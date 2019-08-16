As Boeing Co (Put) (BA) Shares Declined, Pointstate Capital LP Has Decreased by $88.90 Million Its Stake; Tiverton Asset Management Has Increased Position in Procter & Gamble Co/The (PG)

Tiverton Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co/The (PG) by 42.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiverton Asset Management Llc bought 26,614 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 89,188 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.28 million, up from 62,574 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiverton Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $293.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $117.39. About 7.64M shares traded or 0.02% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G MEDIA CALL BEGINS; 19/04/2018 – P&G – RAISING FISCAL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE FOR CORE EPS GROWTH TO A RANGE OF SIX TO EIGHT PERCENT VERSUS FISCAL 2017 CORE EPS; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble 3Q Pricing 2% Negative Impac; 22/05/2018 – P&G SAYS EXPECTS TO PAY ~$1.40B FOR THE ACCEPTED TENDER OFFER; 19/04/2018 – P&G – FISCAL 2018 SHR ESTIMATE INCLUDES ABOUT $0.14/SHARE OF NON-CORE RESTRUCTURING COSTS & $0.25/SHARE OF NON-CORE CHARGES RELATED TO TAX ACT; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER CONSIDERING OPTIONS WITH P&G INCLUDING JOINT VENTURE FOR CONSUMER BUSINESS – CNBC, CITING; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY BABY, FEMININE AND FAMILY CARE SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES DECREASED THREE PERCENT; 09/05/2018 – SIEMENS BOARD MEMBER LISA DAVIS SAYS EXPECTS PG MARGIN TO BE IN MID TO HIGH SINGLE DIGIT RANGE IN 2018 AND 2019; 19/04/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S ON MERCK KGAA DEAL; 23/05/2018 – Always® Commemorates Menstrual Hygiene Day by Donating an Additional One Million Period Products in the U.S., as Part of

Pointstate Capital Lp decreased its stake in Boeing Co (Put) (BA) by 97.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pointstate Capital Lp sold 233,340 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The hedge fund held 6,200 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.37M, down from 239,540 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pointstate Capital Lp who had been investing in Boeing Co (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $184.57B market cap company. The stock increased 2.37% or $7.58 during the last trading session, reaching $328. About 4.61 million shares traded or 5.72% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 04/05/2018 – Boeing Eyes Air Supremacy — Barrons.com; 10/04/2018 – Boeing Orders at 197 in March, Up From Feb. (Table); 19/03/2018 – U.K. aerospace is dominated by Boeing, Airbus, Rolls-Royce, Bombardier, GKN and Leonardo Helicopters; 03/05/2018 – ROLLS-ROYCE IN TALKS TO POSSIBLY RE-ENGINE BOEING B-52 BOMBER; 21/03/2018 – Boeing: Airplane Will Go Into Service With Thai Lion Air; 13/03/2018 – BOEING: NET ORDERS INCLUDE 2 FOR TUI TRAVEL, 18 FOR UPS; 01/05/2018 – Boeing: Deal Is Conditional Upon Successful Divestment and Separation of KLX’s Energy Services Group; 07/03/2018 – U.S. AIR FORCE SAYS IT ASSESSES BOEING’S FIRST AIRCRAFT DELIVERY IS MORE LIKELY TO OCCUR IN LATE CALENDAR YEAR 2018; 13/04/2018 – Boeing Says 25% of 787 Dreamliner Fleet Powered by Rolls-Royce Engines; 15/05/2018 – WTO FINDS EU SUBSIDIES HARM BOEING, CLEARING WAY FOR SANCTIONS

Tiverton Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.31B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA) by 37,473 shares to 38,490 shares, valued at $1.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc by 102,189 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,497 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co/The (NYSE:BA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wedgewood Investors Pa holds 12,377 shares or 2% of its portfolio. Advisor Ltd Co reported 74,616 shares or 1% of all its holdings. Vigilant Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 21,016 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Hennessy Advsrs stated it has 0.55% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.84% or 2.16 million shares. Moreover, Horizon Investments Limited Company has 0.06% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Shufro Rose And Communications Llc invested in 0.03% or 2,830 shares. Lakeview Prns Limited Liability holds 0.69% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 10,735 shares. Nuveen Asset Lc has 0.15% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 263,136 shares. Karpus Management Inc reported 2,754 shares. Barbara Oil, Illinois-based fund reported 52,000 shares. Mirae Asset Limited accumulated 0.45% or 592,677 shares. The Massachusetts-based Reynders Mcveigh Capital Lc has invested 1.41% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Clarkston Cap Prns Ltd, Michigan-based fund reported 527,907 shares. 466,107 are owned by Armstrong Henry H Associate.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36B for 34.02 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Pointstate Capital Lp, which manages about $10.76B and $5.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 354,424 shares to 412,524 shares, valued at $118.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 12,544 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,044 shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

