As Boingo Wireless (WIFI) Valuation Declined, Holder 1492 Capital Management Has Cut Its Position by $478,837; Speece Thorson Capital Group Upped Its Northern Trust (NTRS) Position by $4.13 Million as Valuation Rose

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc increased its stake in Northern Trust Corp (NTRS) by 45.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc bought 45,902 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The hedge fund held 147,120 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.30 million, up from 101,218 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc who had been investing in Northern Trust Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $89.45. About 602,198 shares traded. Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) has declined 10.92% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.92% the S&P500. Some Historical NTRS News: 24/04/2018 – GLOBAL BANKS: UBS SAYS IT IS NEUTRAL ON BANKS IN EUROPE, JAPAN AND EMERGING MARKETS; 16/04/2018 – NORTHERN TRUST: PAHLAVI JOINS WEALTH MGMT PRIVATE BANKING TEAM; 27/03/2018 – NORTHERN TRUST CORP NTRS.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $122 FROM $120; 10/04/2018 – Northern Trust Hedge Fund Services Partners with Hazeltree to Launch ‘Cash Optimization’ Service; 17/04/2018 – Northern Trust 1Q Net $381.6M; 11/05/2018 – Officer Thomas Gifts 274 Of Northern Trust Corp; 08/05/2018 – Morningstar Investment Management LLC Selects Northern Trust for Mutual Fund Services; 08/05/2018 – FMC Announces Appointment of Rasmus Gerdeman to Lead Lithium Investor Relations and Corporate Strategy; 17/04/2018 – Northern Trust: 1Q Net Interest Income $384.0M; 06/03/2018 – Northern Trust Strengthens Florida Wealth Advisory Team

1492 Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Boingo Wireless Inc (WIFI) by 9.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1492 Capital Management Llc sold 20,819 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.77% . The institutional investor held 198,972 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.63 million, down from 219,791 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1492 Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Boingo Wireless Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $569.03M market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $12.9. About 719,454 shares traded or 8.52% up from the average. Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) has declined 32.80% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.80% the S&P500. Some Historical WIFI News: 19/04/2018 DJ Boingo Wireless Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WIFI); 16/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – BOINGO WIRELESS INC WIFI.O SEES FY 2018 SHR LOSS $0.36 TO $0.48; 03/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 10c-Loss 17c; 02/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Announces Participation at Upcoming May Investor Conferences; 15/05/2018 – Daruma Capital Management Buys 4.5% Position in Boingo Wireless

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.77 in 2018Q4.

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc, which manages about $408.00 million and $363.58 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 61,730 shares to 207,261 shares, valued at $12.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eaton Corp Plc Shs (NYSE:ETN) by 42,630 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 186,065 shares, and cut its stake in Msa Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.8 in 2018Q4.

1492 Capital Management Llc, which manages about $188.45M and $118.13 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vonage Hldgs Corp (NYSE:VG) by 189,595 shares to 277,304 shares, valued at $2.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.