As Boeing Company (BA) Stock Value Declined, Crossvault Capital Management Raised Its Holding by $356,235; Progressive Ohio (PGR) Holder Ativo Capital Management Cut Its Position as Stock Price Rose

Crossvault Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Boeing Company (BA) by 3.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crossvault Capital Management Llc bought 935 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 27,550 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.51M, up from 26,615 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crossvault Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $195.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.69% or $13.34 during the last trading session, reaching $348.09. About 9.39 million shares traded or 111.26% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 20/03/2018 – LMI AEROSPACE COMPOSITES GETS BOEING THERMOPLASTICS CONTRACT; 09/05/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS NONE OF 737 JETS FOR IRAN ARE IN COMPANY’S BACKLOG; 08/05/2018 – AIR CHINA LTD 601111.SS – CATALOGUE PRICE OF BOEING B777-300ER AIRCRAFT IS ABOUT US$300 MLN; 10/04/2018 – LION AIR EXPECTS DELIVERY OF THE NEW BOEING AIRCRAFT UP TO 2020 – PRESIDENT DIRECTOR; 29/03/2018 – Defense One: EXCLUSIVE: Boeing shakes up defense business again; Strianese to leave L3 board; Update from the U.K.; and more; 18/05/2018 – Yannis Koutsomitis: #BREAKING — A Cubana Airlines Boeing 737 with more than 100 passengers has crashed soon after takeoff from; 24/04/2018 – Boeing’s Aurora: Reaches Agreement With Darpa to Transition X-Plane Program Technology to Commercial Applications; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS EXPECT TO MAKE SUSTAINED PROGRESS ON MARGIN EXPANSION ACROSS BUSINESSES; 04/04/2018 – Boeing, Jet Airways Announce New Order for 75 737 MAX Airplanes; 30/04/2018 – BOEING CEO DENNIS MUILENBURG COMMENTS AT ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Ativo Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 34.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ativo Capital Management Llc sold 4,198 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,064 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $581,000, down from 12,262 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ativo Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $81.18. About 1.73 million shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 25.57% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.14% the S&P500.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 1 sale for $1.16 million activity. $1.20 million worth of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) shares were sold by Charney M Jeffrey.

More notable recent The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Progressive Reports June 2019 Results – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 17, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 17, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Progressive Stock Is Up 32.5% in the First Half of 2019 – The Motley Fool” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does The Progressive Corporation’s (NYSE:PGR) CEO Pay Compare Well With Peers? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Ativo Capital Management Llc, which manages about $892.03M and $237.83M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 6,037 shares to 14,437 shares, valued at $1.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jardine Matheson Hldgs Ltd (JMHLY) by 6,124 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,224 shares, and has risen its stake in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR).

