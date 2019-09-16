As Boeing Company (BA) Share Price Declined, Renaissance Investment Group Decreased by $3.42 Million Its Position; Cadence Capital Management Has Boosted Its Position in Enlink Midstream (ENLC) as Market Valuation Declined

Cadence Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Enlink Midstream Llc (ENLC) by 21.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadence Capital Management Llc bought 162,373 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.36% . The institutional investor held 918,831 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.27 million, up from 756,458 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadence Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Enlink Midstream Llc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.11B market cap company. The stock increased 3.18% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $8.43. About 3.41M shares traded or 16.26% up from the average. EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) has declined 40.19% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ENLC News: 26/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Presenting at Conference May 15; 26/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 15/05/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC at Deutsche Bank Energy Bus Tour Apr 4; 01/05/2018 – Enlink Midstream 1Q EPS 6c; 29/03/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Presenting at Mizuho Energy Summit Apr 9; 19/03/2018 EnLink Midstream Expects No Impact to Financial Results Related to Revised FERC Policy; 19/03/2018 – ENLINK MIDSTREAM SEES NO IMPACT ON REVISED FERC POLICY; 08/05/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Enlink Midstream 1Q Rev $1.76B

Renaissance Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Company (BA) by 42.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Investment Group Llc sold 9,429 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 12,523 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.56 million, down from 21,952 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Boeing Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $213.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $4.13 during the last trading session, reaching $379.76. About 3.37 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 15/05/2018 – EUROPEAN COMMISSION SAYS WILL ACT SWIFTLY TO BRING ITSELF INTO LINE WITH WTO RULES ON REMAINING AIRBUS SUBSIDIES; 04/04/2018 – Airlines, Not Boeing, Will Feel China Tariff Threat First — Heard on the Street; 25/04/2018 – BOEING 1Q CORE EPS $3.64, EST. $2.58; BOOSTS FORECAST; 28/03/2018 – Greek airline Aegean picks Airbus for $5 bln order of 42 planes; 14/03/2018 – Boeing dropped more than 4 percent, contributing the most to the Dow’s decline; 20/04/2018 – AIRLINE REGULATORS CALL FOR EMERGENCY INSPECTIONS OF BOEING 737 ENGINES – WSJ, CITING; 18/05/2018 – WISH-TV: #BREAKING: Cuban media say a Boeing 737 operated by state airline Cubana has crashed on takeoff from Jose Marti Int…; 13/04/2018 – Rolls-Royce to Work With Boeing and Affected Airlines to Minimize Disruption; 15/03/2018 – GE is building the GE9X for Boeing’s new 777x long-haul airplane; 02/04/2018 – Mobile Press-Reg: Proposed Mobile plant puts Alabama at heart of Boeing-Airbus rivalry

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Boeing Dreams Take Flight: The Ugly Truth – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “New delays weigh on 737 MAX return – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” published on September 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “GE Will Look Much Different a Year From Now – Yahoo Finance” on August 25, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “UPDATE: Boeing (BA) Begins Webcast of CEO Speech at Morgan Stanley Event, Still Targeting Early Q4 Return to Service for Max – Bloomberg – StreetInsider.com” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stock Market Today: Boeing Takes Flight, Manufacturing Slumps – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 EPS, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.31 billion for 40.75 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

Renaissance Investment Group Llc, which manages about $273.97 million and $268.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc New (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 3,784 shares to 7,529 shares, valued at $3.95M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) by 6,072 shares in the quarter, for a total of 145,632 shares, and has risen its stake in Intl Flavors&Fragrnc (NYSE:IFF).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Biltmore Wealth Management Limited Liability Com has 0.1% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Sequoia Advisors Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.26% or 9,479 shares in its portfolio. Wedgewood Partners has invested 0.04% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Roanoke Asset Mngmt owns 27,186 shares or 4.47% of their US portfolio. 900 were accumulated by Palisade Mngmt Limited Liability Nj. Intersect Capital Lc accumulated 8,296 shares. Capital Intll Sarl has invested 0.53% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Iberiabank reported 0.08% stake. Charles Schwab Investment Inc holds 0.51% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 2.31M shares. Security National Tru reported 0.69% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Private Wealth Partners Lc reported 47,818 shares or 2.68% of all its holdings. Aviance Cap Partners Limited Liability, Florida-based fund reported 31,044 shares. Godshalk Welsh Cap Mngmt holds 0.44% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 1,300 shares. Sta Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 786 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Wealthquest has invested 1.46% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

More notable recent EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Q2 2019 MLP Distribution Recap: Trending In The Right Direction – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “EnLink CEO Talks Strategy – Seeking Alpha” published on April 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “EnLink Midstream declares $0.279 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on April 18, 2019. More interesting news about EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is EnLink Midstream LLC (ENLC) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On EnLink Midstream LLC (ENLC) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Cadence Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.62 billion and $999.47M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 3,140 shares to 22,378 shares, valued at $4.65 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 9,790 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,488 shares, and cut its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).