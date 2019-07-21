As Bok Financial (BOKF) Share Value Declined, George Kaiser Family Foundation Decreased Its Stake; Green Dot Class A (GDOT) Share Price Declined While American International Group Raised Its Stake

American International Group Inc increased its stake in Green Dot Corp Class A (GDOT) by 234.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American International Group Inc bought 87,576 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.35% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 124,975 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.58M, up from 37,399 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American International Group Inc who had been investing in Green Dot Corp Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $47.75. About 260,185 shares traded. Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) has declined 34.66% since July 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.09% the S&P500.

George Kaiser Family Foundation decreased its stake in Bok Financial Corp (BOKF) by 14.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. George Kaiser Family Foundation sold 500,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.40% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.97 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $241.89M, down from 3.47M at the end of the previous reported quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation who had been investing in Bok Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $77.47. About 261,847 shares traded or 78.81% up from the average. BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) has declined 22.29% since July 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.72% the S&P500. Some Historical BOKF News: 11/04/2018 – BOK: TO WATCH MONETARY POLICY CHANGES ABROAD; 23/05/2018 – ALL 18 ECONOMISTS SURVEYED FORECAST NO CHANGE IN BOK RATE; 11/04/2018 – BOK LEE: S. KOREA’S CPI TO RISE 1.6% IN 2018; 11/04/2018 – BOK: GROWTH TO BE IN LINE WITH PREV. 3% PROJECTION; 30/05/2018 – S. Korea BOK June Business Confidence Survey at 80 (Table); 19/03/2018 – BOK member says $3.8 bln jobs package unlikely to affect monetary policy; 16/03/2018 – DAEJEON, South Korea — Shareholders of KT&G approved the reappointment of CEO Baek Bok-in at a meeting Friday, showing trust in the controversial figure, despite his being mired in allegations of accounting irregularities. The South Korean tobacco maker said 76; 11/04/2018 – BOK Keeps Interest Rate Unchanged at 1.5%; Decision History; 11/04/2018 – BOK LEE: WON STRENGTH COULD LESSEN RATE HIKE ROOM IN SOME WAYS; 11/04/2018 – BOK LEE: NOVEMBER RATE DECISION HAD EFFECT IN REINING IN H’HOLD DEBT GROWTH

Analysts await BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.79 EPS, up 2.29% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.75 per share. BOKF’s profit will be $127.89 million for 10.82 P/E if the $1.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.67 actual EPS reported by BOK Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.19% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.08, from 2.04 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 22 investors sold BOKF shares while 63 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 27.83 million shares or 2.24% more from 27.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 13,200 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Cibc World Markets has invested 0.55% in BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF). Aristotle Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc invested 1.34% in BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF). Financial Ser reported 0% in BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF). Skba Mngmt Ltd holds 1.9% of its portfolio in BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) for 144,690 shares. Two Sigma Securities Ltd Company holds 2,678 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The Texas-based Westwood Holdings Grp Inc has invested 0% in BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF). Metropolitan Life Insur Ny owns 3,511 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Regions Fin holds 8,959 shares. Parametric Assoc Limited Liability invested in 0% or 46,101 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance Com The reported 648,785 shares. Renaissance Tech Limited Liability Company owns 171,879 shares. 15,559 were accumulated by Alliancebernstein Lp. Raymond James & Associates has invested 0.01% in BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF). Swiss Bankshares has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $257,490 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 38 investors sold GDOT shares while 79 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 43.79 million shares or 3.31% less from 45.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Eagle Asset Mngmt Inc has 0.43% invested in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) for 1.32 million shares. Bankshares Of Montreal Can reported 0% in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). Charles Schwab Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) for 332,657 shares. Natixis owns 54,211 shares. Moreover, Impact Limited Liability Com has 0.91% invested in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). 5,963 are owned by Pitcairn. D E Shaw & Company reported 442,460 shares. Utd Automobile Association has 0% invested in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) for 8,962 shares. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Tru invested in 410,473 shares or 1% of the stock. Whittier Com Of Nevada has 45,944 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). Shell Asset Mgmt holds 0.04% or 28,669 shares in its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Group, a New York-based fund reported 409,045 shares. Aqr Capital stated it has 0% in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). 13,031 were accumulated by Mackenzie.

American International Group Inc, which manages about $26.30 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 269,147 shares to 8.18 million shares, valued at $483.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stanley Black (Plus) Decker Inc (NYSE:SWK) by 10,652 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 63,405 shares, and cut its stake in Kraft Heinz Co/The.