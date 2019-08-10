As Boeing Company (BA) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Harbour Investment Management Trimmed Holding; Portland Gen Elec Co (POR) Holding Lifted by Verition Fund Management Llc

Verition Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Portland Gen Elec Co (POR) by 317.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verition Fund Management Llc bought 33,680 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The hedge fund held 44,300 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.30 million, up from 10,620 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verition Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Portland Gen Elec Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $55.49. About 327,912 shares traded. Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) has risen 21.97% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.97% the S&P500. Some Historical POR News: 27/04/2018 – Portland General Electric 1Q EPS 72c; 22/05/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC – ISSUES REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS SEEKING ADDITIONAL 100 AVERAGE MEGAWATTS OF RENEWABLE POWER GENERATING RE; 26/03/2018 – Portland General Electric Schedules Earnings Release and Conference Call for Friday, April 27; 14/05/2018 – Fuller & Thaler Asset Buys 3.3% Position in Portland General; 19/04/2018 – DJ Portland General Electric Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (POR); 30/04/2018 – PGE to Host Summit Focused on Diversity, Inclusion and Equity on May 23; 27/04/2018 – Portland General Electric Sees 2018 EPS $2.10-EPS $2.25; 25/04/2018 – Portland General Electric Increases Dividend; 22/05/2018 – PGE Seeks 100 Average Megawatts of New Renewable Re; 10/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC CO POR.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $42 FROM $41

Harbour Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Company (BA) by 33.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harbour Investment Management Llc sold 997 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 2,010 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $767,000, down from 3,007 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harbour Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $189.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $337.55. About 2.99 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 09/03/2018 – ENDERS EXPECTS MORE AGGRESSIVE EFFORTS AT WTO BY BOEING THIS YR; 20/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE – JAPAN WANTS NEW STEALTH AIRCRAFT TO USE JAPANESE ENGINES AND RADAR; 25/04/2018 – Triumph Composite Work for Boeing 787 Dreamliner Extended in Long-Term Contract; 10/04/2018 – BOEING SAYS LION AIR’S 737 MAX 10 ORDER WAS PREVIOUSLY LISTED AS UNIDENTIFIED IN ITS ORDER BOOK; 17/05/2018 – DUBAI AEROSPACE ENTERPRISE (DAE) IN TALKS WITH AIRBUS, BOEING OVER AN ORDER FOR 400 JETS – DAE CEO; 13/03/2018 – Boeing Vice President of Commercial Marketing to Speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Industrials Conference on March 20; 11/05/2018 – Iran says Airbus to announce its decision on selling planes to Tehran soon -Fars; 03/04/2018 – Air Lease Orders Eight More Boeing 737 Max 8 Planes; 22/05/2018 – EU expects to strike a blow versus Boeing in a parallel case; 04/04/2018 – Boeing KC-46 Tanker Program Completes Fuel On-load Certification Testing

Verition Fund Management Llc, which manages about $1.22B and $2.57B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allegheny Technologies Inc (NYSE:ATI) by 29,955 shares to 28,080 shares, valued at $718,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cnh Indl N V (NYSE:CNHI) by 32,083 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,917 shares, and cut its stake in Sl Green Rlty Corp (NYSE:SLG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 24 investors sold POR shares while 92 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 80.64 million shares or 0.50% less from 81.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited Liability Co reported 0.14% in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR). Fifth Third Commercial Bank holds 0% or 120 shares. San Francisco Sentry Investment Gru (Ca) invested in 76 shares or 0% of the stock. Opus Inv Mngmt Incorporated owns 57,000 shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma holds 1,143 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt reported 0.38% in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR). The New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR). Moreover, Savings Bank Of Hawaii has 0.04% invested in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) for 9,128 shares. Howland Limited Co holds 0.75% of its portfolio in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) for 178,382 shares. Moreover, Baker Ellis Asset Ltd Com has 0.27% invested in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR). Dean Associates Ltd Co has 1.1% invested in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR). Miller Howard Incorporated Ny has 24,835 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Swiss National Bank & Trust reported 162,600 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 3,725 shares or 0% of the stock. First Manhattan Company holds 180,149 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Goelzer Inv Management has 0.25% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 6,965 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 171,178 shares or 0.58% of all its holdings. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund reported 0.3% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Old Bank & Trust In holds 12,935 shares. Naples Glob Limited Liability Company holds 2.07% or 21,188 shares. Harvest Mgmt accumulated 530 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Accuvest Advsrs has invested 0.19% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Tennessee-based Lbmc Inv Advsrs Llc has invested 0.44% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 222 were accumulated by Jfs Wealth Advsrs Ltd. Whittier Trust Of Nevada reported 57,449 shares. Cheviot Value Management Ltd Company holds 2,152 shares. Strategic Wealth Advsrs Limited stated it has 0.58% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Kornitzer Capital Mgmt Ks invested in 1.59% or 231,876 shares. Ohio-based Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd has invested 0.27% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Accredited Investors accumulated 1,575 shares or 0.12% of the stock.