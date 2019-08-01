As Boeing Co/The (BA) Valuation Declined, Birinyi Associates Has Cut Its Holding; King Wealth Management Group Has Trimmed Lockheed Martin (LMT) Holding by $339,000

Birinyi Associates Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co/The (BA) by 22.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birinyi Associates Inc sold 3,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 11,300 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.31 million, down from 14,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $191.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.81% or $6.28 during the last trading session, reaching $341.18. About 5.10M shares traded or 13.41% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-TEXTRON INC TXT.N , KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC KTOS.O , BOEING CO BA.N , LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP LMT.N AND GENERAL ATOMICS COULD SEE DRONE SALES INCREASE AFTER NEW EXPORT POLICY…; 30/03/2018 – Boeing Wins $429.9 Mln U.S. Defense Logistics Agency Contract; 05/03/2018 – BOEING BA.N EXEC SAYS AIRCRAFT MARKET IS “VERY STRONG” RIGHT NOW; 15/03/2018 – Look inside Boeing’s race against SpaceX to launch the next generation of human spaceflight; 09/05/2018 – Flight delay Boeing and Airbus aircraft sales hit by US decision; 12/04/2018 – BOEING: NASA’S SPACE LAUNCH SYSTEM TO ECLIPSE APOLLO PROGRAM; 02/05/2018 – BOEING A COUPLE OF MTHS BEHIND SCHEDULE ON 777X: QATAR AIR CEO; 22/03/2018 – ANALYSIS-Boeing loyalist Ryanair to fly first Airbus with Austria deal; 17/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-NEW INITIATIVE WILL PROVIDE GUIDELINES TO SPEED UP APPROVAL OF U.S. ARMS EXPORTS TO CERTAIN ALLIES; 12/03/2018 – BREAKING: Plane crash at Kathmandu Airport, Nepal. Reports say it belonged to US-Bangla Airlines of Bangladesh & was a Fokker F28 (although online fleet lists state 4 Boeing 737 & 4 Dash 8 are operated). Unconfirmed reports of no survivors. | Pic credits TBA

King Wealth Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 6.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. King Wealth Management Group Llc sold 1,130 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 17,329 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.20M, down from 18,459 at the end of the previous reported quarter. King Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $102.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $3.82 during the last trading session, reaching $362.17. About 964,169 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 11/04/2018 – Jamie Freed: Exclusive: Pentagon stops accepting F-35 jets from Lockheed over repair cost dispute; 22/05/2018 – S&P REVISES LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB+’; 03/04/2018 – Lockheed Wins NASA Contract to Build Low-Noise Supersonic Jet; 07/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Lockheed resumes F-35 jet deliveries to Pentagon – official; 18/04/2018 – Sikorsky Announces its German lndustrialization for the Country’s New Heavy Lift Helicopter Competition; 17/04/2018 – Mission to the Moon: Stratasys Joins Forces with Lockheed Martin and PADT to Engineer Advanced 3D Printed Parts for NASA’s Orio; 05/05/2018 – Atlas 5 rocket launches, sending NASA’s robot to Mars; 17/04/2018 – Mission to the Moon: Stratasys Joins Forces with Lockheed Martin and PADT to Engineer Advanced 3D Printed Parts for NASA’s Orion Mission; 18/04/2018 – Lockheed Digs In on $119 Million in Fixes for $406 Billion F-35; 24/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP – UPDATES 2018 OUTLOOK FOR SALES, BUSINESS SEGMENT OPERATING PROFIT AND EARNINGS PER SHARE

Since February 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 sales for $4.07 million activity. GORDON ILENE S bought $229,533 worth of stock. Another trade for 6,647 shares valued at $2.00M was sold by Ambrose Richard F.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold LMT shares while 369 reduced holdings. 136 funds opened positions while 384 raised stakes. 214.10 million shares or 9.20% less from 235.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability has 45,757 shares. Stillwater Capital Advisors Ltd Liability Company owns 29,221 shares. Azimuth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.07% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). 1,214 were reported by Diversified Tru Com. Lpl Financial Lc, a California-based fund reported 224,687 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Ltd Liability Company reported 0.15% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Etrade Management Limited Com invested in 18,078 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Riverhead Cap Mgmt invested 0.09% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Brown Advisory Inc reported 28,483 shares. Mercer Capital Advisers Incorporated stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Steinberg Asset Management reported 0.7% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Limited stated it has 0.49% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Perkins Coie Trust reported 744 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Beese Fulmer Invest Mngmt Inc stated it has 772 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Sunbelt has invested 0.34% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT).

King Wealth Management Group Llc, which manages about $1.58B and $319.60M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr Sm Ijr (IJR) by 10,813 shares to 247,950 shares, valued at $19.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 7,967 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,690 shares, and has risen its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Analysts await Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $4.98 EPS, down 3.11% or $0.16 from last year’s $5.14 per share. LMT’s profit will be $1.41B for 18.18 P/E if the $4.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.00 actual EPS reported by Lockheed Martin Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.40% negative EPS growth.

Birinyi Associates Inc, which manages about $250.74M and $233.57M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 18,450 shares to 29,250 shares, valued at $2.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 8,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKA).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36 billion for 35.39 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.