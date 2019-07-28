As Boeing Company (BA) Shares Declined, Harbour Investment Management Cut Stake; Delta Airlines (DAL) Share Price Rose While Buckingham Capital Management Has Lifted by $799,374 Its Position

Harbour Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Company (BA) by 33.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harbour Investment Management Llc sold 997 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2,010 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $767,000, down from 3,007 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harbour Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $194.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $3.09 during the last trading session, reaching $345. About 4.36M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 04/04/2018 – China Tariffs Would Affect Few Boeing Jets; 10/04/2018 – Lion Air Roars With Large Order for Boeing Jets; 04/05/2018 – IAG IN TALKS WITH BOTH AIRBUS, BOEING FOR NEW WIDEBODY ORDER; 14/03/2018 – BA: Developing story out of Key West. Unconfirmed reports of a F-18 Super Hornet in the water near Naval Air Station Key West; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Airbus finance chief is latest to join departures lounge; 25/04/2018 – Boeing CEO: Hope to Open China Jet-Finishing Center This Year; 18/05/2018 – The Chronicle Herald: BREAKING: Boeing 737 crashes in Cuba with 104 passengers aboard; 14/03/2018 – GE AVIATION CEO: WON’T OFFER GEARED ENGINE FOR NEW BOEING PLANE; 05/03/2018 – BOEING EXEC SEES 5 PCT OF 2018 DELIVERIES FINANCED BY INSURANCE INDUSTRY THIS YEAR, UP FROM 2 PCT IN 2017; 13/04/2018 – BOEING SAYS KNOWS OF “ANTI-AMERICAN” LEGISLATION PROJECT IN RUSSIA, IS STUDYING POSSIBLE INFLUENCE ON BUSINESS IN RUSSIA — IFAX

Buckingham Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Delta Airlines Inc (DAL) by 5.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckingham Capital Management Inc bought 15,674 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.20% with the market. The hedge fund held 319,445 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.50 million, up from 303,771 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Delta Airlines Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $62.16. About 3.83M shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 5.68% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.25% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 03/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Sees 1Q Adjusted TRASM Up About 5%; 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE BOOSTED AAPL, MON, TEVA, DAL, BK IN 1Q: 13F; 07/03/2018 – DELTA SEES ADDED DELAYS, CANCELLATIONS ON WINTER STORM; 03/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Sees 1Q CASM-Ex Items Up About 4%; 12/04/2018 – DELTA CEO STILL SEES REACHING PREVIOUS 2018 EPS GUIDANCE; 13/03/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES – MARCH-QTR REVENUE AND DEMAND REMAINS SOLID WITH IMPROVEMENTS IN BOTH LEISURE AND BUSINESS; 29/03/2018 – ABC7 News: Breaking: Large medical response to San Jose Airport for a Delta Airlines flight that just landed; 02/05/2018 – Delta Air Lines April Traffic Rises 3.7%; 04/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS DELTA AT ‘BBB-‘; RATING OUTLOOK STABLE; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air Sees FY19 Revenue Growth 4% to 6%

Buckingham Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.17B and $1.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Phillips Van Heusen Corp Com S (NYSE:PVH) by 19,222 shares to 202,607 shares, valued at $24.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 63,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 117,974 shares, and cut its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ:LULU).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $264.50 million activity. $1.06 million worth of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) was sold by West W Gilbert on Friday, February 8.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 75 investors sold DAL shares while 258 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 533.71 million shares or 6.20% less from 568.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cleararc Capital stated it has 0.15% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Johnson Investment Counsel stated it has 0.01% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). New Vernon Investment Mgmt Lc, a Illinois-based fund reported 8,028 shares. Private Advisor Grp Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 20,866 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co, New York-based fund reported 243,692 shares. Nomura owns 1.09 million shares. E&G Advsrs Ltd Partnership holds 1.56% or 68,556 shares. Cambiar Investors Limited Co holds 632,310 shares or 0.78% of its portfolio. Moreover, Stack Finance Management has 1.09% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 175,660 shares. Fagan Associates has invested 1.2% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). James Inv Rech reported 0.31% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Edge Wealth Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Cadence Cap Management Ltd Liability holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 15,796 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 1.15 million shares. Armstrong Shaw Ct reported 69,032 shares or 3.42% of all its holdings.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 sales for $51.18 million activity. The insider KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN sold $10.50 million. CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold $1.20M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Wednesday, February 13. Another trade for 19,500 shares valued at $7.83M was made by Smith Gregory D on Friday, February 8. Another trade for 12,637 shares valued at $5.03 million was made by McAllister Kevin G on Friday, February 8. 2,137 shares valued at $873,712 were sold by COLBERT THEODORE III on Monday, February 11.