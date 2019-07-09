As Boeing Company (BA) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Independent Investors Has Trimmed Its Stake; Yakira Capital Management Decreased Stake in Discovery (DISCK) by $800,000

Yakira Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Discovery Inc (DISCK) by 18.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yakira Capital Management Inc sold 32,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.02% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 144,153 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.66M, down from 176,153 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Discovery Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $29.25. About 904,659 shares traded. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) has risen 16.30% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.87% the S&P500. Some Historical DISCK News: 05/03/2018 – DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC – EXCHANGE OFFERS WILL EXPIRE IMMEDIATELY FOLLOWING 11:59 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON MARCH 30, 2018, UNLESS EXTENDED; 06/03/2018 – Discovery: Kenneth Lowe Will Join Board, Effective Immediately; 06/03/2018 – Correction to Discovery Skinny TV Bundle Story; 05/03/2018 – DISCOVERY REPORTS EXCHANGE OFFER FOR SCRIPPS NOTES; 05/03/2018 – Discovery Commun Announces Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation for Scripps Notes; 05/03/2018 Discovery Communications Announces Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation for Scripps Notes; 04/05/2018 – DJ Discovery Communications Inc Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DISCB); 06/03/2018 – Discovery Communications, Scripps: Combined Co Will Be Officially Known as Discovery, Inc; 06/03/2018 – DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS – COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF SCRIPPS NETWORKS INTERACTIVE; CHANGES COMPANY NAME TO DISCOVERY INC; 06/03/2018 – Discovery Communications Completes Acquisition Of Scripps Networks Interactive; Changes Company Name To Discovery, Inc

Independent Investors Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Company (BA) by 4.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Independent Investors Inc sold 1,375 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 32,110 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.25M, down from 33,485 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Independent Investors Inc who had been investing in Boeing Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $198.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $352.03. About 2.92 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 28/03/2018 – U.S. planemaker Boeing “detected a limited intrusion of malware” that affected “a small number of systems,” a company vice president said on Wednesday; 06/04/2018 – Boeing and Caterpillar, two companies that could be adversely affected by a trade war with China, both fell more than 2 percent; 18/05/2018 – TODAY’S TMJ4: #BREAKING: A Cubana de Aviacion Boeing 737 crashed on takeoff from Havana’s Jose Marti International Airport on; 06/04/2018 – BOEING GETS $12.3 BILLION AMERICAN AIR DEAL FOR 47 DREAMLINERS; 16/04/2018 – Boeing Business Jets Celebrates Flyaway of First BBJ MAX Airplane; 06/04/2018 – AAL: ORDER FOR 47 NEW BOEING 787 WIDEBODY AIRCRAFT; 13/04/2018 – LIMA – BRAZIL’S TEMER SAYS CLOSING BORDER WITH VENEZUELA TO STOP REFUGEE INFLUX IS “UNTHINKABLE”; 30/04/2018 – MAGELLAN AEROSPACE SECURES MULTIPLE BOEING CONTRACTS; 11/04/2018 – BOEING – BAPAS WILL ALSO PROVIDE MATERIALS DEMAND PLANNING AND SPARES SUPPORT FOR AIRLINES; 14/03/2018 – Boeing has contributed 24 percent of the gain in the Dow Jones Industrial Average since December 2016

Analysts await Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) to report earnings on August, 6 before the open. They expect $1.38 EPS, up 109.09% or $0.72 from last year’s $0.66 per share. DISCK’s profit will be $746.14 million for 5.30 P/E if the $1.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual EPS reported by Discovery, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 58.62% EPS growth.

Yakira Capital Management Inc, which manages about $188.00 million and $349.65 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Infrareit Inc by 172,599 shares to 194,073 shares, valued at $4.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hometown Bankshares Corp (HMTA) by 33,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 113,350 shares, and has risen its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 sales for $51.18 million activity. Smith Gregory D also sold $7.83 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares. COLBERT THEODORE III sold $873,712 worth of stock or 2,137 shares. $3.49 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL on Tuesday, February 12. Shares for $5.03M were sold by McAllister Kevin G. Shares for $10.50 million were sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN on Monday, February 4.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.81 EPS, down 45.65% or $1.52 from last year’s $3.33 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.02B for 48.62 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.16 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.72% negative EPS growth.

