As Boeing Company (BA) Share Price Declined, Shareholder American National Insurance Company Decreased Its Holding; Granite Point Capital Management LP Holding in Marinus Pharmaceuticals (MRNS) Raised by $5.78 Million as Stock Value Declined

American National Insurance Company decreased its stake in Boeing Company (BA) by 55.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American National Insurance Company sold 70,135 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 57,315 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.86 million, down from 127,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American National Insurance Company who had been investing in Boeing Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $186.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.50% or $8.5 during the last trading session, reaching $331.06. About 5.72M shares traded or 23.38% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 09/05/2018 – BOEING PLOWING TAX-CUT SAVINGS INTO RESEARCH/DEVELOPMENT: CEO; 18/05/2018 – news10nbc: BREAKING: A Boeing 737 operated by state airline Cubana crashed on takeoff with 104 people on board; 05/05/2018 – Atlas 5 rocket launches, sending NASA’s robot to Mars; 17/05/2018 – Air Lease Corporation Announces Delivery of Boeing 737 MAX 8 Aircraft with Travel Service; 12/04/2018 – New Boeing-Embraer proposal brings tie-up closer, not imminent; 11/05/2018 – FAKHRIYEH-KASHAN SAYS AIRBUS TO ANNOUNCE ITS DECISION ON IRAN’S CONTRACT IN THE COMING DAYS – FARS; 30/04/2018 – Boeing CEO: Have Capacity to Boost Monthly 737 Output Above 57; 15/05/2018 – lnsitu and University of Alaska Fairbanks to Partner in Unmanned Aircraft Systems Integration Pilot Program; 04/04/2018 – BOEING IS `ASSESSING THE SITUATION’ ON US-CHINA TRADE; 14/03/2018 – China’s path to tariff retribution could begin with Boeing

Granite Point Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (MRNS) by 90.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Point Capital Management Lp bought 1.45 million shares as the company’s stock declined 73.49% . The hedge fund held 3.05M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.73M, up from 1.60 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.67 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.64% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $1.06. About 543,137 shares traded. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) has declined 84.72% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 84.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MRNS News: 02/05/2018 – Marinus Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 15c; 14/05/2018 – Marinus Pharma Presenting at UBS Conference May 21; 15/05/2018 – Nexthera Capital LP Exits Position in Marinus Pharma; 06/03/2018 – MARINUS PHARMACEUTICALS – BELIEVE CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AS OF DEC 31, 2017 TO ENABLE FUNDING OPER EXPENSES AND CAPEX NEEDS INTO 2020; 02/05/2018 – Marinus Pharmaceuticals Provides Business Update and First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 06/03/2018 Marinus Pharmaceuticals Provides Business Update and 2017 Financial Results; 23/04/2018 – DJ Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MRNS); 06/03/2018 – $MRNS increased enrollment in PPD study, data readout pushed back to 3Q18; 07/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Marinus Pharma finds the biotech imitation game can only last so long; 24/05/2018 – Marinus Pharma Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Granite Point Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:MRNS) by 800,000 shares to 800,000 shares, valued at $3.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (FXI) by 119,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,000 shares, and cut its stake in Kraneshares Tr (KWEB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold MRNS shares while 15 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 25.70 million shares or 2.90% less from 26.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 10,047 shares. Fosun Ltd has 0.1% invested in Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS). Gabelli Funds Llc has invested 0% in Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS). 375,630 are owned by Citadel Advsr Lc. Wells Fargo & Mn, California-based fund reported 17,570 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Lp stated it has 106,703 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Citigroup holds 13,216 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Geode Management Limited Co owns 605,856 shares. Deutsche Bankshares Ag reported 80,598 shares. Moreover, Tiaa Cref Investment Management Ltd has 0% invested in Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS). Royal Bank Of Canada reported 6,314 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Vanguard Gp invested in 0% or 2.47M shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 10,558 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP reported 0% stake. Meeder Asset Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) for 2,222 shares.

More notable recent Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Jounce Jumps On Licensing Deal, Regulus Hit With Partial Clinical Hold, Genomic Health Added to S&P SmallCap Index – Benzinga” on July 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Healthcare dominate midday movers – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Announcing: Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Stock Increased An Energizing 187% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Setback For Bristol-Myers Squibb, Gemphire Explodes, Lilly’s Nasal Low Blood Sugar Drug – Benzinga” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (MRNS) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 29, 2019.

American National Insurance Company, which manages about $1.90B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cigna Corp by 11,015 shares to 29,757 shares, valued at $4.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “The Best Offense May Be Great Defense Stocks: 5 Top Picks to Buy Now – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 11, 2019, also Livetradingnews.com with their article: “The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) slid after ratings agencies issued a negative outlook – Live Trading News” published on July 23, 2019, Livetradingnews.com published: “The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) 737 Max project flawed – Live Trading News” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Boeing Crisis And Airbus Recovery – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Boeing Troubles: Earnings Outlook And Macro Effects – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Limited Com holds 0.04% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 705 shares. Utah Retirement System owns 101,141 shares for 0.76% of their portfolio. Westwood Management Corp Il reported 0.58% stake. First United Bank & Trust Trust has invested 0.19% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 19,796 are owned by Amica Mutual Insur. Northstar Grp invested 0.19% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Virginia Retirement Et Al has invested 0.64% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Livingston Grp Asset (Operating As Southport Capital Management) accumulated 1,385 shares. Moreover, Ashmore Wealth Ltd Liability Corp has 4.79% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Boston Rech And Inc stated it has 1,571 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Moreover, Zeke Advsrs Limited Liability Company has 0.42% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 11,787 shares. Coastline Trust holds 0.35% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 6,110 shares. Victory Capital Mngmt holds 0.05% or 51,869 shares. Harbour Invest Lc holds 2,010 shares or 0.57% of its portfolio. Confluence Wealth Limited Liability Corporation has 5,541 shares for 1.05% of their portfolio.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 10 sales for $40.68 million activity. Another trade for 8,500 shares valued at $3.49M was made by LUTTIG J MICHAEL on Tuesday, February 12. McAllister Kevin G had sold 12,637 shares worth $5.03 million. On Friday, February 8 the insider Smith Gregory D sold $7.83 million. CAPOZZI HEIDI B also sold $1.20M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36B for 34.34 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.