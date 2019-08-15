As Boeing Co/The (BA) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Birinyi Associates Has Cut Its Position; Loews Has Trimmed Its Microsoft (MSFT) Stake by $585,000 as Stock Rose

Birinyi Associates Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co/The (BA) by 22.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birinyi Associates Inc sold 3,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 11,300 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.31 million, down from 14,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $184.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.37% or $7.59 during the last trading session, reaching $328.01. About 4.43M shares traded or 1.60% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 23/04/2018 – ALOT TO RETROFIT BOEING 737NG WITH TOUGHWRITER DATA PRINTER; 22/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS BAA3 SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS SENIOR UNSECURED DEBT; OUTLOOK IS STABLE; 08/05/2018 – United Airlines in talks to buy wide-body jets; 22/03/2018 – BOEING SAYS DEADLINE FOR ITC APPEAL WAS THURSDAY; 26/03/2018 – AWS and Boeing Executives to Keynote Alfresco Day New York 2018; 16/03/2018 – UTX’S GITLIN: `EXCITED TO ENGAGE’ W/BOEING ON ‘797’; 26/03/2018 – Boeing HorizonX Invests in Australia-based Nanosatellite Commun Startup Myriota; 20/03/2018 – Seattle Bus Jrn: Amazon pressures Boeing in Airbus freighter talks (Video); 12/04/2018 – EMBRAER SA U.S.-LISTED SHARES TURN NEGATIVE AFTER SOURCES SAY NEW PROPOSAL FOR BOEING-EMBRAER TIE-UP WAS SUBMITTED TO BRAZIL GOVT ON TUESDAY; 22/03/2018 – BOEING: DIDN’T FILE APPEAL IN BOMBARDIER CASE AT U.S. ITC

Loews Corp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loews Corp sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 120,200 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.18M, down from 125,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loews Corp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $133.68. About 25.67M shares traded or 5.01% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 03/05/2018 – Microsoft Gets an Unexpected Boost From Malware Fears; 20/03/2018 – Cavium Collaborates with Microsoft to Demonstrate ThunderX2 Platform Compliant with Microsoft’s Project Olympus Specifications; 17/04/2018 – MSFT, NFLX, GOOG: Exclusive – longtime AWS customer Netflix has begun using Google Cloud AI and compute services (previously just used Google storage). Latest sign of multi-cloud gaining steam -; 24/05/2018 – The Microsoft CEO was quick to cover topics like data privacy and cyberattacks in his speech; 22/05/2018 – Informatica Announces iPaaS for Microsoft Azure; 08/05/2018 – Alliance Data To Participate At The 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media And Communications Conference; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q More Personal Computing Revenue $9.92B; 16/04/2018 – DebtX To Sell $100 Million Portfolio In Ukraine; 10/04/2018 – Chrome River Launches New Service for Global Expense Management Best Practices; 27/03/2018 – MICROSOFT BLOG: DATA ACCESS ISSUE IN AZURE, OMS PORTAL RESOLVED

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Birinyi Associates Inc, which manages about $250.74 million and $233.57M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Procter & Gamble Co/The (NYSE:PG) by 7,500 shares to 12,709 shares, valued at $1.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust (SPY) by 17,950 shares in the quarter, for a total of 119,230 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36 billion for 34.03 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Loews Corp, which manages about $11.86 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dowdupont Inc by 26,145 shares to 416,130 shares, valued at $22.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 65,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 170,193 shares, and has risen its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:ABX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.