As Boeing Co/The (BA) Market Valuation Declined, Roanoke Asset Management Has Trimmed Stake; As Albemarle (ALB) Market Valuation Declined, Grandfield & Dodd Has Upped Position

Grandfield & Dodd Llc increased its stake in Albemarle Corp (ALB) by 5.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grandfield & Dodd Llc bought 5,853 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.87% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 114,583 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.39M, up from 108,730 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grandfield & Dodd Llc who had been investing in Albemarle Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $70.63. About 318,400 shares traded. Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) has declined 29.89% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.32% the S&P500. Some Historical ALB News: 09/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE SEES FY ADJ EPS $5.10 TO $5.40, EST. $5.16; 19/04/2018 – ALBEMARLE CORP – DOES NOT EXPECT FORCE MAJEURE TO AFFECT PREVIOUSLY COMMUNICATED FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE FOR COMPANY; 07/05/2018 – East Coast Wings + Grill Signs Deal for new Restaurant in Albemarle, N.C; 14/05/2018 – Carmignac Gestion Buys New 1.1% Position in Albemarle; 27/03/2018 – China Wants in on the Clean, Copious, and Chilean Energy Boom; 10/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE CONTINUES TO SEE OVERALL 2018 LITHIUM PRICING RISING OVER 2017 BY HIGH SINGLE DIGITS ON PERCENTAGE BASIS – PRESIDENT JOHN MITCHELL; 07/04/2018 – China’s Tianqi alleged errors in Chile effort to block SQM stake – papers; 09/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.30, EST. $1.21; 20/03/2018 – New Super Fast Charging Lithium Battery Unveiled Upping the Stakes for Li-on Market; 09/03/2018 – Albemarle: Increase Will Be Enabled by Technology to Extract More Lithium Without Need for Additional Brine Pumping

Roanoke Asset Management Corp decreased its stake in Boeing Co/The (BA) by 5.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roanoke Asset Management Corp sold 1,590 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 27,236 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.39 million, down from 28,826 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Boeing Co/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $202.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.91% or $6.74 during the last trading session, reaching $359.04. About 2.33 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 04/04/2018 – Boeing: India’s Jet Airways Orders 75 737 MAX Airplanes; 10/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Embraer breakup complications are delaying its deal with Boeing; 04/04/2018 – Boeing KC-46 Tanker Program Completes Fuel On-load Certification Testing; 12/03/2018 – Boeing, Caterpillar and United Technologies fell at least 2 percent; 17/05/2018 – China’s AT&M seals takeover of German aerospace supplier Cotesa – Handelsblatt; 12/04/2018 – Boeing lost a case that alleged the planes were sold below cost to Delta; 02/05/2018 – BA: LONG-TERM GOVT. FUNDING STABILITY CHALLENGE FOR SLS ROCKET; 25/04/2018 – OrlandoBizJournal: Exclusive: 4 cool things about Boeing’s Starliner space capsule (Video); 17/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS BOEING & BOEING CAPITAL AT ‘A’/’F1’; 03/04/2018 – INDIA’S JET AIRWAYS JET.NS SAYS HAS ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH BOEING BA.N FOR PURCHASE OF 75 BOEING 737 MAX AIRCRAFT

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.81 EPS, down 45.65% or $1.52 from last year’s $3.33 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.02 billion for 49.59 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.16 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.72% negative EPS growth.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 11 insider sales for $51.18 million activity. Shares for $873,712 were sold by COLBERT THEODORE III on Monday, February 11. LUTTIG J MICHAEL sold 8,500 shares worth $3.49M. $5.03M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by McAllister Kevin G on Friday, February 8. $10.50 million worth of stock was sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN on Monday, February 4. CAPOZZI HEIDI B also sold $1.20M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares.

