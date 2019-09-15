As Boeing Co/The (BA) Share Price Declined, Holder Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company Cut Its Stake; As At&T (T) Market Value Rose, Financial Architects Has Increased Stake by $1.44 Million

Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 1298.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Architects Inc bought 43,756 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 47,126 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.58M, up from 3,370 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Architects Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $277.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $37.91. About 32.59 million shares traded or 4.97% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 13/03/2018 – St Thomas Source: CFVI Awards AT&T STEM Grants to V.I. Educators; 11/05/2018 – AT&T made ‘mistake’ hiring Cohen; 16/03/2018 – Brian Stelter: DOJ v AT&T trial has a new start date — Wednesday the 21st — details in @ReliableSources:; 20/03/2018 – OPENING STATEMENTS IN THE TRIAL TO DECIDE IF AT&T MAY BUY TIME WARNER WERE DELAYED UNTIL THURSDAY BECAUSE OF BAD WEATHER IN WASHINGTON; 16/04/2018 – Randall Stephenson’s legacy at AT&T depends on winning Time Warner trial; 19/03/2018 – Will an AT&T-Time Warner Merger Diminish Competition? (Video); 09/05/2018 – AT&T paying Trump’s lawyer gobs of cash is a PR nightmare that raises big questions; 09/03/2018 – GROUP URGED FEDERAL JUDGE OVERSEEING CHALLENGE TO AT&T’S PROPOSED DEAL OF TIME WARNER TO ENSURE COS CAN EXAMINE IF WHITE HOUSE INTERFERED – COURT FILING; 20/04/2018 – Union-Tribune: AT&T and Verizon are under federal investigation for potential collusion; 13/03/2018 – JUDGE DENIES BID BY EX-DOJ OFFICIALS TO INTERVENE IN AT&T CASE

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company decreased its stake in Boeing Co/The (BA) by 43.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company sold 9,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 12,360 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.50M, down from 21,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company who had been investing in Boeing Co/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $213.70B market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $4.13 during the last trading session, reaching $379.76. About 3.37 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 25/03/2018 – Singapore Airlines Has 68 Additional Boeing Widebody Jets on Order, Including 48 Additional 787-10s and 20 of the New 777-9s; 28/05/2018 – Mahindra and Boeing team up to make F/A-18 fighters in India; 26/03/2018 – Boeing HorizonX Ventures invests outside the U.S. for the first time, contributing to the most recent funding round of Australian start-up Myriota; 25/04/2018 – But Boeing remains under pressure in the U.S. due to trade policy uncertainties; 12/04/2018 – LMI Aerospace Receives 2017 Boeing Excellence In Advocacy Award; 04/04/2018 – JET AIRWAYS (INDIA) – JET AIRWAYS SIGNS UP ADDITIONAL 75 BOEING 737 MAX AIRCRAFT TAKING THE TOTAL ORDER TO 150 AIRCRAFT; 25/04/2018 – Boeing’s 767 Finds New Life as a Freighter With $13 Billion Haul; 01/05/2018 – Deal Positions Boeing to Compete and Win in $2.6 Trillion, 10-Year Services Market; 25/04/2018 – BOEING – FULL YEAR CASH FLOW GUIDANCE IS INCREASED TO BETWEEN $15.0 AND $15.5 BLN, DRIVEN BY IMPROVED PERFORMANCE; 16/03/2018 – There’s another space race in the works… this time it’s SpaceX vs. Boeing

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Heartland Consultants holds 0.76% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 8,743 shares. Captrust accumulated 28,619 shares or 0.39% of the stock. Rnc Capital Management Limited Liability stated it has 13,997 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. Canyon Advsrs Ltd Com holds 302,572 shares or 2.24% of its portfolio. Beech Hill Advsr Inc holds 3.09% or 16,147 shares. Davis R M owns 0.35% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 26,690 shares. Howe And Rusling reported 2,592 shares. Foster & Motley Incorporated invested in 1,462 shares. Forbes J M Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.19% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). New York-based Alesco Advisors Limited Liability Co has invested 0.03% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 18,649 shares. Barclays Pcl holds 0.31% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 1.39M shares. Hudson Bay Cap Management LP holds 17,696 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Evanson Asset Limited Com holds 3,033 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Lpl Financial Lc has invested 0.35% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company, which manages about $2.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core Msci Eafe Etf (IEFA) by 15,000 shares to 1.04 million shares, valued at $63.55 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 171,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 552,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 EPS, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.31B for 40.75 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “5 Top Stock Trades for Monday: ROKU, ACB, VMW, CRM, BA – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “China Starts Attack On Boeing And Airbus – Seeking Alpha” published on September 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Overpaying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” on May 21, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “No significant impacts to 777X program – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “The Price Boeing Is Paying – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Financial Architects Inc, which manages about $535.98M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 13,981 shares to 169 shares, valued at $45,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (Call) (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,060 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 200 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:FB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 52 investors sold T shares while 539 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 665 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 0.11% more from 3.52 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 1.41 million shares or 0.73% of their US portfolio. Maple Capital owns 0.27% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 36,151 shares. Signature Est Advsrs Ltd Co has 5,549 shares. Huntington Bancshares invested in 0% or 1 shares. Towercrest Mgmt invested in 0.28% or 29,133 shares. Holt Advsr Ltd Co Dba Holt Prns Ltd Partnership invested in 0.17% or 18,479 shares. Whitnell Company accumulated 15,798 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Dakota Wealth has invested 0.17% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Cadence Management reported 86,290 shares. Compton Cap Mngmt Ri holds 1.47% or 103,664 shares. Brave Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.46% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 24,373 shares. Moreover, Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Incorporated Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.28% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability holds 2.97M shares. Prentiss Smith reported 23,453 shares. Prudential Finance owns 16.90 million shares.

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “5 Stable Dividend Stocks to Buy as Fixed Income Vanishes – Yahoo Finance” on September 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AT&T: The Time To Pull The Trigger Is Now – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AT&T, American Tower sign new long-term deal – Seeking Alpha” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AT&T: Why A Buyback Makes No Sense – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AT&T shoots higher on activist action – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 09, 2019.