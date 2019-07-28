As Boeing Co/The (BA) Stock Value Declined, Nikko Asset Management Americas Has Raised Stake; Armstrong Shaw Associates Holding in Halliburton Co. (HAL) Has Boosted as Share Value Declined

Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc increased its stake in Halliburton Co. (HAL) by 82.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc bought 44,757 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.50% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 99,106 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.90 million, up from 54,349 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc who had been investing in Halliburton Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $23.03. About 6.55M shares traded. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 51.26% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.69% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 02/05/2018 – MEAG Munich Adds Duke Realty, Exits Halliburton: 13F; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON 1Q EPS CONT OPS 5C; 27/03/2018 – HALLIBURTON: OILFIELD LABOR MARKET REMAINS TIGHT; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q Operating Income Was $354 Million; 08/03/2018 PREMIER OIL: HALLIBURTON, DIAMOND DRILLING SIGNED SERVICE DEALS; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton Writes Off Remaining $312 Million Invested in Venezuela; 08/03/2018 – Falklands Oil Project Nears Go-Ahead With Halliburton On Board; 30/04/2018 – Halliburton Presenting at Conference May 14; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON SEES FRACK MARKET STAYING UNDERSUPPLIED IN 2018; 29/03/2018 – MFS Research Fund Adds TD Ameritrade, Exits Halliburton

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc increased its stake in Boeing Co/The (BA) by 304.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc bought 809 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1,075 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $410,000, up from 266 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $194.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $3.09 during the last trading session, reaching $345. About 4.44 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 04/04/2018 – APPLE, BOEING MAY GET HURT BY ACCIDENT IN TRADE WAR: XINHUA; 09/05/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS WILL CONTINUE TO FOLLOW U.S. GOVT LEAD ON IRAN; 10/04/2018 – BOEING REPORTS 1Q 737 DELIVERIES 132, UP VERSUS 113 IN 1Q07; 12/04/2018 – BOEING CEO SEES BURGEONING COMMERCIAL INVESTMENT IN SPACE; 09/05/2018 – Flight delay Boeing and Airbus aircraft sales hit by US decision; 15/05/2018 – France says will respect WTO decision on Airbus aid; 11/03/2018 – The Chinese yuan is growing in purchasing power, making Apple, Boeing and Delta more enticing to Chinese buyers. But if U.S. regulators raise more red flags about such transactions, it could start to stir some serious threats to capitalism; 23/03/2018 – Dominic Gates: Bloomberg scoop: Airbus says it’s bowed out of the American Airlines sales campaign. A huge win for the @Boeing; 08/05/2018 – Boeing 2018 Aircraft Orders, by Airline, Through April 30; 10/04/2018 – Boeing Debuts New Analytics, MRO Capabilities at MRO Americas

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold HAL shares while 231 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 653.08 million shares or 4.23% less from 681.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tci Wealth reported 0.01% stake. Arcadia Investment Mi stated it has 60,463 shares or 0.51% of all its holdings. Cobblestone Advsrs Llc New York owns 7,860 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Moreover, Essex Svcs has 0.07% invested in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). First Natl Tru Com reported 0.02% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 0.11% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Utah Retirement Sys has invested 0.1% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Natl Registered Advisor owns 11,017 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Farmers Bankshares reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Baystate Wealth Mngmt Lc owns 40 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Capital Fund Mngmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) for 46,892 shares. Piedmont Invest Advsr holds 0.09% or 77,569 shares in its portfolio. Gradient Invs Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Armstrong Shaw Assocs Inc Ct holds 2.78% or 99,106 shares. Howland Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Co invested in 13,030 shares or 0.03% of the stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Point72 Asset Mgmt LP accumulated 100,553 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Hikari Power Limited reported 2.31% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Gould Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation Ca has 0.48% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 3,333 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Copeland Capital Ltd Liability has invested 0.3% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Retail Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 1.15 million shares or 0.38% of the stock. New York-based Spirit Of America Mngmt Ny has invested 0.26% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability owns 47,002 shares. Triangle Secs Wealth Mngmt accumulated 0.65% or 3,263 shares. Capital Inv Counsel owns 0.29% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 2,060 shares. Argent Capital Mngmt Lc, a Missouri-based fund reported 48,665 shares. Lesa Sroufe & Communication has 1,262 shares. Moreover, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has 0.05% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 6,122 shares. Moreover, Tru Department Mb Savings Bank N A has 0.29% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Management reported 0.24% stake. Los Angeles Cap & Equity Rech holds 0.64% or 303,067 shares.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc, which manages about $3.82 billion and $3.79B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in B2gold Corp (NYSEMKT:BTG) by 229,256 shares to 2.51 million shares, valued at $7.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Teradyne Inc (NYSE:TER) by 31,746 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 448,449 shares, and cut its stake in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ).

