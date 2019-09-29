As Boeing Company (BA) Stock Declined, Holder Renaissance Investment Group Decreased Its Stake; As Tenaris (TS) Stock Price Declined, Westwood Global Investments Boosted Its Stake

Renaissance Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Company (BA) by 42.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Investment Group Llc sold 9,429 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 12,523 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.56 million, down from 21,952 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Boeing Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $215.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $4.03 during the last trading session, reaching $382.86. About 2.73 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 25/04/2018 – BOEING CEO ENCOURAGED BY US-CHINA DIALOGUE ON TARIFFS; 11/04/2018 – Zimbabwe government buys Boeing planes, leases them to new airline; 08/03/2018 – EMBRAER CEO: POTENTIAL DEAL WITH BOEING IS COMPLEX; 06/03/2018 – HAWAIIAN AIRLINES LOI TO BUY 10 BOEING 787-9 AIRCRAFT; 04/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS AERCAP’S BAA3 SENIOR UNSECURED RATING, UPGRADES JUNIOR SUBORDINATED DEBT RATING TO BA1(HYB); 25/04/2018 – BOEING SEES SPENDING $12B ON SHARE BUYBACKS OVER NEXT 2 YEARS; 30/03/2018 – Boeing Wins $429.9 Mln U.S. Defense Logistics Agency Contract; 11/04/2018 – Boeing’s venture capital arm invests both outside the U.S. and in a space company for the second time in less than a month; 31/05/2018 – BOEING SEES 777X FLIGHT-TESTING STARTING NEXT YEAR; 01/05/2018 – Boeing: No Change to 2018 Guidance or Capital Deployment Strategy

Westwood Global Investments Llc increased its stake in Tenaris (TS) by 1.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Global Investments Llc bought 87,413 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.82% . The institutional investor held 7.01 million shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $184.31 million, up from 6.92M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Global Investments Llc who had been investing in Tenaris for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.62B market cap company. The stock increased 3.29% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $21.33. About 3.44M shares traded or 27.92% up from the average. Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) has declined 31.47% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.47% the S&P500. Some Historical TS News: 08/05/2018 – TENARIS TS.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $35; 02/05/2018 – Shareholders approve all resolutions on the agendas of Tenaris’s Annual General Meeting and Extraordinary General Meeting; 26/04/2018 – Tenaris 1Q EPS 20c; 28/03/2018 – Tenaris Files Annual Report 2017 and Convenes Annual General Meeting of Shareholders and Extraordinary General Meeting of Share; 16/03/2018 – TENARIS TS.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $24; 16/03/2018 TENARIS TS.N : UBS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 18/05/2018 – TKC METALS CORP T.PS – FY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE 838.2 MLN PESOS VS 397.2 MLN PESOS; 26/04/2018 – Tenaris 1Q Net 40c/AD; 26/04/2018 – TENARIS- AS FAR AS IMPORTS OF STEEL PIPES ARE REDUCED BY QUOTAS OF 25% TARIFF, EXPECTS TO BE WELL PLACED TO INCREASE PRODUCTION AT US DOMESTIC FACILITIES; 26/04/2018 – TENARIS 1Q NET INCOME $235M, EST. $157.7M

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 earnings per share, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.31B for 41.08 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

Renaissance Investment Group Llc, which manages about $273.97M and $268.08M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Xylem Inc Shs Issued (NYSE:XYL) by 5,515 shares to 37,168 shares, valued at $3.11M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc New (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 3,784 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,529 shares, and has risen its stake in Costco Wholesale Crp Del (NASDAQ:COST).

