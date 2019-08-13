As Boeing Company (BA) Market Valuation Declined, Johnson Investment Counsel Cut Holding by $327,660; Anthem (ANTM) Holder Diam Company LTD Has Trimmed Stake by $84.23 Million

Diam Company Ltd decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 69.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diam Company Ltd sold 294,510 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 126,733 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.37M, down from 421,243 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diam Company Ltd who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.86% or $5.33 during the last trading session, reaching $282. About 1.00M shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM SEES FY ADJ EPS $15.30, SAW $15, EST. $15.13; 23/05/2018 – Football Rumors: NFL Owners Pass New Anthem Policy; 07/05/2018 – Comfort Cases Announces Collaboration with Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield to Support Indiana Foster Children by Providing Travel; 23/05/2018 – ABC6: #BREAKING: #NFL implements standing for Anthem policy, players have option of staying in locker room…; 23/05/2018 – NFL Adopts New Anthem Policy to Quell Player Protests; 01/05/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Launches New Medicare Supplement Plans to Make Health Care More Affordable for Wisconsin; 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC DISSOLVES SOLE SHARE STAKE IN W W GRAINGER INC; 25/04/2018 – Inside the Confidential N.F.L. Meeting to Discuss National Anthem Protests; 22/05/2018 – SHAREHOLDERS HAD ACCUSED EXPRESS SCRIPTS OF INFLATING ITS SHARE PRICE BY CONCEALING ITS DETERIORATING RELATIONSHIP WITH ANTHEM, A BIG CUSTOMER; 29/03/2018 – ANTHEM ACQUIRES A RESIDENTIAL SITE IN SOUTHWEST CALGARY

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Company (BA) by 9.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc sold 860 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 8,529 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.25M, down from 9,389 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Boeing Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $187.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $4.61 during the last trading session, reaching $332.94. About 2.68 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 06/04/2018 – Dow Jones Industrial Average Falls 2.7%; Boeing Leads Decline; 10/04/2018 – Indonesia’s Lion Air announces purchase of 50 Boeing 737 MAX 10 jets; 29/05/2018 – BOEING’S HRINAK: TECHNOLOGY WILL CHANGE DEFENSE SECTOR; 06/03/2018 – ANALYSIS-Pressure mounts on Airbus A330 in widebody order battle; 23/03/2018 – RPT-ANALYSIS-Boeing loyalist Ryanair to fly first Airbus with Austria deal; 22/05/2018 – UTX: INTERESTED IN POTENTIAL SOLE-SOURCE ENGINE FOR BOEING NMA; 10/04/2018 – Boeing, Qatar Airways Sign Letter of Intent for Five 777 Freighters; 25/04/2018 – OrlandoBizJournal: Exclusive: 4 cool things about Boeing’s Starliner space capsule (Video); 18/04/2018 – Korean Air to inspect Boeing engines; 06/04/2018 – Boeing: American Airlines Order Valued at More Than $12B at List Prices

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.84 EPS, up 27.03% or $1.03 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.24 billion for 14.57 P/E if the $4.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual EPS reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.31% EPS growth.

Diam Company Ltd, which manages about $18.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Qts Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:QTS) by 18,133 shares to 118,678 shares, valued at $5.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Technipfmc Plc by 190,745 shares in the quarter, for a total of 206,892 shares, and has risen its stake in Americold Rlty Tr.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36 billion for 34.54 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $8.19 billion and $4.68 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Msci Usa Minimum Volatili (USMV) by 139,758 shares to 557,762 shares, valued at $32.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Intermediate (VCIT) by 15,476 shares in the quarter, for a total of 202,584 shares, and has risen its stake in Coca Cola Company (NYSE:KO).