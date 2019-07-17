As Boingo Wireless (WIFI) Market Value Declined, Daruma Capital Management Upped Position; Centurylink (CTL) Stock Declined While Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A Has Increased Its Holding

Daruma Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Boingo Wireless Inc (WIFI) by 2.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Daruma Capital Management Llc bought 23,598 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.10% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.06 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.59M, up from 1.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Daruma Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Boingo Wireless Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $857.71 million market cap company. The stock increased 5.98% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $19.5. About 1.25M shares traded or 128.54% up from the average. Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) has risen 6.70% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.27% the S&P500. Some Historical WIFI News: 03/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Sees 2018 Rev $227M-$234M; 03/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless 1Q Rev $58.2M; 03/05/2018 – BOINGO WIRELESS INC WIFI.O – REITERATING GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR ENDING DECEMBER 31, 2018; 03/05/2018 – BOINGO WIRELESS INC WIFI.O SEES FY 2018 SHR LOSS $0.36 TO $0.48; 19/04/2018 DJ Boingo Wireless Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WIFI); 03/05/2018 – BOINGO WIRELESS INC WIFI.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $227 MLN TO $234 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Daruma Capital Management Buys 4.5% Position in Boingo Wireless; 03/05/2018 – BOINGO WIRELESS INC WIFI.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $-0.45, REV VIEW $231.9 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Announces Participation at Upcoming May Investor Conferences

Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A increased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 42.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought 27,850 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 93,898 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.13M, up from 66,048 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.79% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $11.82. About 4.97 million shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 43.09% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink CEO Glen Post to Retire in May; 29/03/2018 – TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LIMITED HAD PREVIOSULY REPORTED 8.7 PCT STAKE IN CENTURYLINK INC AS OF FEBRUARY 5, 2018 – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – CenturyLink strengthens connections between Boys Town National Hotline and individuals seeking help; 03/05/2018 – Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of Globalstar, Inc. on Behalf of Stockholders – GSAT; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Investments Will Hold 15.5M Shrs in CenturyLink With a Current Value of $275 M; 29/05/2018 – CenturyLink is the first to secure all certifications for Cisco Powered cloud and managed DNA services worldwide; 22/03/2018 – Punctuality Key to Telecom In-Home Service Satisfaction, but Performance Gaps Persist, J.D. Power Finds; 22/04/2018 – DJ CenturyLink Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTL); 06/03/2018 – InsideSales.com Announces Next-Gen Al Technology for Sales; 26/04/2018 – Globalstar Buyout Alert – National Securities Law Firm Seeks Higher Price for Globalstar Shareholders in Connection with Propos

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 selling transactions for $2.20 million activity. Another trade for 30,000 shares valued at $736,350 was sold by Hagan David.

Daruma Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.31B and $879.34M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Novanta Inc by 163,992 shares to 327,595 shares, valued at $27.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wex Inc (NYSE:WEX) by 30,633 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 158,846 shares, and cut its stake in Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.8 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4.

Since January 16, 2019, it had 9 insider buys, and 0 sales for $3.05 million activity. GLENN T MICHAEL bought $196,600 worth of stock. PERRY HARVEY P bought $109,192 worth of stock. The insider STOREY JEFFREY K bought $991,261. Temasek Holdings (Private) Ltd sold $254.40 million worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) on Wednesday, January 16. Another trade for 37,000 shares valued at $404,250 was bought by CLONTZ STEVEN T. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $24,608 was bought by Chilton Kevin P..