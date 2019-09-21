As Boeing Company (BA) Share Price Declined, Auxier Asset Management Boosted by $720,720 Its Position; Twin Focus Capital Partners Raised Its Holding in Apple (AAPL) by $983,424

Twin Focus Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 192.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Focus Capital Partners Llc bought 4,992 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 7,581 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.50 million, up from 2,589 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $975.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $3.23 during the last trading session, reaching $217.73. About 57.98M shares traded or 115.69% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 11/04/2018 – Gartner: HP Had 20.8% Market Share in 1Q, Followed by Lenovo at 20%, Then Dell, Apple, Asus and Acer; 25/05/2018 – Inverse: WWDC 2018 Rumors: Apple Set to Bring Key iOS 11 Change to Mac; 23/04/2018 – EU launches in-depth probe into Apple’s purchase of Shazam; 04/05/2018 – Warren Buffett’s Apple bet an ‘all-clear signal’ for investors: Art Cashin; 23/04/2018 – Apple opens slightly up after Friday’s plunge, but it’s still in the red for the year; 01/05/2018 – APPLE PAY COMING IN MONTHS TO NORWAY, POLAND, AND UKRAINE; 30/04/2018 – Brightwire: Tsinghua Unigroup’s Yangtze Memory seeks to partner with Taiwan companies Phison, SPIL, ChipMOS to win Apple; 25/05/2018 – Apple Screen Wizards Throng L.A. Expo to Find Future Displays; 15/05/2018 – The Cable – Germany, Treasuries & Apple; 16/05/2018 – North Carolina lawmakers are preparing a bid for a new Apple campus, according to sources in real estate, law and the state government

Auxier Asset Management increased its stake in Boeing Company (BA) by 15.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Auxier Asset Management bought 1,980 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 15,079 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.49 million, up from 13,099 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Auxier Asset Management who had been investing in Boeing Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $213.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $5.05 during the last trading session, reaching $379.39. About 5.89 million shares traded or 31.13% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 07/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Japan’s new advanced fighter may be based on existing foreign design; 28/03/2018 – BOEING VP SAID COMPANY DETECTED LIMITED INTRUSION OF MALWARE THAT “AFFECTED A SMALL NUMBER OF SYSTEMS”; 04/04/2018 – BOEING SPOKESMAN CHARLES BICKERS COMMENTED VIA EMAIL; 01/05/2018 – The acquisition announcement comes a week after Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg said the company’s growth in services could be complemented by strategic acquisitions; 24/04/2018 – BOEING – ADDITIONAL ORDER TAKES RYANAIR’S 737 MAX ORDER TOTAL TO 135 AIRPLANES; 12/04/2018 – BOEING SEES `SPACE-BASED ECOSYSTEM’ DEVELOPING AROUND ISS; 16/03/2018 – There’s another space race in the works… this time it’s SpaceX vs. Boeing; 08/05/2018 – Boeing 2018 Aircraft Orders, by Airline, Through April 30; 08/05/2018 – Boeing Orders at 78 in April, Down From March (Table); 02/05/2018 – BOEING’S TOP PRIORITY IS INVESTING IN INNOVATION: CEO

Auxier Asset Management, which manages about $647.08M and $501.43M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dr Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 8,600 shares to 17,050 shares, valued at $735,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Twin Focus Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $1.09 billion and $237.77 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VEU) by 18,802 shares to 117,330 shares, valued at $5.98M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

