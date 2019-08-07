As Boeing Company (BA) Shares Declined, Renaissance Investment Group Has Lowered Its Position by $959,358; As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stock Price Declined, Parsons Capital Management Cut by $335,129 Its Stake

Renaissance Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Company (BA) by 10.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Investment Group Llc sold 2,518 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 21,952 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.37M, down from 24,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Boeing Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $187.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $332.45. About 3.53M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 25/04/2018 – Boeing wants to continue its push to not just build aircraft but to fix them, too; 20/04/2018 – FAA, European Air Regulators to Impose Emergency Inspection Requirements for Some Boeing 737 Engines; 25/04/2018 – BOEING – FOR 2018 ABOUT $1.4 BLN OF PENSION EXPENSE IS EXPECTED TO BE ALLOCATED TO BUSINESS SEGMENTS; 22/05/2018 – AIRBUS AIR.PA SAYS WILL ANNOUNCE MEASURES ON TUESDAY TO COMPLY WITH WTO RULING ON AIRCRAFT SUBSIDIES; 06/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES – AGREED WITH AIRBUS TO TERMINATE ORDER FOR 22 A350S, WHICH WAS ORIGINALLY PLACED BY US AIRWAYS; 08/05/2018 – U.S. TREASURY SAYS AFTER 180-DAY PERIOD U.S. WILL REIMPOSE SANCTIONS ON TRANSACTIONS WITH IRANIAN CENTRAL BANK AND DESIGNATED IRANIAN FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS, AND IRAN’S ENERGY SECTOR; 21/03/2018 – China Southern places $3.6 billion Boeing 737 MAX order for Xiamen Airlines subsidiary; 26/04/2018 – Boeing Contract an Extension of the DLA/Boeing Captains of Industry Program; 04/05/2018 – IAG IN TALKS WITH BOTH AIRBUS, BOEING FOR NEW WIDEBODY ORDER; 01/05/2018 – KLX Will Be Part of Boeing Global Services and Fully Integrated With Aviall

Parsons Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 1.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parsons Capital Management Inc sold 2,411 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 127,764 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.86M, down from 130,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $343.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $130.77. About 6.68M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 19/05/2018 – J.J. Watt Offers to Pay for Funerals of Santa Fe School Shooting Victims; 07/05/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMA – FDA APPROVAL OF DARZALEX IN COMBINATION WITH BORTEZOMIB, MELPHALAN AND PREDNISONE MARKS ITS FIFTH INDICATION IN MULTIPLE MYELOMA; 27/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson, Be The Match, and DoSomething.org Team Up With Duo Ayo & Teo For Give a Spit About Cancer Campaign; 22/03/2018 – Global Low Temperature Sterilization Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 Featuring Johnson & Johnson, 3M, Getinge and Steris – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/03/2018 – J&J SAYS DEAL CONTEMPLATED IN GUIDANCE PROVIDED JAN. 23; 08/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Says Discounts Cut the Prices for Its Drugs, Though Revenue Rose; 22/03/2018 – NJ Biz: EXCLUSIVE: J&J in talks to build incubator in new innovation hub; 17/04/2018 – J&J JNJ.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $81 BLN TO $81.8 BLN; 12/04/2018 – JNJ: INVOKANA IMPROVED RENAL OUTCOMES IN TYPE 2 DIABETES; 15/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: J&J and AbbVie roll back price hike after criticism; FDA to call out companies that thwart generics

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 selling transactions for $9.92 million activity. COLBERT THEODORE III had sold 2,137 shares worth $873,712 on Monday, February 11. The insider Smith Gregory D sold 19,500 shares worth $7.83M. CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold $1.20 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Wednesday, February 13. LUTTIG J MICHAEL sold $3.49 million worth of stock.

Renaissance Investment Group Llc, which manages about $273.97 million and $245.24 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intl Business Machines Corp I (NYSE:IBM) by 2,500 shares to 9,165 shares, valued at $1.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vision Mngmt Inc accumulated 0.21% or 1,991 shares. Ingalls & Snyder Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 34,329 shares. Rockland reported 0.19% stake. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv reported 2,367 shares. North Carolina-based Boys Arnold Communication Inc has invested 0.66% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 28,901 were reported by Richard Bernstein Advsrs Ltd Llc. Matarin Mgmt holds 13,865 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. Pinebridge Invs Lp invested 1.09% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Jnba Fincl has 0.1% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Stralem And Com, New York-based fund reported 16,405 shares. Alpha Windward Limited Liability Corporation reported 204 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Tiaa Cref Investment Ltd Liability Corp has 0.9% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 2,832 were reported by Parsec Mgmt Inc. Bowen Hanes & reported 105,112 shares. Old Second Comml Bank Of Aurora holds 8,893 shares.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36 billion for 34.49 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chase Counsel owns 1,960 shares. Ally Fin has 1.33% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Rafferty Asset Management Ltd has 5,837 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Thomas White Intl Ltd stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Scholtz & Co Ltd Llc invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Sta Wealth Mngmt Llc has 3,175 shares. D E Shaw And has 0.61% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 3.35M shares. 80,495 are held by Smithfield Trust. Stephens Ar accumulated 182,606 shares. Bailard reported 95,679 shares. Old National Financial Bank In invested in 1.09% or 149,652 shares. Fundsmith Llp has 4.60 million shares. New Jersey-based Murphy Cap Mngmt has invested 1.92% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Thomas Story And Son Limited Liability reported 86,513 shares. Colony Limited Liability, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 60,463 shares.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.25 billion for 16.35 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Parsons Capital Management Inc, which manages about $157.98M and $913.58 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 3,145 shares to 27,311 shares, valued at $10.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) by 2,182 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,498 shares, and has risen its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP).