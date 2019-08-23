As Boingo Wireless (WIFI) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Cortina Asset Management Boosted Its Holding; Stonehill Capital Management Has Increased Its Pampa Energia Sa Adr (PAM) Position by $4.30 Million

Cortina Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Boingo Wireless Inc (WIFI) by 33.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortina Asset Management Llc bought 77,129 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.77% . The institutional investor held 304,347 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.09 million, up from 227,218 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortina Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Boingo Wireless Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $523.16M market cap company. The stock decreased 7.05% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $11.86. About 737,339 shares traded or 1.58% up from the average. Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) has declined 32.80% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.80% the S&P500. Some Historical WIFI News: 03/05/2018 – BOINGO WIRELESS INC WIFI.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $-0.45, REV VIEW $231.9 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/05/2018 – Daruma Capital Management Buys 4.5% Position in Boingo Wireless; 03/05/2018 – BOINGO WIRELESS INC WIFI.O SEES FY 2018 SHR LOSS $0.36 TO $0.48; 19/04/2018 DJ Boingo Wireless Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WIFI); 03/05/2018 – BOINGO WIRELESS INC WIFI.O – REITERATING GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR ENDING DECEMBER 31, 2018; 03/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless 1Q Loss/Shr 8c; 16/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Sees 2Q Rev $54M-$58M; 03/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Sees 2018 Rev $227M-$234M; 03/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless 1Q Rev $58.2M

Stonehill Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Pampa Energia Sa Adr (PAM) by 80.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonehill Capital Management Llc bought 159,425 shares as the company’s stock rose 55.92% . The hedge fund held 357,015 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.84M, up from 197,590 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonehill Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pampa Energia Sa Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.15% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $16.16. About 828,154 shares traded. Pampa EnergÃ­a S.A. (NYSE:PAM) has declined 22.44% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.44% the S&P500. Some Historical PAM News: 23/05/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA TO BUILD FOURTH WIND FARM; 11/05/2018 – Pampa Energia 1Q Net ARS3.85B; 11/05/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA 1Q REV. ARS19.40B, EST. ARS21.85B (2 EST.); 17/05/2018 – NUTRIEN UNIT AND PONCE’S PAMPA VOTED IN FAVOR OF SQM CHANGES; 12/03/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA FY NET INCOME ARS4.61B; 11/05/2018 – Pampa Energia 1Q Rev ARS19.4B; 03/04/2018 – Argentina’s TGS to build Vaca Muerta gas pipeline, conditioning plant; 23/05/2018 – DJ Symbol for Pampa Energia S.A. (PESA.BA) Now PAMP.BA; 10/04/2018 – CORRECT: PAMPA ENERGIA HOLDERS TO DISCUSS CAPITAL INCREASE; 24/05/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA SAYS TO INVEST $207M IN VACA MUERTA SHALE

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.8 in 2018Q4.

Cortina Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.83 billion and $1.60 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Independent Bank Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX) by 27,490 shares to 80,834 shares, valued at $4.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holding by 6,072 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 278,702 shares, and cut its stake in Columbus Mckinnon Corp/Ny (NASDAQ:CMCO).

