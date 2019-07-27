As Boeing Company (BA) Stock Value Declined, American National Insurance Company Has Decreased Its Position; Rhumbline Advisers Has Boosted Its Position in Tesla (TSLA) by $4.74 Million

American National Insurance Company decreased its stake in Boeing Company (BA) by 55.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American National Insurance Company sold 70,135 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 57,315 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.86M, down from 127,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American National Insurance Company who had been investing in Boeing Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $194.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $3.09 during the last trading session, reaching $345. About 4.36 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 15/05/2018 – WTO FINDS EU SUBSIDIES HARM BOEING, CLEARING WAY FOR SANCTIONS; 06/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP – REACHED AGREEMENT WITH BOEING TO DEFER DELIVERY OF 40 737 MAX AIRCRAFT PREVIOUSLY SCHEDULED TO ARRIVE BETWEEN 2020 & 2022; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST SAYS INSPECTIONS “ARE BEING PERFORMED OUT OF AN ABUNDANCE OF CAUTION AND ARE EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED OVER THE NEXT 30 DAYS”; 08/05/2018 – The Jerusalem Post: BREAKING Boeing says will consult with U.S. on ‘next steps’ after Iran announcement; 15/05/2018 – Impala Adds Boeing, Exits Deere, Cuts Harley-Davidson: 13F; 04/04/2018 – BOEING – GOL LINHAS AEREAS S.A. WILL TAKE DELIVERY OF ITS FIRST NEW 737 MAX 8 STARTING THIS YEAR; 25/04/2018 – The 4 major indexes ended the day with mixed results. The Dow snapped a 5-day losing streak as Boeing soared on strong earnings; 10/04/2018 – MALAYSIA AIRLINES SAYS NO FRESH TENDER PROCESS IN PLACE FOR 20-30 WIDEBODY JETS, BOEING MOU REMAINS; 07/03/2018 – Malaysia says MH370 report to be released after latest search ends; 06/04/2018 – BOEING – ORDER INCLUDES 787-8 AND 787-9 MODELS

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Tesla Inc (TSLA) by 13.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rhumbline Advisers bought 16,999 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.73% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 145,911 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.84M, up from 128,912 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rhumbline Advisers who had been investing in Tesla Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $228.04. About 10.03M shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 20.56% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.99% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 03/04/2018 – U.S. corporate liquidity stress highest since September – Moody’s; 03/05/2018 – Hedge fund heaps criticism on Tesla after Musk’s conference call; 14/03/2018 – CNBC REPORT ON TESLA CITES CURRENT, FORMER EMPLOYEES; 30/05/2018 – ZDNet: Tesla starts to release its cars’ open-source Linux software code; 23/05/2018 – Tesla has seen the departure of several senior executives and also is flattening its management structure; 22/03/2018 – Elon Musk’s new $2.6 billion compensation plan approved by Tesla shareholders. Via @verge:; 02/04/2018 – Investors dent Tesla after censure from watchdog over fatal crash; 08/05/2018 – Tesla Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for May. 9; 16/05/2018 – Tesla’s move to shut down production of its Model 3 for six days is a “big deal” but it’s not necessarily a bad thing, according to venture capitalist Gene Munster; 12/05/2018 – Schwall’s Exit Unrelated to Issues Regarding Tesla’s Autopilot Feature

Rhumbline Advisers, which manages about $34.12 billion and $51.64 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liveramp Holdings Inc by 23,222 shares to 222,235 shares, valued at $12.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr Russell 1000 Growth (IWF) by 15,223 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,386 shares, and cut its stake in Aptargroup Inc (NYSE:ATR).

Since January 28, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 2 sales for $24.15 million activity. Another trade for 1,700 shares valued at $544,000 was sold by RICE LINDA JOHNSON. $4.40M worth of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) shares were sold by Straubel Jeffrey B. 1,000 Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) shares with value of $305,420 were sold by Guillen Jerome M.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.53, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 96 investors sold TSLA shares while 158 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 86.83 million shares or 10.41% less from 96.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wolverine Asset Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Wade G W holds 0.04% or 1,338 shares. 1832 Asset Mgmt Lp accumulated 191 shares or 0% of the stock. Guggenheim Capital Limited stated it has 36,226 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Moreover, Bokf Na has 0.01% invested in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Nadler Fincl Inc has invested 0.07% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Buffington Mohr Mcneal reported 20 shares stake. Wealth Architects Ltd holds 923 shares. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Limited Liability Company reported 976 shares. Veritable Lp owns 2,102 shares. The United Kingdom-based Horseman Capital Management Limited has invested 0.89% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Gulf National Bank (Uk) Limited invested 0.15% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Swiss Bancshares reported 429,985 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. North Star Mngmt owns 0.01% invested in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) for 272 shares. Gateway Advisers Ltd accumulated 0.04% or 15,641 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Central Bankshares Tru owns 1.3% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 15,211 shares. Mairs Power Inc has 0.02% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 4,180 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Llc invested in 6,036 shares or 0.43% of the stock. The New York-based Van Eck Assocs Corp has invested 0.02% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Loomis Sayles Limited Partnership invested in 0.01% or 9,662 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advsr Limited Liability Company reported 0.53% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). U S Glob, Texas-based fund reported 13,022 shares. Covington Cap Mgmt accumulated 66,395 shares. Bouchey Fincl Group Inc Limited invested 0.12% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Oppenheimer Asset stated it has 0.3% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). First Tru reported 0.57% stake. The Georgia-based Thomasville Bancshares has invested 0.61% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Kansas-based Intrust Bank Na has invested 1.28% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Warren Averett Asset Management Limited holds 0.05% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 762 shares. Assetmark Inc holds 7,437 shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 sales for $51.18 million activity. COLBERT THEODORE III sold $873,712 worth of stock or 2,137 shares. On Monday, February 4 KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN sold $10.50 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 26,557 shares. On Friday, February 8 Smith Gregory D sold $7.83M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 19,500 shares. 2,916 shares were sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B, worth $1.20M. LUTTIG J MICHAEL sold 8,500 shares worth $3.49 million.

American National Insurance Company, which manages about $1.90 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cigna Corp by 11,015 shares to 29,757 shares, valued at $4.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

