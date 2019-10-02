As Boeing Company (BA) Market Value Declined, Crossvault Capital Management Decreased Position by $800,436; Greenleaf Trust Trimmed Amphenol Cl A (APH) Holding by $375,820; Share Value Declined

Greenleaf Trust decreased its stake in Amphenol Corporation Cl A (APH) by 19.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenleaf Trust sold 3,956 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.61% . The institutional investor held 15,949 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.53M, down from 19,905 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenleaf Trust who had been investing in Amphenol Corporation Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $95.28. About 1.47M shares traded or 3.68% up from the average. Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) has risen 1.16% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.16% the S&P500. Some Historical APH News: 02/04/2018 – Amphenol Names BofA Merrill’s Anne Clarke Wolff to Board; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol Corp Announces New Buyback Plan; 16/05/2018 – Amphenol Corporation vs 3M Innovative Properties Company | Terminated-Settled | 05/16/2018; 03/04/2018 – Amphenol at Field Trip Hosted By SunTrust Today; 20/04/2018 – Amphenol Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Amphenol Industrial Honors Digi-Key Product Manager with Top Award; 08/03/2018 New Rugged Connector Series from Amphenol for Use in Harsh Environments; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol Sees FY Sales $7.63B-$7.75B; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol Sees FY Adj EPS $3.49-Adj EPS $3.55; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol 1Q EPS 84c

Crossvault Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Company (BA) by 7.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crossvault Capital Management Llc sold 2,199 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 25,351 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.23M, down from 27,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crossvault Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $210.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $5.53 during the last trading session, reaching $374.94. About 2.94M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 08/03/2018 – Comair Selects Honeywell International Inc. Cockpit Technologies For South Africa’s First Boeing 737 MAX Fleet; 07/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE: JAPAN’S NEW ADVANCED FIGHTER MAY BE BASED ON EXISTING FOREIGN DESIGN; 20/04/2018 – FAA, European Air Regulators to Impose Emergency Inspection Requirements for Some Boeing 737 Engines; 26/04/2018 – BOEING BA.N – GULF AIR IS SET TO TAKE DELIVERY OF FOUR MORE DREAMLINERS THIS YEAR; 06/03/2018 – Boeing lures Hawaiian Airlines from Airbus with new jet order; 18/05/2018 – Pratik Mukane: #BREAKING: Boeing 737 plane carrying 104 crashes shortly after taking off from Havana’s main airport; 28/03/2018 – BOEING SAYS REPORTED STATEMENTS ARE OVERSTATED & INACCURATE; 30/04/2018 – BOEING ‘ENCOURAGED’ BY END OF US DEFENSE SPENDING CAPS; 16/03/2018 – Boeing Names Dave Calhoun Lead Director; 12/03/2018 – Hawaiian Airlines to Book 1Q Charge of $35M-$40M Related to Purchase of Boeing 767 Aircraft

Greenleaf Trust, which manages about $6.32 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 551 shares to 8,096 shares, valued at $15.33 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 5,747 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,875 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK).

Analysts await Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.87 earnings per share, down 13.86% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.01 per share. APH’s profit will be $258.78 million for 27.38 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual earnings per share reported by Amphenol Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.43% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.18, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 29 investors sold APH shares while 184 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 192 raised stakes. 274.73 million shares or 1.13% less from 277.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 earnings per share, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.31B for 40.23 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.