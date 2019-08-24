As Boeing Company (BA) Shares Declined, Rothschild Investment Lowered Its Position by $2.29 Million; America First Investment Advisors Upped Its Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Stake by $822,375

America First Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 8.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. America First Investment Advisors Llc bought 19,125 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 248,136 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.81M, up from 229,011 at the end of the previous reported quarter. America First Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.98% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $32.03. About 13.43 million shares traded or 30.80% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

Rothschild Investment Corp decreased its stake in Boeing Company (BA) by 13.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rothschild Investment Corp sold 6,010 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 39,453 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.05M, down from 45,463 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp who had been investing in Boeing Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $200.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $356.01. About 11.34 million shares traded or 156.85% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 06/03/2018 – RYANAIR RYA.l CEO SAYS EXPECTS TO EXERCISE “PRETTY MUCH ALL” OF THE 737 MAX BUYING OPTIONS; 05/04/2018 – Feinseth Says There Will Be Little Impact on Boeing From Tariffs (Video); 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST SAYS IN TOUCH WITH GE, BOEING ON THE ACCIDENT; 22/03/2018 – BOEING IS NOT APPEALING CASE AGAINST BOMBARDIER AT U.S. TRADE COURT – SPOKESMAN; 11/05/2018 – AIRBUS SAYS HAS NO IMMEDIATE COMMENT ON IRAN OFFICIAL’S REMARKS; 01/05/2018 – BOEING SAYS PURCHASE COMPRISES ALL-CASH TRANSACTION FOR $63/SHR; 13/04/2018 – Boeing Says Aware of Rolls-Royce Latest Trent 1000 Inspection Disclosure; 16/03/2018 – BOEING 737 MAX 7 TAXIS AHEAD OF FIRST FLIGHT; 06/03/2018 – Hawaiian Intends to Purchase 10 Boeing 787-9 Jets Valued at $2.82 Billion at List Prices; 09/03/2018 – Turkish Airlines to Buy Up to 60 Jetliners From Boeing and Airbus

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 31,342 were reported by Covington Cap. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Limited Company owns 0.02% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 10,190 shares. Davis R M, Maine-based fund reported 6,424 shares. Mufg Americas Corp holds 0.16% or 124,068 shares in its portfolio. Pineno Levin Ford Asset reported 29,670 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 346,797 shares. Plante Moran Fincl Advsr Ltd Llc holds 0% or 293 shares. Hbk Invests LP has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Arizona State Retirement holds 0.14% or 266,131 shares. Bridges Management Incorporated, Nebraska-based fund reported 59,236 shares. Primecap Management Ca holds 1.99 million shares. Dubuque Savings Bank Trust Comm has 0.03% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 4,752 shares. Loomis Sayles & LP has 1.33% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 15.58M shares. 38,145 were reported by Longer Investments. Tirschwell & Loewy reported 16,028 shares stake.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36 billion for 36.93 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Rothschild Investment Corp, which manages about $1.10 billion and $852.69M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc Com (NYSE:PM) by 6,780 shares to 13,894 shares, valued at $1.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) by 56,467 shares in the quarter, for a total of 226,578 shares, and has risen its stake in Kraft Heinz Co Com.