) by 14.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. George Kaiser Family Foundation sold 500,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.40% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.97 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $241.89 million, down from 3.47 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation who had been investing in Bok Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.97B market cap company. The stock increased 2.53% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $83.51. About 210,364 shares traded or 34.57% up from the average. BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) has declined 22.29% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.72% the S&P500. Some Historical BOKF News: 23/05/2018 – BOK: CPI TO BE IN MID-1% RANGE FOR SOME TIME; 11/04/2018 – BOK LEE: FX RATE NOT THE ONLY FACTOR FOR MONETARY POLICY; 20/03/2018 – BOK LEE: WILL KEEP POLICY ACCOMMODATIVE FOR NOW; 13/03/2018 – BOK says a successful Trump-Kim summit would stabilise S.Korea financial markets; 12/03/2018 – BOK Financial Trading Activity Rises to Triple 20 Day Average; 21/03/2018 – BOK LEE: WILL CLOSELY MONITOR MARKETS, CAPITAL FLOW; 11/04/2018 – ALL 16 ECONOMISTS SURVEYED FORECAST NO CHANGE IN BOK RATE; 25/04/2018 – BOK official says economic cooperation with N. Korea will boost consumer sentiment; 25/04/2018 – BOK FINANCIAL 1Q EPS $1.61, EST. $1.52; 11/04/2018 – BOK LEE: SEES S.KOREA GROWTH AT 3.0 PCT IN 2018 VS. 3.0 PCT PREVIOUSLY

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 26 investors sold GNW shares while 80 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 306.35 million shares or 3.24% more from 296.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meridian Investment Counsel invested in 0.06% or 27,500 shares. Cetera Advisors Llc invested in 0% or 20,855 shares. Heritage Wealth Advisors holds 0% or 13,201 shares in its portfolio. Invesco holds 1.08 million shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% or 27,567 shares in its portfolio. First Wilshire Securities Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.96% or 733,302 shares in its portfolio. Schroder Invest Group Inc Inc holds 0.01% or 1.63 million shares in its portfolio. Texas-based Linscomb & Williams has invested 0% in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). Virtu Financial Ltd has 0.01% invested in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) for 44,333 shares. Strategic Wealth Advisors Grp Ltd holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) for 59,006 shares. Moreover, Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.02% invested in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) for 340,006 shares. 11,000 are owned by Boston Advsrs. Natixis holds 0% or 18,469 shares. The Japan-based Nomura Holdings Inc has invested 0% in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). Commonwealth Commercial Bank Of holds 0.09% or 2.59 million shares.

D-E Shaw & Company Inc, which manages about $81.36B and $77.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EGRX) by 83,411 shares to 201,907 shares, valued at $10.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Callon Pete Co Del (NYSE:CPE) by 75,012 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,973 shares, and cut its stake in Synaptics Inc (NASDAQ:SYNA).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $257,490 activity.