As Boeing Company (BA) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Auxier Asset Management Has Lifted Holding; Pitcairn Company Raised Its Stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by $796,470 as Market Value Declined

Auxier Asset Management increased its stake in Boeing Company (BA) by 15.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Auxier Asset Management bought 1,980 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 15,079 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.49 million, up from 13,099 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Auxier Asset Management who had been investing in Boeing Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $213.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $3.94 during the last trading session, reaching $378.92. About 1.17 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 04/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-Jet weight puzzle to determine China tariff impact on Boeing; 20/03/2018 – BOEING – THE ORDER INCLUDES TWO 737 MAX 8 AND THREE 737; 06/04/2018 – American: Boeing 787-8s Will Replace 767-300s, Later 787-9 Deliveries Will Replace Airbus A330-300s and Older 777-200s; 26/04/2018 – Southwest Jet Order to Give Boeing its Biggest 737 Max Fleet; 23/05/2018 – Xiamen Airlines takes delivery of its first Boeing 737 MAX, expanding the fleet to 200 airplanes; 26/03/2018 – U.S., EU to expel more than 100 Russian diplomats over UK nerve attack; 04/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-Hit to Boeing from Chinese tariffs depends on definitions; 10/05/2018 – Boeing’s top executive in the Middle East said the company’s conservative strategy will protect it from any loss of business with Iran; 25/04/2018 – BOEING 1Q REV. $23.4B, EST. $22.23B; 15/05/2018 – EUROPEAN COMMISSION SAYS WILL ACT SWIFTLY TO BRING ITSELF INTO LINE WITH WTO RULES ON REMAINING AIRBUS SUBSIDIES

Pitcairn Company increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 16.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pitcairn Company bought 5,730 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 40,357 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.62 million, up from 34,627 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pitcairn Company who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $343.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $130.04. About 2.02 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 23/05/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ Ruest, CN interim president and chief executive officer, to address the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference i; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Dividend & Growth HLS Adds AT&T, Cuts J&J; 16/03/2018 – J&J SAYS DEAL CONTEMPLATED IN GUIDANCE PROVIDED JAN. 23; 18/05/2018 – Another #Alzheimers drug bites the dust… $JNJ terminates development of its BACE inhibitor atabecestat due to liver tox; 05/04/2018 – J&J, lmerys must pay $37 mln in case over talc cancer risks -jury; 17/04/2018 – J&J JNJ.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $81 BLN TO $81.8 BLN; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Sees Deal Closing by End of 2018 If Offer Accepted; 15/05/2018 – State Street Adds Aptiv, Exits Zogenix, Cuts J&J: 13F; 14/03/2018 – South Dakota sues opioid makers as litigation swells; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- Johnson & Johnson BAND-AID® Brand First Aid Products HURT-FREE® Wrap (size: 1in)

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 55,370 are owned by Kentucky Retirement Ins Tru Fund. First Light Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability has 2,161 shares. Aperio Grp Ltd reported 1.26% stake. Brighton Jones Ltd Liability holds 19,262 shares. Rwc Asset Management Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 0.35% or 56,971 shares. Madrona Service Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.33% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Bokf Na holds 1.14% or 340,385 shares. Aldebaran Fincl accumulated 28,024 shares. Albion Fincl Grp Ut reported 11,970 shares. Stratos Wealth Prns Ltd accumulated 135,807 shares or 0.82% of the stock. Moon Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Co owns 4,837 shares. Wealthcare Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 969 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 1.26% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 1.69M shares. Nine Masts Capital Limited holds 0.14% or 7,000 shares. 623,698 were accumulated by Zacks Investment Management.

Pitcairn Company, which manages about $999.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR) by 4,317 shares to 5,944 shares, valued at $475,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marriott Intl Inc New (NASDAQ:MAR) by 2,511 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,393 shares, and cut its stake in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First National Bank & Trust And Company Of Newtown stated it has 895 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. The Michigan-based Plante Moran Fincl Advsr Ltd Llc has invested 0.06% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). First Western Management invested in 4.09% or 845 shares. Capital Wealth Planning Limited invested in 4.04% or 153,085 shares. Leisure Mngmt holds 979 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 4.20M shares. Rothschild Communications Asset Mgmt Us stated it has 47,637 shares. Icon Advisers stated it has 7,280 shares. 9,498 were reported by Lincoln Natl. 20,901 were accumulated by Lynch And Associates In. Butensky And Cohen Finance Security Inc holds 1.45% or 5,988 shares. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Inc has 9,500 shares. Jaffetilchin Investment Prtn Ltd Com accumulated 3,226 shares. Cwh Cap Mngmt has 0.09% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 48,451 are owned by Mariner Lc.

Auxier Asset Management, which manages about $647.08M and $501.43 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,900 shares to 93,905 shares, valued at $13.08 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.