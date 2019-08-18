As Boeing Company (BA) Shares Declined, Shareholder Harbour Investment Management Cut Its Stake; Autohome (ATHM) Shareholder Baillie Gifford & Company Has Decreased Its Position by $3.46 Million

Harbour Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Company (BA) by 33.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harbour Investment Management Llc sold 997 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 2,010 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $767,000, down from 3,007 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harbour Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $185.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $330.45. About 3.87 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 30/05/2018 – DELTA HOPES TO BE EARLY LAUNCH CUSTOMER FOR BOEING NMA AIRCRAFT; 12/03/2018 – Boeing, Caterpillar and United Technologies fell at least 2 percent; 19/05/2018 – CUBAN OFFICIALS SAY HAVE RETRIEVED ‘IN GOOD CONDITIONS’ ONE OF THE BLACK BOXES FROM THE BOEING 737 THAT CRASHED ON FRIDAY IN HAVANA; 26/04/2018 – A fan blade on one of the Boeing’s 737s engine’s broke off; 23/05/2018 – Brazil Optimistic on Boeing-Embraer Deal as Concerns Overcome; 09/03/2018 – Turkish Airlines to Buy Up to 60 Jetliners From Boeing and Airbus; 29/03/2018 – 7267.JP, GE, BA/@FAASafetyBrief: FAA issues new AD for certain Honda HA-420 airplanes. AD requires incorporating a temporary revision into the airplane flight manual and replacing faulty power brake valves upon condition; 22/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS BAA3 SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS SENIOR UNSECURED DEBT; OUTLOOK IS STABLE; 10/05/2018 – SPACEX ABORTS PLANNED LAUNCH OF ITS UPDATED VERSION OF FALCON 9 ROCKET FROM KENNEDY SPACE CENTER IN FLORIDA -LIVE WEBCAST; 25/04/2018 – But Boeing remains under pressure in the U.S. due to trade policy uncertainties

Baillie Gifford & Company decreased its stake in Autohome Inc (ATHM) by 0.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baillie Gifford & Company sold 32,985 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.31% . The institutional investor held 3.35M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $351.69M, down from 3.38 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baillie Gifford & Company who had been investing in Autohome Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.55B market cap company. The stock increased 2.86% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $80.93. About 384,580 shares traded. Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) has declined 15.03% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ATHM News: 09/03/2018 – AUTOHOME INC ATHM.N : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $92; 08/05/2018 – Autohome 1Q Net $327.4M; 08/05/2018 – AUTOHOME INC – QTRLY SHR RMB 4.05; 08/05/2018 – Autohome 1Q Rev $1.29B; 08/05/2018 – AUTOHOME 1Q REV. 1.29B YUAN, EST. 1.24B YUAN; 30/05/2018 – Autohome Hits Record Since 2013 IPO: Chinese ADRs Wednesday; 13/04/2018 – Autohome Inc. Files Its Annual Report on Form 20-F; 15/05/2018 – Orbis Allan Gray Adds Autohome, Exits AIG: 13F; 07/03/2018 AUTOHOME INC – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE RMB 6.15

Baillie Gifford & Company, which manages about $91.42 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackline by 47,605 shares to 656,026 shares, valued at $30.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aerovironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) by 27,491 shares in the quarter, for a total of 786,429 shares, and has risen its stake in Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD).

