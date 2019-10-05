As Boeing Company (BA) Share Price Declined, Auxier Asset Management Upped Its Holding; Utah Retirement Systems Has Increased Phillips 66 (PSX) Position by $588,504; Stock Rose

Auxier Asset Management increased its stake in Boeing Company (BA) by 15.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Auxier Asset Management bought 1,980 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 15,079 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.49M, up from 13,099 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Auxier Asset Management who had been investing in Boeing Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $208.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $3.63 during the last trading session, reaching $375.7. About 1.96 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 09/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns Baa2 rating to Class B of United Airlines’ 2018-1 EETC; 04/04/2018 – Boeing ‘Confident’ About Continuing Trade Talks; 04/04/2018 – BOEING IS `ASSESSING THE SITUATION’ ON US-CHINA TRADE; 13/04/2018 – IF RUSSIAN LEGISLATION ADOPTED RUSSIA WILL STOP EXPORTING TITANIUM TO BOEING – RIA CITES RUSSIAN SENATOR; 14/03/2018 – Boeing Crowdsources Employee Ideas for $100 Million Tax Reform Investment; 25/04/2018 – Boeing’s China Facility Will Complete Some 737 Jets; 08/05/2018 – Silver Air’s Boeing Business Jet Ready for Charter; 04/04/2018 – Gulfstream Luxury Jets, Old Boeing 737s in China’s Tariff Sights; 18/05/2018 – CBS 6 Albany – WRGB: #BREAKING: Cuban media: Boeing 737 operated by state airline Cubana has crashed on takeoff from Jose Marti; 15/03/2018 – Markets Now: Dow Gains 240 Points and It’s Not Just Boeing — Barron’s Blog

Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 8.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Utah Retirement Systems bought 6,328 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 84,067 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.86M, up from 77,739 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Utah Retirement Systems who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.95B market cap company. The stock increased 2.01% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $100.86. About 2.09M shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 16/04/2018 – ALL OTHER UNITS OPERATING AT PHILLIPS 66 BORGER REFINERY; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 SAYS THERE’S NEED FOR NEW PERMIAN PIPELINE CAPACITY; 09/05/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 14 PCT TO $0.80/SHR; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 GARLAND: DON’T HOLD A LOT OF HOPE FOR RINS REFORM; 17/05/2018 – Andeavor, Concho Resources and Phillips 66 are among the top performers across 16 similar three-month oil price environments, according to hedge fund analytics tool Kensho; 17/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY GASOLINE UNITS EXPECTED BACK IN PRODUCTION EARLY NEXT WEEK; 03/04/2018 – Phllips 66 Alliance refinery restarting hydrotreaters this week; 16/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY RESTARTING GASOLINE UNITS; 02/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY RESTARTS HYDROTREATER; 07/03/2018 PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMES WITH NEUTRAL RATING; TARGET PRICE $110

Utah Retirement Systems, which manages about $5.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 22,732 shares to 1.06 million shares, valued at $45.95 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 2,008 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 134,663 shares, and cut its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.21 in 2019Q1.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $165,816 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1.

Auxier Asset Management, which manages about $647.08M and $501.43M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in America Movil Adr (NYSE:AMX) by 24,100 shares to 324,269 shares, valued at $4.72M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.