As Boeing Company (BA) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Chesley Taft & Associates Cut Position by $330,220; As Five9 (FIVN) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Cooper Creek Partners Management Has Decreased by $5.26 Million Its Position

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Company (BA) by 43.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc sold 869 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 1,142 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $435,000, down from 2,011 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc who had been investing in Boeing Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $202.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $3.82 during the last trading session, reaching $360.35. About 2.54 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 11/04/2018 – ENDERS SAYS BOEING SALES TEAM MOST `AGGRESSIVE’ IN 20 YEARS; 25/04/2018 – But Boeing remains under pressure in the U.S. due to trade policy uncertainties; 29/03/2018 – Defense One: EXCLUSIVE from @MarcusReports: Boeing shakes up its defense business – again; 09/05/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS WILL TAKE STEPS TO MAKE SURE 737 LINE STAYS HEALTHY; 21/03/2018 – CTT Systems: CTT Systems receives AMAC Cair VIP Order for one Boeing BBJ 747-8 and one Airbus ACJ320neo; 04/04/2018 – BOEING – GOL LINHAS AEREAS S.A. WILL TAKE DELIVERY OF ITS FIRST NEW 737 MAX 8 STARTING THIS YEAR; 12/04/2018 – Boeing Honors Suppliers for Outstanding Performance; 08/05/2018 – BOEING, LUFTHANSA GROUP COMPLETE ORDER FOR 4 777 AIRPLANES; 10/04/2018 – Malaysia Airlines indicates interest in 20-30 widebody jets from Airbus or Boeing; 01/05/2018 – Boeing to Buy KLX for $4.25 Billion

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc decreased its stake in Five9 Inc (FIVN) by 52.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc sold 101,169 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.80% . The hedge fund held 90,253 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.77 million, down from 191,422 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Five9 Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.41% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $60.8. About 355,995 shares traded. Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) has risen 53.42% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.42% the S&P500. Some Historical FIVN News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Five9 Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FIVN); 02/05/2018 – FIVE9, REPORTS $200M CONV NOTES OFFERING; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Reports First Quarter Revenue Growth of 25% to a Record $58.9 Million; 01/05/2018 – FIVE9 SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 3.0C TO 4.0C, EST. 3.6C; 15/05/2018 – Five9 Spring Release 2018: Practical Al for the Contact Center and Portfolio Wide Enhancements; 15/05/2018 – Alkeon Capital Management Buys New 1.3% Position in Five9; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2018 Loss/Shr 22c-Loss 17c; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Appoints Industry Veteran Rowan Trollope As New CEO; 01/05/2018 – FIVE9 1Q REV. $58.9M, EST. $55.1M; 01/05/2018 – Five9 1Q Rev $58.9M

Analysts await Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-0.04 EPS, down 200.00% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.04 per share. After $0.03 actual EPS reported by Five9, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -233.33% negative EPS growth.

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc, which manages about $166.42 million and $293.36M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Donnelley Rr And Sons by 317,773 shares to 1.01M shares, valued at $4.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dave And Busters (NASDAQ:PLAY) by 76,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 268,784 shares, and has risen its stake in Noodles And Company (NASDAQ:NDLS).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 earnings per share, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.31 billion for 38.66 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.