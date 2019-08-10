As Boeing Co/The (BA) Stock Declined, Roanoke Asset Management Has Lowered Position by $605,790; Verisign (VRSN) Market Value Rose While Argyle Capital Management Has Decreased Its Stake by $859,750

Argyle Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Verisign Inc (VRSN) by 18.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argyle Capital Management Inc sold 4,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.56% . The institutional investor held 20,575 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.74M, down from 25,325 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Verisign Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.66% or $3.5 during the last trading session, reaching $207.82. About 663,924 shares traded or 10.94% up from the average. VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) has risen 45.15% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.15% the S&P500.

Roanoke Asset Management Corp decreased its stake in Boeing Co/The (BA) by 5.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roanoke Asset Management Corp sold 1,590 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The hedge fund held 27,236 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.39M, down from 28,826 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Boeing Co/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $189.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $337.55. About 2.99M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 23/05/2018 – BOEING: ETIHAD AIRWAYS TO OPTIMIZE OPS WITH CREW MANAGEMENT SOL; 02/05/2018 – BOEING HAS TIME TO MAKE UP GND FOR 1ST FLIGHT TARGET: QATAR AIR; 16/03/2018 – INTERVIEW-Boeing moves to keep 777X on track after engine snag; 06/03/2018 – BOEING, HAWAIIAN AIRLINES REPORT BUY OF 10 787 DREAMLINERS; 01/05/2018 – KLX: Upon Closing of the Transaction, ASG Will Become Part of the Boeing Global Services’ Business; 23/04/2018 – BOEING – ANNOUNCED INVESTMENT IN MORF3D, A CO SPECIALIZING IN METAL-BASED ADDITIVE ENGINEERING & MANUFACTURING; 25/04/2018 – Boeing 1Q Defense, Space & Security Revenue $5.76 Billio; 16/04/2018 – Boeing 787’s Range Capped by FAA Following Latest Rolls Glitch; 01/05/2018 – Deal Positions Boeing to Compete and Win in $2.6 Trillion, 10-Year Services Market; 28/05/2018 – Mahindra and Boeing team up to make F/A-18 fighters in India

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $8.18 million activity. The insider COLBERT THEODORE III sold 2,137 shares worth $873,712. LUTTIG J MICHAEL sold $3.49 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Tuesday, February 12.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pioneer Tru Bank & Trust N A Or holds 0.13% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 800 shares. Archford Cap Strategies Limited Liability Co stated it has 8,952 shares or 1.26% of all its holdings. Chilton Cap Mngmt Limited Com owns 1,450 shares. Spirit Of America Mgmt holds 4,605 shares. Guardian Life Insurance Of America invested 0.07% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Northern stated it has 0.57% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Strs Ohio invested 0.93% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv holds 0% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 2,367 shares. St Johns Inv Mgmt Lc owns 50 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Professional Advisory Ser stated it has 0.28% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Aspiriant Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.04% or 1,368 shares. Carret Asset Management Llc has 8,839 shares for 0.55% of their portfolio. Senator Invest Ltd Partnership owns 4.73% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 550,000 shares. Chevy Chase Tru stated it has 0.69% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Martin And Tn has invested 0.61% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36 billion for 35.02 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

