As Boeing Co/The (BA) Market Value Declined, Roanoke Asset Management Trimmed Position by $605,790; Hollencrest Securities Has Decreased Stake in Netflix (NFLX) by $350,660 as Stock Value Declined

Roanoke Asset Management Corp decreased its stake in Boeing Co/The (BA) by 5.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roanoke Asset Management Corp analyzed 1,590 shares as the company's stock declined 9.45% . The hedge fund held 27,236 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.39 million, down from 28,826 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Boeing Co/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $187.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $4.53 during the last trading session, reaching $333.86. About 1.83 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500.

Hollencrest Securities Llc decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 43.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollencrest Securities Llc analyzed 985 shares as the company's stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 1,266 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $451,000, down from 2,251 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollencrest Securities Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $136.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.29% or $10 during the last trading session, reaching $314.29. About 3.54M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 selling transactions for $9.92 million activity. LUTTIG J MICHAEL had sold 8,500 shares worth $3.49M on Tuesday, February 12. $1.20 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B. Another trade for 12,637 shares valued at $5.03M was made by McAllister Kevin G on Friday, February 8. $7.83M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares were sold by Smith Gregory D.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36B for 34.63 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Livetradingnews.com which released: “The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) 737 Max project flawed – Live Trading News” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On The Boeing Company (BA) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Analyst Likes Southwest Airlines Earnings Print – Benzinga” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Budget Deal, Earnings Strength From Lockheed, CocaCola, United Technologies Lift Spirits – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Boeing’s $5B Charge Confirms My ‘End-Game’ Call; Buy – Chewy, CrowdStrike, Texas Instruments – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Hollencrest Securities Llc, which manages about $1.14B and $762.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 6,403 shares to 16,007 shares, valued at $763,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pacwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,842 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Core Us Aggregate Bond (AGG).

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, up 17.98% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.89 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $454.73 million for 74.83 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 75.00% EPS growth.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $2.86 million activity.