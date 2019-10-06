As Boeing Company (BA) Stock Declined, Holder Renaissance Investment Group Cut Its Stake; Chesley Taft & Associates Has Cut Pfizer (PFE) Stake by $1.12 Million

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 12.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc sold 26,019 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 185,187 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.02M, down from 211,206 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $194.53B market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $35.93. About 16.98M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 22/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Glaxo leads race to buy Pfizer consumer unit; U.K. saves $113 million a year on a biosimilar; 23/04/2018 – PFIZER’S MYLOTARG WITH DAUNORUBICIN & CYTARABINE APPROVED BY EU; 26/03/2018 – Roche: Study Showed Treatment Improvement With Tecentriq; 03/04/2018 – CNBC: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 10/04/2018 – New York Post: Pfizer moving headquarters to Hudson Yards; 09/05/2018 – PFIZER SAYS EPIPEN PRODUCT REMAINS AVAILABLE; 30/05/2018 – PFIZER ANNOUNCES U.S. FDA APPROVES XELJANZ® (TOFACITINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF MODERATELY TO SEVERELY ACTIVE ULCERATIVE COLITIS; 10/05/2018 – In Europe, Mylan’s rivals try to plug EpiPen shortages; 17/04/2018 – Biovica International – Positive Results With DiviTum® From New Pfizer Study Presented at the AACR Congress; 23/03/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline pulls out of $20 billion race for Pfizer’s consumer health-care business

Renaissance Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Company (BA) by 42.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Investment Group Llc sold 9,429 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 12,523 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.56M, down from 21,952 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Boeing Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $208.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $3.63 during the last trading session, reaching $375.7. About 1.96 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 09/05/2018 – BOEING: AEROSPACE CREATES BIGGEST US TRADE SURPLUS OF SECTORS; 27/03/2018 – MTS Business Partner Opens Testing Innovation Center In Brazil To Support Aerospace Industry Growth; 10/04/2018 – Boeing Orders at 197 in March, Up From Feb. (Table); 10/04/2018 – Boeing: Qatar Airways Deal Is Valued at $1.7 Billion; 09/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES- ENTERED AGREEMENT WITH BOEING TO DEFER 40 MAX 737 AIRCRAFT DELIVERY SO THAT AIRCRAFT TO BE DELIVERED IN CALENDAR YEARS 2025, 2026; 26/03/2018 – QANTAS MAY CONVERT MORE BOEING 787 ORDERS THIS YEAR: JOYCE; 03/04/2018 – INDIA’S JET AIRWAYS JET.NS SAYS HAS ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH BOEING BA.N FOR PURCHASE OF 75 BOEING 737 MAX AIRCRAFT; 20/04/2018 – Wichita Bus Jrn: Boeing and Embraer reportedly near pact; deal said to exclude business jets and defense; 26/03/2018 – Boeing delivered its first 787-10 Dreamliner to Singapore Airlines on Sunday; 16/03/2018 – UTX’S GITLIN: `EXCITED TO ENGAGE’ W/BOEING ON ‘797’

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 51 investors sold PFE shares while 714 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 3.85 billion shares or 0.77% less from 3.88 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fort Lp invested in 58,207 shares. Salem Investment Counselors Inc reported 1.04% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). 13.80 million are owned by Barclays Public Ltd Com. Cambridge Trust has 0.26% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Conning holds 1.10 million shares or 1.58% of its portfolio. Meritage Mgmt holds 0.58% or 131,913 shares. Wg Shaheen And Assoc Dba Whitney And Com reported 0.84% stake. Envestnet Asset Mgmt Incorporated invested in 3.04M shares. Cwm Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.32% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Douglass Winthrop Advsrs Limited Liability Company invested in 0.09% or 54,022 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.4% or 2.07M shares in its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Lp owns 28.25M shares or 0.76% of their US portfolio. C M Bidwell Limited holds 0.48% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 11,155 shares. Moreover, Horizon Invests Ltd Co has 0.03% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 25,125 shares. Napier Park Glob Cap (Us) Limited Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 28,000 shares.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $104,160 activity.

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc, which manages about $1.37 billion and $1.28 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 5,655 shares to 51,850 shares, valued at $8.77 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Jpmorgan Emerg Mrkts B (EMB) by 2,825 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,630 shares, and has risen its stake in Air Products & Chemicals Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, down 20.51% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.78 per share. PFE’s profit will be $3.36 billion for 14.49 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual earnings per share reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.50% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 earnings per share, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.29 billion for 40.31 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wolverine Asset Mgmt holds 0.12% or 25,026 shares. Winfield Associate reported 0.5% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 2,494 were accumulated by Hudock Gru Ltd Liability. Lafleur Godfrey Limited Liability Corp has 2.64% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Atalanta Sosnoff Cap Llc has invested 2.01% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Korea Inv Corp has 443,391 shares for 0.69% of their portfolio. Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Llc holds 0.32% or 3,127 shares. New York-based Darsana Ltd Partnership has invested 3.65% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Gould Asset Lc Ca holds 0.45% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 3,398 shares. Proffitt Goodson Incorporated has invested 0.01% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Brown Brothers Harriman reported 0.08% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). The Ohio-based Strs Ohio has invested 0.72% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Zeke Cap Advsrs Ltd Liability Company reported 11,789 shares. Bainco Invsts accumulated 10,532 shares or 0.6% of the stock. Bryn Mawr Com invested in 0.11% or 5,332 shares.