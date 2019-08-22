As Boeing Company (BA) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Harbour Investment Management Has Decreased Its Stake by $379,857; As Bio (TECH) Market Value Rose, Holder Btim Cut Stake by $11.36 Million

Harbour Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Company (BA) by 33.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harbour Investment Management Llc sold 997 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 2,010 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $767,000, down from 3,007 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harbour Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $200.95B market cap company. The stock increased 2.49% or $8.46 during the last trading session, reaching $348.45. About 1.39 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 28/05/2018 – The U.S. is the target of a similar WTO complaint brought by the EU over support for Airbus’s rival, Boeing, and the EU has said it expects to land a similar legal blow later this year; 05/04/2018 – BA: Air Force “F-15K aircraft returning to base in Gyeongbuk Chilgok-gun” (breaking news); 25/04/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS PLEASED WITH PROGRESS CO IS MAKING ON 787 PRODUCTION LIKE; 12/04/2018 – chrisplumb: Boeing-Embraer proposal brings tie-up closer, not imminent; 12/04/2018 – Embraer and Boeing discussing a commercial aviation alliance; 26/04/2018 – Boeing: Agreement Supports Longevity of Prolific Turboshaft Engine Powering Global Ops; 23/03/2018 – End to Boeing trade case good news for aerospace: Bombardier; 12/04/2018 – ERJ: Brazilian approval of Embraer-Boeing deal not imminent, Reu; 12/04/2018 – EMBRAER COMMERCIAL CEO DECLINES COMMENT ON REPORTS EMBRAER CLOSE TO SELLING CONTROL OF COMMERCIAL JET ARM TO BOEING BA.N; 23/04/2018 – SF Airlines Global Competition for livery Design Schemes for its Boeing 747 Freighter Officially Started

Btim Corp decreased its stake in Bio (TECH) by 52.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btim Corp sold 57,353 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.97% . The institutional investor held 51,210 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.17M, down from 108,563 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btim Corp who had been investing in Bio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $194.26. About 14,817 shares traded. Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) has risen 33.52% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.52% the S&P500. Some Historical TECH News: 10/05/2018 – Bio-Techne at UBS Global Health Care Conference May 22; 02/05/2018 – Bio-Techne 3Q Adj EPS $1.21; 02/05/2018 – Bio-Techne Releases Third Quarter Fiscal 2018 Results; 07/05/2018 – Bio-Techne at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 14/03/2018 Bio-Techne Launches MimEX™ GI, an Accessible 3-D Cell Culturing Platform for the Gastrointestinal Tract; 24/04/2018 – Bio-Techne Announces New Leadership Appointment; 10/04/2018 – Bio-Techne at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 24/04/2018 – Bio-Techne Names Kim Kelderman as Pres, Diagnostics and Genomics; 26/04/2018 – Bio-Techne Leads the Way in Scientific Support for Autophagy Research; 02/05/2018 – Bio-Techne Declares Dividend

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bender Robert And holds 0.84% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 4,512 shares. California-based Affinity Invest Advsr Limited Liability Com has invested 1.83% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Stock Yards Financial Bank And Trust holds 2.06% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 55,409 shares. Cullen Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 80,125 shares. Sigma Planning has 0.64% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Moreover, Quadrant Cap Management Lc has 1.01% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 4,779 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Limited Liability Company accumulated 32,154 shares. Crosspoint Cap Strategies Lc stated it has 0.04% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Jump Trading Limited Liability owns 12,906 shares. Artemis Investment Llp reported 1.36% stake. 7,372 were reported by Eagle Asset Management. 959 were reported by Round Table Svcs. Bowling Portfolio Limited Liability invested in 0.34% or 5,638 shares. 15,600 are held by Andra Ap. Towercrest Mngmt has 1,231 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.39 billion for 36.15 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold TECH shares while 90 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 34.57 million shares or 6.09% less from 36.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Piedmont Invest Advisors stated it has 3,734 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. The Illinois-based Guggenheim Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.04% in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH). Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt accumulated 0.08% or 18,981 shares. Daiwa Secs Group invested 0% of its portfolio in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH). Huntington Bank & Trust, Ohio-based fund reported 180 shares. Stephens Inc Ar stated it has 1,986 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. United Automobile Association reported 0.01% in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH). Blair William And Com Il holds 50,332 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Wendell David Associates invested in 1,500 shares. Moreover, Utah Retirement has 0.03% invested in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) for 7,032 shares. Carroll Financial Assocs holds 0% or 75 shares. Foundry Prtn Lc invested in 15,407 shares. First Advisors L P, a Illinois-based fund reported 671,595 shares. Fred Alger Mgmt reported 762,200 shares. Aull & Monroe Mngmt Corporation owns 1,650 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio.

Btim Corp, which manages about $7.35 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citrix Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 6,525 shares to 47,385 shares, valued at $4.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Umb Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 6,103 shares in the quarter, for a total of 380,153 shares, and has risen its stake in Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ:FWRD).

