As Boeing Co/The (BA) Stock Declined, Neuberger Berman Group Raised Its Stake; As Hain Celestial Group (HAIN) Stock Rose, Engaged Capital Has Raised Its Holding by $117.30 Million

Neuberger Berman Group Llc increased its stake in Boeing Co/The (BA) by 7.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neuberger Berman Group Llc bought 121,989 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.72 million shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $655.05 million, up from 1.60 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neuberger Berman Group Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $200.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $355.86. About 2.60 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 13/03/2018 – Brazil Said to See Boeing-Embraer Deal Hurt by U.S. Steel Tariff; 17/05/2018 – BOEING OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 18/05/2018 – Anurag Kotoky: Breaking: @jetairways is closing in on a new order for Boeing 737 Max single-aisle jets, taking its commitments; 12/04/2018 – BOEING: NASA NEEDS TO LEAD MARS, DEEP-SPACE EXPLORATION; 14/03/2018 – Boeing dropped more than 2 percent, contributing the most to the Dow’s decline; 26/03/2018 – AWS and Boeing Executives to Keynote Alfresco Day New York 2018; 05/03/2018 – BOEING TRYING TO SELL 777 FREIGHTERS TO FILL 2019 OPENINGS; 25/04/2018 – BOEING, GERMAN AEROSPACE COMPANIES PARTNER FOR BUSINESS OPPORTUNITIES ON THE H-47 CHINOOK, A CONTENDER IN STH HEAVY-LIFT HELICOPTER COMPETITION; 21/03/2018 – Boeing: Added Capacity of MAX 9 Will Launch New Intl Routes; 08/05/2018 – Boeing, Lufthansa Group Complete Order for Four 777 Airplanes

Engaged Capital Llc increased its stake in Hain Celestial Group Inc (HAIN) by 43.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Engaged Capital Llc bought 5.10M shares as the company’s stock rose 37.61% with the market. The hedge fund held 16.86 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $389.83M, up from 11.76 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Engaged Capital Llc who had been investing in Hain Celestial Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.33B market cap company. The stock increased 2.19% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $22.37. About 513,947 shares traded. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) has declined 9.63% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.06% the S&P500. Some Historical HAIN News: 26/03/2018 – Hain Celestial Short-Interest Ratio Rises 67% to 10 Days; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial at BMO Farm to Market Conference May 16; 04/05/2018 – Utz auction advances, draws Campbell look; 08/05/2018 – HAIN SEES YR ADJ. EPS $1.11-$1.18, MAY NOT COMPARE TO EST; 24/04/2018 – Alba Botanica® Do Good, Do Beautiful Grant Program Announces Winners; 01/05/2018 – Hain Celestial’s Founder Weighs Sale; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial 3Q Adj EPS 37c; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial Sees FY18 Adjusted EBITDA $250M-$360M; 08/03/2018 Hain Celestial Features 75 Exciting New Products at Expo West 2018; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL – SEES 2018 ADJ EPS $1.11 TO $1.18

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Howe & Rusling Incorporated has 0.17% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 2,632 shares. Burns J W & Com holds 0.81% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 8,672 shares. Rampart Invest Mngmt Com Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.57% or 13,088 shares. Two Sigma Securities accumulated 854 shares. Tower Cap Ltd Liability (Trc) stated it has 6,420 shares. Savant Capital Ltd Liability Co holds 8,149 shares. Arrowgrass Cap Ptnrs (Us) Lp stated it has 61,000 shares. Main Street Research Limited Liability Com reported 720 shares. Minnesota-based Next Century Growth Invsts Limited Liability has invested 0.51% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Allen Invest Management Ltd Co has invested 0.03% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.58% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Baystate Wealth Management Ltd owns 705 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Blair William & Com Il owns 276,534 shares for 0.64% of their portfolio. 1,240 are held by Excalibur Mgmt. Blackrock owns 0.58% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 33.82M shares.

Neuberger Berman Group Llc, which manages about $81.61 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) by 87,505 shares to 152,908 shares, valued at $12.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Netapp Inc (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 8,468 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,772 shares, and cut its stake in Outfront Media Inc.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 sales for $51.18 million activity. 2,137 shares were sold by COLBERT THEODORE III, worth $873,712 on Monday, February 11. Smith Gregory D had sold 19,500 shares worth $7.83M. The insider LUTTIG J MICHAEL sold 8,500 shares worth $3.49 million. Another trade for 2,916 shares valued at $1.20 million was sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B. KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN sold $10.50 million worth of stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 42 investors sold HAIN shares while 69 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 102.93 million shares or 6.93% more from 96.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Black Creek Mgmt stated it has 7.26 million shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 3,505 shares. Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Llc holds 0.55% of its portfolio in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) for 1.52M shares. Greenwood Capital Limited Liability Corp reported 0.06% stake. Olstein Management LP reported 92,000 shares stake. 13D Management Limited Co holds 3.45% of its portfolio in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) for 489,832 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The has invested 0.04% in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Jane Street Group stated it has 60,767 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky reported 0% stake. Ent Finance, Missouri-based fund reported 81 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp invested in 2.26M shares or 0.02% of the stock. Pacifica Invests Llc has invested 0.54% in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Tcw Gru Incorporated has 0.01% invested in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) for 61,707 shares. Ls Investment Ltd stated it has 0.01% in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Savings Bank Of New York Mellon holds 1.87M shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

