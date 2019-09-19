As Boeing Co/The (BA) Stock Price Declined, Advent Capital Management Lowered Stake; As Alliancebernstein Holding LP (AB) Valuation Rose, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Has Cut by $341,098 Its Holding

Advent Capital Management decreased its stake in Boeing Co/The (BA) by 78.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advent Capital Management sold 51,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 14,000 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.10 million, down from 65,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advent Capital Management who had been investing in Boeing Co/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $216.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $384.44. About 2.89 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 20/04/2018 – European agency orders expanded Boeing 737 engine checks after accidents; 30/03/2018 – BOEING BA.N -INVESTMENT VALUE TO REACH $450 MLN IN FACILITIES AND EQUIPMENT INSIDE KINGDOM; 08/05/2018 – MNUCHIN SAYSBOEING, AIRBUS LICENSES TO SELL AIRCRAFT, COMPONENTS TO IRAN WILL BE REVOKED; 01/05/2018 – BOEING: DEAL TO SEE ANNUAL COST SAVINGS OF ABOUT $70M BY 2021; 27/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines orders 40 Boeing 737 MAX jets worth $4.68 bln; 17/04/2018 – BOEING SAYS AWARE OF INCIDENT WITH SOUTHWESTAIR FLIGHT 1380; 10/04/2018 – Boeing, Lion Air Group: Deal Is Largest Incremental Order to Date of the MAX 10 Varian; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Series All Sector Adds Boeing, Exits ServiceNow; 17/04/2018 – Cramer and Moreno search the charts of Boeing, Northrup Grumman and Raytheon for positive signs; 13/03/2018 – Brazil Said to See Boeing-Embraer Deal Hurt by U.S. Steel Tariff

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Alliancebernstein Holding Lp (AB) by 19.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc sold 11,762 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.13% . The institutional investor held 47,125 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.40 million, down from 58,887 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc who had been investing in Alliancebernstein Holding Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $29.45. About 84,309 shares traded. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) has declined 0.92% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AB News: 10/05/2018 – Jazz Pharma Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Jun 1; 16/05/2018 – TE Connectivity at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 29/05/2018 – Mastercard Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Citigroup Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 30/05/2018 – Tupperware Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – Zebra Tech Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 14/05/2018 – Alliancebernstein Buys New 2.1% Position in Nomad Foods; 30/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Bank of America at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 29/05/2018 – Citigroup Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 EPS, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.31 billion for 41.25 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

Advent Capital Management, which manages about $5.17 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide Hldg (Prn) by 27.55M shares to 49.97M shares, valued at $51.44M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Qts Realty Trust Inc by 9,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 167,865 shares, and has risen its stake in Spirit Realty Capital In (Prn).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Merchants reported 2,304 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Mcdaniel Terry And accumulated 1,043 shares. Cap Guardian Communications stated it has 202,912 shares or 0.99% of all its holdings. Kcm Investment Advisors Limited Liability Com owns 48,271 shares or 1.05% of their US portfolio. Sunbelt Secs Inc holds 3,394 shares or 0.54% of its portfolio. Baker Ellis Asset Mgmt Limited Liability stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Liability Com holds 49,576 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Smith Asset Management Grp Incorporated Limited Partnership owns 0.85% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 69,643 shares. Clark Capital Mngmt Group Inc reported 0.1% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Inv Mngmt Of Virginia Ltd Liability Co has 3,204 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Smith Chas P And Associate Pa Cpas holds 0.05% or 1,226 shares in its portfolio. Ashmore Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 4.38% or 184,328 shares. Vigilant Cap Mngmt Limited Co holds 0.07% or 1,449 shares. Washington Tru State Bank stated it has 1.31% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Adage Cap Prtnrs Grp Lc invested in 0.58% or 635,179 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 15 investors sold AB shares while 36 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 15.21 million shares or 6.07% more from 14.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership invested 0% in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB). Miller Howard Invs Ny reported 227,640 shares stake. Oakworth accumulated 1,500 shares. Advisory Ser Net Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1,441 shares stake. Philadelphia Financial Of San Francisco Limited holds 125,306 shares. Aviance Capital Partners Lc invested 0.28% of its portfolio in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB). Synovus Fincl reported 0% in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB). Lpl Financial accumulated 68,688 shares. Whittier Trust Of Nevada Inc accumulated 0% or 165 shares. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag invested 0% in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB). Moreover, Gsa Cap Ptnrs Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.07% invested in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) for 21,295 shares. Cambridge Inv Research Advisors Incorporated holds 57,933 shares. Beach Counsel Pa reported 0.07% in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB). Envestnet Asset Management Inc holds 7,539 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) or 40,486 shares.

