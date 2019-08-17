As Boeing Company (BA) Share Price Declined, Shareholder American National Insurance Company Has Decreased Its Stake; Rbo & Co Decreased Mondelez Inter (MDLZ) Position by $3.22 Million; Share Value Rose

American National Insurance Company decreased its stake in Boeing Company (BA) by 55.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American National Insurance Company sold 70,135 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 57,315 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.86M, down from 127,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American National Insurance Company who had been investing in Boeing Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $185.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $330.45. About 3.83 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 25/04/2018 – BOEING STARTS QUARTERLY EARNINGS CALL; 23/05/2018 – BOEING – ANNOUNCED AGREEMENT WITH ETIHAD AIRWAYS TO PROVIDE MULTIPLE CREW MANAGEMENT SOLUTIONS; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CEO HOPES FOR POSITIVE OUTCOME FROM DISCUSSIONS BETWEEN U.S. AND CHINA; 09/05/2018 – Flight delay Boeing and Airbus aircraft sales hit by US decision; 09/05/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS WILL TAKE STEPS TO MAKE SURE 737 LINE STAYS HEALTHY; 12/04/2018 – BOEING CEO HOPEFUL FIRST PERSON WILL REACH MARS WITHIN A DECADE; 16/04/2018 – Boeing Business Jets Celebrates Flyaway of First BBJ MAX Airplane; 14/03/2018 – Dow drops more than 150 points, led by Boeing on fears of a China trade war; 21/03/2018 – SAUDI CROWN PRINCE MEETS BOEING. RAYTHEON LEADERS IN U.S; 09/05/2018 – Boeing has about $20 billion in agreements with Iranian airlines for planes – but Trump’s plan to pull out of the Iran nuclear deal puts them in jeopardy

Rbo & Co Llc decreased its stake in Mondelez Inter (MDLZ) by 23.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rbo & Co Llc sold 65,714 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 213,498 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.66M, down from 279,212 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rbo & Co Llc who had been investing in Mondelez Inter for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.66B market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $54.54. About 5.00M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 27/04/2018 – Mondelez: Alviti to Succeed Karen May on June 11; 03/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Mondelez International’s Sr Unscrd Nts ‘BBB’; 05/03/2018 – Mondelez Follows Apple, McDonald’s in Offering Debut Maple Bonds; 17/04/2018 – Mondelez Intl Opens $90 Million ‘Factory of the Future’ in Bahrain; 15/05/2018 – Eminence Capital Adds Vulcan Materials, Exits Mondelez: 13F; 11/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Reports Rapid Growth of Cocoa Life Sustainable Sourcing Program; 02/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Announces Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 06/05/2018 – Tate’s Deal Could Be Announced Monday; 11/04/2018 – MONDELEZ REPORTS ON COCOA LIFE SUSTAINABLE SOURCING PROGRAM; 17/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Opens $90 Million ‘Factory of the Future’ in Bahrain

American National Insurance Company, which manages about $1.90 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cigna Corp by 11,015 shares to 29,757 shares, valued at $4.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lenox Wealth accumulated 0.13% or 1,089 shares. Confluence Wealth Ltd Liability accumulated 5,541 shares or 1.05% of the stock. Fagan Inc holds 8,038 shares. Cornercap Invest Counsel Inc stated it has 0.05% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Dubuque Bank & Trust holds 1.37% or 22,252 shares in its portfolio. 704,696 are owned by Glenmede Trust Communication Na. Axa has 332,615 shares. Gam Ag holds 0.07% or 4,753 shares in its portfolio. Lsv Asset Management accumulated 0.02% or 36,700 shares. Fort Point Cap Lc holds 4,028 shares. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.63% or 79,609 shares in its portfolio. M&R Capital Mngmt holds 19,633 shares. Regal Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation owns 2,383 shares. Smith Salley And Assocs has invested 0.96% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 210,764 were accumulated by Creative Planning.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36B for 34.28 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Rbo & Co Llc, which manages about $284.00 million and $416.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 10,971 shares to 298,125 shares, valued at $17.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 5,159 shares in the quarter, for a total of 155,928 shares, and has risen its stake in Coca (NYSE:KO).