As Boeing Company (BA) Shares Declined, Holder Harbour Investment Management Decreased by $379,857 Its Holding; As Western Digital (WDC) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Parsec Financial Management Trimmed Its Holding by $726,384

Harbour Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Company (BA) by 33.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harbour Investment Management Llc sold 997 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 2,010 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $767,000, down from 3,007 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harbour Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $190.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $3.76 during the last trading session, reaching $338.05. About 3.06 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 23/03/2018 – Boeing: All Nippon Airways Placed New Order for Two 777 Freighters Valued at $678M; 16/03/2018 – BOEING 737 MAX 7 TAXIS AHEAD OF FIRST FLIGHT; 05/03/2018 – Air Arabia Planning 100-Jet Deal for Airbus A320s or Boeing 737s; 28/03/2018 – BOC AVIATION LTD 2588.HK – UNIT AGREED TO PURCHASE SIX 787-9 AIRCRAFTS FROM BOEING FOR US$1.69 BLN; 12/04/2018 – BOEING CEO: BLUE ORIGIN, SPACEX DRAWING ENERGY, FUNDS TO SPACE; 08/05/2018 – BRAZIL DEFENSE MINISTER SAYS DEAL SHOULD BE REACHED FOR EMBRAER-BOEING TIE-UP “THIS YEAR”; 15/05/2018 – EUROPEAN COMMISSION SAYS WILL ACT SWIFTLY TO BRING ITSELF INTO LINE WITH WTO RULES ON REMAINING AIRBUS SUBSIDIES; 16/03/2018 – Boeing: Kenneth Duberstein to Be Nominated for Re-Election as Director; 10/04/2018 – Boeing, Airbus Boost Jet Backlogs; 21/03/2018 – CTT SYSTEMS RECEIVES AMAC CAIR™ VIP ORDER FOR ONE BOEING BBJ 747-8 AND ONE AIRBUS ACJ320NEO

Parsec Financial Management Inc decreased its stake in Western Digital Corp (WDC) by 19.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parsec Financial Management Inc sold 15,133 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.08% . The institutional investor held 64,438 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.10 million, down from 79,571 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Western Digital Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.20% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $54.29. About 4.33M shares traded. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 23.05% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.05% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 26/04/2018 – Western Digital 3Q Adj EPS $3.63; 26/04/2018 – Western Digital 3Q EPS 20c; 27/03/2018 – Western Digital Provides Cost-Effective, Hybrid-Cloud Backup and Recovery Solution with StorReduce Software for Enterprises; 15/05/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL CORP – AT LEAST 50 PERCENT OF SHARE REPURCHASES ARE TARGETED FOR REMAINDER OF CURRENT FISCAL QUARTER; 09/03/2018 – Western Digital to invest $4.6bn in joint venture with Toshiba; 10/05/2018 – Western Digital to Participate at Investor Conference; 26/04/2018 – Western Digital 3Q Rev $5B; 09/04/2018 – Access, Edit and Share Massive 4K and 8K RAW Video From Multi Camera Shoots in Real Time with Fast and Reliable Western Digital; 10/05/2018 – Western Digital Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 26/04/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL 3Q ADJ EPS $3.63, EST. $3.30

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shine Investment Advisory has invested 0.18% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Patten Grp invested 0.6% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Gw Henssler And, a Georgia-based fund reported 2,484 shares. Lesa Sroufe stated it has 1,262 shares or 0.41% of all its holdings. Scholtz & Lc invested in 15,372 shares. Pillar Pacific Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 49,754 shares. Bancorporation Of Ny Mellon has invested 0.49% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). New England Private Wealth Advsr Ltd Liability Company owns 2,379 shares. Kentucky-based Kentucky Retirement Insur Tru Fund has invested 0.87% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Serv Corporation holds 0.64% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 7,709 shares. Security Natl Trust accumulated 5,962 shares. Pinnacle Wealth Mgmt Advisory Ltd Liability owns 5,165 shares. 4,034 are owned by Ima Wealth. Nottingham Advsr reported 821 shares stake. Mycio Wealth Prtnrs Ltd Llc owns 1,543 shares.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36 billion for 35.07 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 11 sales for $51.18 million activity. $873,712 worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by COLBERT THEODORE III on Monday, February 11. The insider CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold $1.20M. $7.83M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by Smith Gregory D on Friday, February 8. McAllister Kevin G sold $5.03M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Friday, February 8. KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN sold $10.50M worth of stock.

