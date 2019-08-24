As Boeing Co/The (BA) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Birinyi Associates Cut by $1.24 Million Its Stake; Gsa Capital Partners Llp Raised World Fuel Svcs (INT) Stake by $351,316

Birinyi Associates Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co/The (BA) by 22.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birinyi Associates Inc sold 3,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 11,300 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.31M, down from 14,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $200.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $356.01. About 11.34M shares traded or 156.85% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 13/04/2018 – Boeing studying impact of ‘anti-American’ legislation in Russia; 25/04/2018 – BOEING BOOKED FINAL C-17 CARGO JET SALE TO INDIA IN 1Q; 25/04/2018 – BOEING SEEING GROWING MILITARY, FREIGHT DEMAND FOR 767; 08/03/2018 – Lockheed: Boeing Could Finally Find Role In F-35 Program; 22/03/2018 – Boeing Says It Didn’t File Appeal in Bombardier Case at U.S. ITC; 11/04/2018 – Boeing HorizonX Invests in Reaction Engines, a UK Hypersonic Propulsion Company; 14/03/2018 – Boeing Crowdsources Employee Ideas for $100 Million Tax Reform Investment; 03/05/2018 – Rolls-Royce CEO says will soon provide update on commercial marine unit review; 15/04/2018 – The National UAE: Boeing hits turbulence as Rolls-Royce engine woes accelerate; 05/05/2018 – ATLAS 5 ROCKET LAUNCH OF MARS INSIGHT MISSION MARKS FIRST LIFTOFF OF INTERPLANETARY SPACECRAFT FROM U.S. WEST COAST

Gsa Capital Partners Llp increased its stake in World Fuel Svcs Corp (INT) by 104.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gsa Capital Partners Llp bought 12,547 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.63% . The hedge fund held 24,609 shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $711,000, up from 12,062 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gsa Capital Partners Llp who had been investing in World Fuel Svcs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.34% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $38.32. About 558,775 shares traded or 2.80% up from the average. World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT) has risen 42.27% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.27% the S&P500. Some Historical INT News: 26/04/2018 – WORLD FUEL SERVICES CORP – TOTAL OF 4.9 BLN GALLONS OF FUEL SOLD IN QTR; 26/04/2018 – WORLD FUEL SERVICES CORP – QTRLY REV $9181.3 MLN VS $8194.3 MLN; 26/04/2018 – World Fuel Services 1Q Net $31.2M; 26/04/2018 – World Fuel Services 1Q Rev $9.18B; 16/04/2018 – World Fuel May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 18th Straight Gain; 27/04/2018 – World Fuel Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – World Fuel Services Corporation Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 26/04/2018 – World Fuel Services 1Q EPS 46c; 19/03/2018 – Gibson Energy Announces Sale of U.S. Energy Services Businesses for $125 Million; 26/04/2018 – WORLD FUEL 1Q ADJ EPS 52C, EST. 52C

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.31, from 1.63 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 20 investors sold INT shares while 61 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 60.26 million shares or 1.26% less from 61.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Hawaiian Bancorp owns 2,273 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Sterling Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 40,742 shares. Los Angeles Cap Management Equity Research has invested 0.03% in World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT). Moreover, Principal Fincl Grp Inc Inc Inc has 0.01% invested in World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT). Moreover, Strs Ohio has 0% invested in World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT) for 36,100 shares. Pnc Financial Group accumulated 0% or 2,260 shares. Moreover, Parkside Fincl Savings Bank has 0.02% invested in World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT) for 2,161 shares. Public Sector Pension Inv Board reported 0.01% of its portfolio in World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT). Voya Inv Limited accumulated 70,839 shares. 274,228 were reported by Deutsche Financial Bank Ag. Manitoba – Canada-based Great West Life Assurance Company Can has invested 0% in World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT). Sg Americas Ltd Llc accumulated 7,238 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has 27,000 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board accumulated 136,600 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Hotchkis & Wiley Management Ltd Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT).

Gsa Capital Partners Llp, which manages about $4.63B and $987.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 3,001 shares to 2,050 shares, valued at $320,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI) by 38,574 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,188 shares, and cut its stake in Tillys Inc (NYSE:TLYS).

Birinyi Associates Inc, which manages about $250.74M and $233.57 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust (SPY) by 17,950 shares to 119,230 shares, valued at $33.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKB) by 4,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,044 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36 billion for 36.93 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.