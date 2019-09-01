As Bok Financial (BOKF) Shares Declined, Polaris Capital Management Cut Its Stake by $655,857; International Value Advisers Decreased Position in Arcos Dorados Holdings (ARCO) as Stock Value Rose

Polaris Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Bok Financial Corporation (BOKF) by 40.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polaris Capital Management Llc sold 8,097 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.13% . The hedge fund held 11,964 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $976,000, down from 20,061 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polaris Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bok Financial Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $76.14. About 98,434 shares traded. BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) has declined 15.01% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BOKF News: 12/03/2018 – BOK Financial Trading Activity Rises to Triple 20 Day Average; 25/04/2018 – BOK FINANCIAL SEES 2018 EFFECTIVE TAX RATE 22%-23%; 20/03/2018 – BOK LEE: WILL KEEP POLICY ACCOMMODATIVE FOR NOW; 13/03/2018 – BOK says a successful Trump-Kim summit would stabilise S.Korea financial markets; 23/05/2018 – BOK: CPI TO GRADUALLY APPROACH TARGET IN 2H; 23/05/2018 – BOK: TO CAREFULLY JUDGE WHETHER NECESSARY TO ADJUST POLICY; 20/03/2018 – LEE: WILL CONSIDER IMPACT OF FED HIKE FOR BOK POLICY; 11/04/2018 – BOK LEE: FX RATE TO BE DETERMINED BY MARKET; 11/04/2018 – BOK: TO WATCH MONETARY POLICY CHANGES ABROAD; 23/05/2018 – BOK Governor Was Speaking at News Conference After Rate Decision

International Value Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (ARCO) by 21.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. International Value Advisers Llc sold 2.12 million shares as the company’s stock rose 16.06% . The hedge fund held 7.53 million shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $53.96M, down from 9.64M at the end of the previous reported quarter. International Value Advisers Llc who had been investing in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.65% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $6.61. About 835,462 shares traded or 105.68% up from the average. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) has risen 13.57% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.57% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCO News: 21/03/2018 – ARCOS DORADOS HOLDINGS INC – FOR 2017-2019 PERIOD, COMPANY NOW EXPECTS TO OPEN AT LEAST 200 NEW RESTAURANTS; 09/05/2018 – ARCOS DORADOS HOLDINGS INC – EXCLUDING VENEZUELA, QTRLY SYSTEMWIDE COMPARABLE SALES ROSE 9.8% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 21/03/2018 – Arcos Dorados Holdings 4Q EPS 33c; 21/03/2018 – ARCOS DORADOS HOLDINGS INC – COMPANY EXPECTS TOTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO BE BETWEEN $200 MLN AND $230 MLN FOR 2018; 27/04/2018 – ARCOS HAS TAKEN OUT “SOFT MINI PERM” LOANS AMORTIZABLE OVER 27 YEARS FOR A TOTAL AMOUNT OF €359 MILLION; 16/03/2018 – Arcos Dorados to Host the Annual General Shareholders’ Meeting; 27/04/2018 – REG-VINCI : Financing deal for ARCOS, which holds the concession for the A355 motorway; 27/04/2018 – Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. Announces the Filing of Its Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2017; 16/04/2018 – SALESFORCE TO POWER PERSONALIZED CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENT FOR ARCOS; 29/05/2018 – Arcos Dorados Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.08, from 2.04 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 22 investors sold BOKF shares while 63 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 27.83 million shares or 2.24% more from 27.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% or 2,077 shares. Blackrock reported 0.01% of its portfolio in BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF). Alliancebernstein LP owns 15,559 shares. George Kaiser Family Foundation accumulated 2.97 million shares. Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 9,875 shares. Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited Liability Company invested in 21,133 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board holds 0% or 6,070 shares. Financial Bank Of New York Mellon, New York-based fund reported 213,430 shares. Captrust Advisors has invested 0% of its portfolio in BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF). Renaissance Technologies Ltd Liability Co invested 0.01% in BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF). Ameriprise Finance Inc has invested 0.01% in BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF). Westwood Hldgs Gp reported 3,844 shares. 82 are held by Bessemer Grp. Two Sigma Secs Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF). Comerica Bancshares has invested 0.02% in BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF).

Polaris Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.42 billion and $2.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Phibro Animal Health Corp (NASDAQ:PAHC) by 58,400 shares to 83,900 shares, valued at $2.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT) by 21,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 74,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Kforce Inc (NASDAQ:KFRC).