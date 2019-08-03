As Boeing Company (BA) Stock Price Declined, Holder Renaissance Investment Group Lowered Its Position by $959,358; Mairs & Power Holding in Badger Meter (BMI) Has Decreased by $27.17 Million as Stock Price Declined

Mairs & Power Inc decreased its stake in Badger Meter Inc (BMI) by 36.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mairs & Power Inc sold 493,968 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.00% . The institutional investor held 855,204 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.58M, down from 1.35 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mairs & Power Inc who had been investing in Badger Meter Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $53.71. About 129,391 shares traded. Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) has risen 6.24% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BMI News: 28/03/2018 – Netcare to Exit U.K. Market as BMI Healthcare Performance Lags; 09/04/2018 – BMI To Honor Legendary Film Composer John Williams With A Special Award Bearing His Name At The 34th Annual BMI Film, TV & Visual Media Awards; 13/03/2018 – Badger Meter Announces First Quarter Conference Call; 27/04/2018 – Badger Meter Promotes Kenneth Bockhorst to President; Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 02/05/2018 – BMI SEES DOWNSIDE RISKS TO COPPER FORECAST ON DELICATE ECONOMY; 08/05/2018 – Global Smart Weight, Body Composition, and BMI Scales Market – Growth Opportunities and Forecastl Technavio; 09/04/2018 – Standard Industries Announces Leadership Changes at BMI Group; 31/03/2018 – BMI Healthcare’s majority owner to quit as profits squeezed; 10/04/2018 – BMI Research: Global economic and political order to become notably multi-polar by 2050; Internet of Things and the Low Carbon Economy to reshape industries; 22/05/2018 – BMI of Texas Patient Loses 210 Pounds after Sleeve Gastrectomy & Receives American Heart Association Lifestyle Change Award

Renaissance Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Company (BA) by 10.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Investment Group Llc sold 2,518 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 21,952 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.37 million, down from 24,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Boeing Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $191.07B market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $5.27 during the last trading session, reaching $339.56. About 4.57 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 05/03/2018 – BOEING EXEC SAYS 40 PCT OF ORDERS FOR 737 MAX 10 ARE INCREMENTAL, 25 PCT CONVERTED FROM MAX 9 ORDERS, 35 PCT CONVERTED FROM MAX 8; 07/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Japan’s new advanced fighter may be based on existing foreign design; 23/05/2018 – XIAMEN AIRLINES TAKES DELIVERY OF ITS FIRST BOEING 737 MAX, EXPANDING FLEET TO 200 AIRPLANES; 01/05/2018 – BOEING SAYS DEAL TO BE FUNDED PRIMARILY WITH CASH, SOME DEBT; 10/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Airbus suspends A320 revamp study amid output problems; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Airbus finance chief is latest to join departures lounge; 05/05/2018 – Atlas 5 rocket launches, sending NASA’s robot to Mars; 14/03/2018 – SPIRIT AERO CEO SEES `CHALLENGING’ 1Q ON BOEING 737 SURGE; 29/05/2018 – MEDIA-Rolls-Royce triples capacity to fix Trent 1000 engines- FT; 09/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES SAYS ON APRIL 6, ENTERED AMENDMENT TO PURCHASE AGREEMENT NO. 3219, DATED FEB 1, 2013, BETWEEN AMERICAN & BOEING – SEC FILING

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4.

Renaissance Investment Group Llc, which manages about $273.97 million and $245.24 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intl Business Machines Corp I (NYSE:IBM) by 2,500 shares to 9,165 shares, valued at $1.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36B for 35.22 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 10 sales for $40.68 million activity. 12,637 shares were sold by McAllister Kevin G, worth $5.03 million on Friday, February 8. The insider COLBERT THEODORE III sold $873,712. The insider LUTTIG J MICHAEL sold 8,500 shares worth $3.49 million. KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN also sold $10.50 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares. On Wednesday, February 13 CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold $1.20M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 2,916 shares.

Mairs & Power Inc, which manages about $7.72B and $8.23B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 11,941 shares to 2.10M shares, valued at $101.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nve Corp (NASDAQ:NVEC) by 49,468 shares in the quarter, for a total of 415,298 shares, and has risen its stake in Hb Fuller (NYSE:FUL).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $936,466 activity. MEEUSEN RICHARD A also sold $590,190 worth of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) on Wednesday, February 13.

