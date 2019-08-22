As Boingo Wireless (WIFI) Valuation Declined, Holder 1492 Capital Management Decreased by $478,837 Its Holding; Aviance Capital Partners Has Boosted Its Allstate Corp. (ALL) Holding by $383,426; Market Value Rose

1492 Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Boingo Wireless Inc (WIFI) by 9.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1492 Capital Management Llc sold 20,819 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.77% . The institutional investor held 198,972 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.63M, down from 219,791 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1492 Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Boingo Wireless Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $562.86M market cap company. The stock increased 14.23% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $12.76. About 1.52M shares traded or 115.72% up from the average. Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) has declined 32.80% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.80% the S&P500.

Aviance Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Allstate Corp. (ALL) by 27.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aviance Capital Partners Llc bought 4,079 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.59% . The institutional investor held 19,055 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80 million, up from 14,976 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aviance Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Allstate Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $104.5. About 1.07M shares traded. The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) has risen 13.54% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ALL News: 01/05/2018 – Allstate 1Q Property-Liability Premiums Written $7.84B; 30/03/2018 – Allstate’s ‘Digital Colleague’ Amelia Answers Questions For Call Center Reps; 17/05/2018 – ALLSTATE ESTIMATES APRIL CATASTROPHE LOSS AT $211M PRETAX; 01/05/2018 – Allstate Returned $465 Million of Capital to Holders During 1Q; 19/04/2018 – Hagens Berman: Allstate and First National Accused of Cheating Consumers out of Thousands on Wrecked Vehicles; 21/03/2018 – RM LAW Announces Investigation of The Allstate Corporation; 22/03/2018 – Fitch Upgrades Allstate Life Ratings in Line With Allstate P/C to ‘A+’; 14/05/2018 – Credit Agricole Adds Bunge, Exits Broadcom, Cuts Allstate: 13F; 30/05/2018 – Life360 and Allstate Form Strategic Relationship to Transform Car Insurance and Personal Transportation; 06/03/2018 Allstate Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By MKM for Mar. 13-14

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold ALL shares while 272 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 247.17 million shares or 1.73% less from 251.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Reliance Trust Of Delaware has 6,154 shares. Point72 Asset Ltd Partnership has invested 0.16% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Ibm Retirement Fund reported 0.09% of its portfolio in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Arizona State Retirement Systems reported 96,069 shares. Hugh Johnson Advsr Limited Liability Company reported 50,134 shares stake. Virtu Limited Liability Com reported 6,459 shares. Interactive Financial Advisors invested in 2,376 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Natl Asset Mngmt Inc stated it has 2,596 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Schafer Cullen Management holds 0.1% or 74,129 shares in its portfolio. Daiwa Sb has 0.19% invested in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) stated it has 18,685 shares. Sei Investments owns 253,893 shares. Hrt Financial Ltd has invested 0.06% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Bb&T Secs Ltd Liability Com accumulated 123,263 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested 0.13% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL).

Aviance Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $417.57M and $349.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1,964 shares to 34,507 shares, valued at $5.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 5,993 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,501 shares, and cut its stake in Celgene Corp. (NASDAQ:CELG).

