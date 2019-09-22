As Boeing Company (BA) Market Value Declined, Adams Express Company Decreased Holding by $7.13 Million; As Fair Isaac (FICO) Stock Price Rose, Holder Rwc Asset Management Llp Has Lowered Stake

Rwc Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Fair Isaac Corp (FICO) by 48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rwc Asset Management Llp sold 12,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.25% . The institutional investor held 13,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.08 million, down from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rwc Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Fair Isaac Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.73% or $8.75 during the last trading session, reaching $312.24. About 220,752 shares traded. Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) has risen 73.59% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 73.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FICO News: 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Raises 2018 View To Net $140M; 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Raises 2018 View To Rev $1.02B; 18/04/2018 – FICO Amplifies Financial Crime Protection with New Suite of Solutions; 04/04/2018 – FICO to Lead Financial Inclusion Track at Lendlt USA 2018; 12/04/2018 – FICO Survey: Digital Financing for Auto Loans is Still in Its Infancy with Only 10% Global Market Adoption; 21/03/2018 – Basisbank Will Manage Risk and Accelerate Digital Transformation with FICO Technology; 26/04/2018 – FAIR ISAAC SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.38, EST. $6.15; 18/04/2018 – FICO Solution for ldentifying Procurement Fraud, Waste and Abuse Now on Amazon Web Services (AWS); 22/05/2018 – Statnett Optimizes Norway’s Electricity with FICO Analytics; 26/04/2018 – FAIR ISAAC CORP FICO.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $6.15, REV VIEW $996.2 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Adams Express Company decreased its stake in Boeing Company (BA) by 27.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adams Express Company sold 19,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 52,200 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.00M, down from 71,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adams Express Company who had been investing in Boeing Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $213.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $5.05 during the last trading session, reaching $379.39. About 5.89M shares traded or 31.33% up from the average. The Bcing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 01/05/2018 – Boeing: Acquisition to Have Neutral Earnings Impact Through 2019; Accretion Thereafter; 06/04/2018 – BOEING – ORDER INCLUDES 787-8 AND 787-9 MODELS; 30/03/2018 – Saudi Arabian Military Industries and Boeing Form Joint Venture Partnership Targeting 55% Localization; 04/04/2018 – BOEING: POTENTIAL TARIFFS ARE STILL PROPOSALS, NOT IMPLEMENTED; 01/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Rtgs On Boeing Not Affected By KLX Acquisition; 09/05/2018 – NO SAFER WAY TO MOVE THAN TO FLY: BOEING CEO MUILENBURG; 01/05/2018 – Boeing Agrees to Acquire Parts Supplier KLX for $3.25 Billion; 28/03/2018 – U.S. planemaker Boeing “detected a limited intrusion of malware” that affected “a small number of systems,” a company vice president said on Wednesday; 03/04/2018 – BOEING, AIR LEASE SIGN ORDER FOR EIGHT 737 MAX AIRPLANES; 21/05/2018 – KLX INC KLXI.O – AS A RESULT OF PENDING SALE OF AEROSPACE SOLUTIONS GROUP TO BOEING, COMPANY WILL NO LONGER BE PROVIDING ASG SEGMENT LEVEL GUIDANCE

Adams Express Company, which manages about $1.88 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust (SPY) by 12,900 shares to 28,600 shares, valued at $8.38M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) by 9,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 95,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Avalonbay Communities Inc. (NYSE:AVB).

Analysts await The Bcing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 earnings per share, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.31B for 40.71 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Bcing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Personal Capital Advisors holds 0.01% or 3,733 shares in its portfolio. L S Advsr Incorporated reported 847 shares stake. Great Lakes Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation invested in 52,733 shares or 0.42% of the stock. The California-based Sand Hill Advsr Ltd has invested 0.07% in The Bcing Company (NYSE:BA). Carnegie Capital Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 55,853 shares. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al has 0.31% invested in The Bcing Company (NYSE:BA). Nuwave Investment Ltd Liability Corporation, New Jersey-based fund reported 72 shares. Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Limited Liability, a California-based fund reported 79,207 shares. Addison Capital Company owns 1,378 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities accumulated 0.71% or 590 shares. First Dallas Secs has 17,465 shares. Bryn Mawr holds 0.11% or 5,332 shares. Retirement Of Alabama holds 336,420 shares or 0.57% of its portfolio. Cypress Cap Management Limited Liability Co, Delaware-based fund reported 72,195 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) accumulated 3,895 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 18 investors sold FICO shares while 112 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 21.40 million shares or 1.78% less from 21.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 444 were accumulated by Tower Capital Ltd Llc (Trc). 6,514 are owned by Lazard Asset Mgmt Limited Co. Merian Global Invsts (Uk) Ltd reported 423 shares. New York-based M&T Fincl Bank has invested 0% in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). Paloma Prtn Mngmt holds 1,706 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. The Wisconsin-based Schaper Benz And Wise Counsel Incorporated Wi has invested 0.04% in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). Moreover, Northwest Investment Counselors Limited Liability Corp has 0.58% invested in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). Mastrapasqua Asset Inc holds 0.47% or 7,929 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Co accumulated 85,676 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Citigroup stated it has 14,853 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System has 5,109 shares. 26,747 are owned by Great West Life Assurance Com Can. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Co owns 0.01% invested in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) for 4,176 shares. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc invested in 758 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corp holds 0.08% or 14,068 shares.

Rwc Asset Management Llp, which manages about $8.81B and $2.28B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Scotts Miracle Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) by 11,662 shares to 425,790 shares, valued at $41.94 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Copa Holdings Sa (NYSE:CPA) by 8,246 shares in the quarter, for a total of 378,161 shares, and has risen its stake in Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:ABX).