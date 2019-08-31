As Boeing Company (BA) Stock Price Declined, Harbour Investment Management Has Cut Its Holding by $379,857; As Shaw Communications (SJR) Market Valuation Declined, Agf Investments Has Decreased Stake by $2.32 Million

Harbour Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Company (BA) by 33.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harbour Investment Management Llc sold 997 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 2,010 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $767,000, down from 3,007 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harbour Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $203.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $364.09. About 2.89 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 22/05/2018 – AIRBUS AIR.PA SAYS WILL ANNOUNCE MEASURES ON TUESDAY TO COMPLY WITH WTO RULING ON AIRCRAFT SUBSIDIES; 26/03/2018 – QANTAS MAY CONVERT MORE BOEING 787 ORDERS THIS YEAR: JOYCE; 30/04/2018 – BOEING HAS ‘SOLID’ PROCESS FOR REVIEWING DISCRIMINATION CLAIMS; 07/03/2018 – GM, Boeing and other big metals users drop after Cohn departure; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS CONFIDENT WILL MEET 737 DELIVERY TARGETS, COMPANY IS ON TOP OF RECENT ENGINE, FUSELAGE SUPPLY ISSUES; 01/05/2018 – Boeing: Acquisition to Have Neutral Earnings Impact Through 2019; Accretion Thereafter; 10/05/2018 – Washington has said Boeing licenses to sell aircraft to Iran would be revoked; 06/04/2018 – Seattle Bus Jrn: Boeing announces American Airlines order for Dreamliners – then takes it back; 14/03/2018 – Dow drops 250 points led by Boeing on fears of a China trade war; 04/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-Hit to Boeing from Chinese tariffs depends on definitions

Agf Investments Inc decreased its stake in Shaw Communications Inc. (SJR) by 37.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Agf Investments Inc sold 116,163 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.59% . The institutional investor held 193,616 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.03 million, down from 309,779 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Agf Investments Inc who had been investing in Shaw Communications Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $19.01. About 418,719 shares traded or 6.48% up from the average. Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) has declined 5.04% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.04% the S&P500. Some Historical SJR News: 21/05/2018 – SCINTILLA COMMERCIAL & CREDIT LTD SCCL.BO – CO TO CONSIDER APPOINTMENT OF SUNIT SHAW AS CFO; 12/04/2018 – SHAW COMMUNICATIONS INC – DOES NOT ANTICIPATE FULL-YEAR TBT RESTRUCTURING COSTS TO EXCEED $450 MLN; 19/03/2018 – ITV.com (GB): Football rumours: Could Luke Shaw be closer to the exit at Old Trafford after latest Mourinho exchange; 16/05/2018 – HALL CHADWICK- · RICHARD ALBARRAN, BRENT KIJURINA AND CAMERON SHAW APPOINTED AS VOLUNTARY ADMINISTRATORS OF CAPITAL MINING; 12/04/2018 – SHAW COMMUNICATIONS INC – ANTICIPATED ANNUALIZED SAVINGS RELATED TO VDP, EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $215 MLN AND WILL BE FULLY REALIZED IN FISCAL 2020; 28/03/2018 – Shaw Communications Applauds Government’s Pro-Competitive Decision for 600 MHz Spectrum Auction; 12/03/2018 Shaw Academy Recognised on Inc 500 Listing; 17/04/2018 – Bank of Queensland Target Price Cut 13% to A$11.30/Share by Shaw & Partners; 12/04/2018 – SHAW COMMUNICATIONS 2Q ADJ. OPER INCOME C$501M, EST. C$502.6M; 04/05/2018 – Future Announces the Appointment of Christine Shaw as Managing Director & Senior Vice President, B2B

Agf Investments Inc, which manages about $8.90B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Azul Sa Adr by 70,000 shares to 171,227 shares, valued at $5.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) by 326,671 shares in the quarter, for a total of 970,408 shares, and has risen its stake in Servicenow Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

More notable recent Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Shaw Communications: Still A Value Buy After Earnings – Seeking Alpha” on April 10, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “2 Stocks That Pay You Each Month – Motley Fool” published on March 11, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Freedom Mobile Keeps Growing: Medicine Hat Residents Now Have Access to Affordable Wireless Plans and Even More Data – GlobeNewswire” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Mmm! Got To Love These Dips – New Position – Seeking Alpha” published on April 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Freedom Mobile Launches Fast LTE Network in Prince George with Special Offer On Big Gig Unlimited Plans and Absolute Zero Deal – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Analysts await Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.27 earnings per share, down 10.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.3 per share. SJR’s profit will be $139.16M for 17.60 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual earnings per share reported by Shaw Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.18% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Boeing, GM, Pfizer, Starbucks And More – Benzinga” on August 03, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “General Electric CEO Buys $3M In Stock – Benzinga” published on August 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Can Boeing look to the Chipotle crisis? – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Boeing still tactical buying opportunity – Buckingham – Seeking Alpha” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On The Boeing Company (BA) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.35 billion for 37.77 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

